Elis : - Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered between SA and Kepler Cheuvreux as of 31 12 2019

Saint-Cloud, February 21, 2020

Under the liquidity contract relative to Elis SA’s shares, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2019:

115,250 Elis shares

1,540,230.20 euros

For the record:

At the latest half-yearly report as of June 30, 2019, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract:

197,052 Elis shares

20,843.07 euros

When the liquidity contract was entered into on April 13, 2015, the following resources were listed on the liquidity contract:

0 Elis shares

3,000,000 euros

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com



Audrey Bourgeois

Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com



