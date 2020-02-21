Elis : - Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered between SA and Kepler Cheuvreux as of 31 12 2019

Saint-Cloud, February 21, 2020
Under the liquidity contract relative to Elis SA’s shares, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2019:
- 115,250 Elis shares
- 1,540,230.20 euros
For the record:
At the latest half-yearly report as of June 30, 2019, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract:
- 197,052 Elis shares
- 20,843.07 euros
When the liquidity contract was entered into on April 13, 2015, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract:
- 0 Elis shares
- 3,000,000 euros
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com