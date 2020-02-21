Log in
Elis : - Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered between SA and Kepler Cheuvreux as of 31 12 2019

02/21/2020 | 10:04am EST

Saint-Cloud, February 21, 2020

Under the liquidity contract relative to Elis SA’s shares, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2019:

  • 115,250 Elis shares
  • 1,540,230.20 euros

For the record:

At the latest half-yearly report as of June 30, 2019, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract:

  • 197,052 Elis shares
  • 20,843.07 euros

When the liquidity contract was entered into on April 13, 2015, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract:

  • 0 Elis shares
  • 3,000,000 euros

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com

Attachment

