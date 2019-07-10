Elis : - Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered between SA and Kepler Cheuvreux

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered between Elis SA and Kepler Cheuvreux
Saint-Cloud, July 10, 2019
Under the liquidity contract relative to Elis SA’s shares, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2019:
- 192,052 Elis shares
- 20,843.07 euros
For the record:
At the latest half-yearly report as of December 31, 2018, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract:
- 198,252 Elis shares
- 1,177.07 euros
When the liquidity contract was entered into on April 13, 2015, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract :
- 0 Elis shares
- 3,000,000 euros
