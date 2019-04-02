Log in
Elis : EMTN - Elis realizes a 500 million bond issuance with a 1.75% coupon

04/02/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

Press release

Elis realizes a €500 million bond issuance with a 1.75%

coupon

Saint-Cloud,April 2, 2019 - Elis announces today that it has successfully raised €500 million through a 5-year bond issue which offers a 1.75% coupon. The very positive reception given to this issue, with a €3 billion order book, demonstrates investor confidence in the Group business model and strategy.

The proceed of the issue would complete the €300 million proceeds which should be raised as part of the USPP financing project announced on March 29, 2019 in order to enable the full repayment of the €800 million bond with a 3% coupon, maturing in April 2022.

This refinancing would enable the Group to extend the average maturity of its debt, spread the debts maturities and reduce its overall cost of debt. The new debt profile will be spread from 2022 to 2029, with rates comprised between 0% and 2.875%.

This issue was led by 10 banks: BBVA, BNP Paribas, CA CIB, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Natixis, MUFG and Société Générale.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In particular, this announcement should not be published, distributed or released in the United States, in Australia or in Japan.

Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and Elis has no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

Contact

Nicolas Buron

Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Audrey Bourgeois

Investor Relations - Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com

Elis SA

Head Office: 5 Boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud - France - Phone: +33 (0) 1 75 49 94 00

http://www.corporate-elis.com

Joint-stock corporation governed by an Executive Board and a Supervisory Board

Registered capital of 220,227,365 euros - RCS: 499 668 440 Nanterre

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 19:01:07 UTC
