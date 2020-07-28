Log in
Elis : June 30, 2020 - Elis' Shareholders' Meeting - Voting results

07/28/2020 | 11:22am EDT

Combined shareholders' meeting of June 30, 2020

Results of voting

TYPE

ADOPTION

RESOLUTIONS

FOR

%

AGAINTS

%

ABSTAIN

%

TOTAL VOTES

Approval of the parent company financial statements for the

OGM

207735144

100.00%

7644

0.00%

130208

0.06%

207742788

Adopted

1

year ended December 31, 2019

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year

OGM

207735144

100.00%

7644

0.00%

130208

0.06%

207742788

Adopted

2

ended December 31, 2019

Allocation of income for the financial year ended

OGM

207857949

99.99%

12165

0.01%

2882

0.00%

207870114

Adopted

3

December 31, 2019

Approval of regulated agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-86 et

OGM

207861464

100.00%

9130

0.00%

2402

0.00%

207870594

Adopted

4

seq. of the French Commercial Code

Appointment of Fabrice Barthélémy as a member of the Supervisory

OGM

207860325

100.00%

8505

0.00%

4166

0.00%

207868830

Adopted

5

Board

OGM

206816160

99.49%

1053490

0.51%

3346

0.00%

207869650

Adopted

6

Appointment of Amy Flikersky as a member of the Supervisory Board

Approbal of the compensation policy applicable to the President of the

OGM

207811866

99.97%

57560

0.03%

3570

0.00%

207869426

Adopted

7

Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the members of the

OGM

207810896

99.97%

58498

0.03%

3602

0.00%

207869394

Adopted

8

Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the President of the

OGM

191461074

92.26%

16062895

7.74%

349027

0.17%

207523969

Adopted

Management Board for the 2020 financial year

9

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the members of the

OGM

191701412

92.38%

15822525

7.62%

349059

0.17%

207523937

Adopted

10

Management Board for the 2020 financial year

Approval of the compensation report (Article L.225-37-3, al 1 of the

OGM

201798391

97.08%

6069474

2.92%

5131

0.00%

207867865

Adopted

11

French commercial Code)

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

OGM

207810292

99.97%

58476

0.03%

4228

0.00%

207868768

Adopted

12

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the year

ended December 31, 2019

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

OGM

197453055

94.99%

10408406

5.01%

11535

0.01%

207861461

Adopted

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, for the year

13

ended December 31, 2019

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

OGM

205989809

99.10%

1871672

0.90%

11515

0.01%

207861481

Adopted

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board, for the year

14

ended December 31, 2019

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

OGM

206108211

99.16%

1753270

0.84%

11515

0.01%

207861481

Adopted

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Matthieu Lecharny, member of the Management Board, for the

15

year ended December 31, 2019

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to trade

OGM

203646202

97.98%

4202870

2.02%

23924

0.01%

207849072

Adopted

16

in the Company's shares

EGM

207820406

99.98%

50938

0.02%

1652

0.00%

207871344

Adopted

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to

increase the Company's share capital through the capitalization of

17

reserves, premiums, profits or any other sums that may be capitalized

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue

EGM

202662161

97.49%

5208744

2.51%

2091

0.00%

207870905

Adopted

shares or securities giving access immediately or in the future, to the

18

Company's share capital with preferential subscription rights

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to

EGM

202589475

97.46%

5279159

2.54%

4362

0.00%

207868634

Adopted

proceed, without preferential subscription rights and by means of a

public offer, or in the case of a public exchange offer, with the issue of

shares or securities giving access, immediately or in the future, to the

Company's share capital, with a priority subscription right for

19

shareholders

EGM

193277069

92.98%

14592355

7.02%

3572

0.00%

207869424

Adopted

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue

shares and/or securities giving access immediately or in the future, to

the Company's share capital, without preferential subscription rights, for

the purpose of an offer referred to in the first paragraph of Article L.411-

20

2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code

EGM

194230190

93.44%

13639064

6.56%

3742

0.00%

207869254

Adopted

Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board, in the event of

the issue of shares and/or securities giving access, immediately or in the

future, to the Company's share capital, without preferential subscription

21

rights, to the issue price, subject to a limit of 10% of the share capital

Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to increase the

EGM

194082785

93.37%

13788320

6.63%

1891

0.00%

207871105

Adopted

number of shares or securities to be issued in the event of a capital

22

increase with or without preferential subscription rights.

EGM

196874879

94.71%

10994181

5.29%

3936

0.00%

207869060

Adopted

Autorisation to be granted to the Management Board to increase the

Company' s share capital by issuing shares or securities as consideration

23

for contributions in kind (except in the case of a public exchange offer)

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to

EGM

194841290

93.73%

13029504

6.27%

2202

0.00%

207870794

Adopted

increase the Company's share capital without preferential subscription

rights, for employees who are members of a Company or Group savings

24

plan

EGM

194843845

93.73%

13026679

6.27%

2472

0.00%

207870524

Adopted

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to

incease the Company's share capital, without preferential subscription

rights, for categories of beneficiaries consisting of employees and/or

corporate officers of some of the Company's foreign subsidiaries, as

defined in Article L.233-16 of the French Commercial Code, for the

25

purpose of an employee share ownership plan

Overall limits on the amount of issues carried out pursuant to the 18e,

EGM

206143717

99.17%

1727297

0.83%

1982

0.00%

207871014

Adopted

26

19e, 20e, 22e and 23e resolutions

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to grant free

EGM

187862230

90.38%

20001598

9.62%

9168

0.00%

207863828

Adopted

shares of the Company to employees and/or corporate officers of the

27

Company and Group Companies as defined by law

Autorisation to be granted to the Management Board to reduce the

EGM

204928186

98.58%

2942279

1.42%

2531

0.00%

207870465

Adopted

28

Company's share capital

Amendment of Article 17 of the Company's bylaws "Composition of the

EGM

207370855

99.76%

498471

0.24%

3670

0.00%

207869326

Adopted

29

Supervisory Board"

Amendment of Article 19 of the Company's bylaws "Deliberation of the

EGM

207370660

99.76%

498201

0.24%

4135

0.00%

207868861

Adopted

30

Supervisory Board"

Amendment of Article 21 of the Company's bylaws "Compensation of

EGM

207368660

99.76%

501064

0.24%

3272

0.00%

207869724

Adopted

31

members of the Supervisory Board"

Powers to carry out legal formalities

EGM

207863030

100.00%

7689

0.00%

2277

0.00%

207870719

Adopted

32

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:52 UTC
