Elis : - Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered between SA and Kepler Cheuvreux

07/10/2019 | 09:48am EDT

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered between Elis SA and Kepler Cheuvreux

Saint-Cloud, July 10, 2019

Under the liquidity contract relative to Elis SA’s shares, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2019:

  • 192,052 Elis shares
  • 20,843.07 euros

For the record:

At the latest half-yearly report as of December 31, 2018, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract:

  • 198,252 Elis shares
  • 1,177.07 euros

When the liquidity contract was entered into on April 13, 2015, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract :

  • 0 Elis shares
  • 3,000,000 euros

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com

