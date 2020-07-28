Elis : June 30, 2020 - Elis' Shareholders' Meeting - Voting results

|
|
|
TYPE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADOPTION
|
N°
|
RESOLUTIONS
|
|
FOR
|
%
|
AGAINTS
|
%
|
ABSTAIN
|
%
|
TOTAL VOTES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the parent company financial statements for the
|
OGM
|
207735144
|
100.00%
|
7644
|
0.00%
|
130208
|
0.06%
|
207742788
|
Adopted
|
1
|
year ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year
|
OGM
|
207735144
|
100.00%
|
7644
|
0.00%
|
130208
|
0.06%
|
207742788
|
Adopted
|
2
|
ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocation of income for the financial year ended
|
OGM
|
207857949
|
99.99%
|
12165
|
0.01%
|
2882
|
0.00%
|
207870114
|
Adopted
|
3
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of regulated agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-86 et
|
OGM
|
207861464
|
100.00%
|
9130
|
0.00%
|
2402
|
0.00%
|
207870594
|
Adopted
|
4
|
seq. of the French Commercial Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment of Fabrice Barthélémy as a member of the Supervisory
|
OGM
|
207860325
|
100.00%
|
8505
|
0.00%
|
4166
|
0.00%
|
207868830
|
Adopted
|
5
|
Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OGM
|
206816160
|
99.49%
|
1053490
|
0.51%
|
3346
|
0.00%
|
207869650
|
Adopted
|
6
|
Appointment of Amy Flikersky as a member of the Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approbal of the compensation policy applicable to the President of the
|
OGM
|
207811866
|
99.97%
|
57560
|
0.03%
|
3570
|
0.00%
|
207869426
|
Adopted
|
7
|
Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the members of the
|
OGM
|
207810896
|
99.97%
|
58498
|
0.03%
|
3602
|
0.00%
|
207869394
|
Adopted
|
8
|
Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the President of the
|
OGM
|
191461074
|
92.26%
|
16062895
|
7.74%
|
349027
|
0.17%
|
207523969
|
Adopted
|
|
Management Board for the 2020 financial year
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the members of the
|
OGM
|
191701412
|
92.38%
|
15822525
|
7.62%
|
349059
|
0.17%
|
207523937
|
Adopted
|
10
|
Management Board for the 2020 financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the compensation report (Article L.225-37-3, al 1 of the
|
OGM
|
201798391
|
97.08%
|
6069474
|
2.92%
|
5131
|
0.00%
|
207867865
|
Adopted
|
11
|
French commercial Code)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total
|
OGM
|
207810292
|
99.97%
|
58476
|
0.03%
|
4228
|
0.00%
|
207868768
|
Adopted
|
12
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total
|
OGM
|
197453055
|
94.99%
|
10408406
|
5.01%
|
11535
|
0.01%
|
207861461
|
Adopted
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total
|
OGM
|
205989809
|
99.10%
|
1871672
|
0.90%
|
11515
|
0.01%
|
207861481
|
Adopted
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board, for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total
|
OGM
|
206108211
|
99.16%
|
1753270
|
0.84%
|
11515
|
0.01%
|
207861481
|
Adopted
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Matthieu Lecharny, member of the Management Board, for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
year ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to trade
|
OGM
|
203646202
|
97.98%
|
4202870
|
2.02%
|
23924
|
0.01%
|
207849072
|
Adopted
|
16
|
in the Company's shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM
|
207820406
|
99.98%
|
50938
|
0.02%
|
1652
|
0.00%
|
207871344
|
Adopted
|
|
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase the Company's share capital through the capitalization of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
reserves, premiums, profits or any other sums that may be capitalized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue
|
EGM
|
202662161
|
97.49%
|
5208744
|
2.51%
|
2091
|
0.00%
|
207870905
|
Adopted
|
|
shares or securities giving access immediately or in the future, to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Company's share capital with preferential subscription rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to
|
EGM
|
202589475
|
97.46%
|
5279159
|
2.54%
|
4362
|
0.00%
|
207868634
|
Adopted
|
|
proceed, without preferential subscription rights and by means of a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
public offer, or in the case of a public exchange offer, with the issue of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares or securities giving access, immediately or in the future, to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's share capital, with a priority subscription right for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM
|
193277069
|
92.98%
|
14592355
|
7.02%
|
3572
|
0.00%
|
207869424
|
Adopted
|
|
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares and/or securities giving access immediately or in the future, to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company's share capital, without preferential subscription rights, for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the purpose of an offer referred to in the first paragraph of Article L.411-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM
|
194230190
|
93.44%
|
13639064
|
6.56%
|
3742
|
0.00%
|
207869254
|
Adopted
|
|
Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board, in the event of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the issue of shares and/or securities giving access, immediately or in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
future, to the Company's share capital, without preferential subscription
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
rights, to the issue price, subject to a limit of 10% of the share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to increase the
|
EGM
|
194082785
|
93.37%
|
13788320
|
6.63%
|
1891
|
0.00%
|
207871105
|
Adopted
|
|
number of shares or securities to be issued in the event of a capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
increase with or without preferential subscription rights.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM
|
196874879
|
94.71%
|
10994181
|
5.29%
|
3936
|
0.00%
|
207869060
|
Adopted
|
|
Autorisation to be granted to the Management Board to increase the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company' s share capital by issuing shares or securities as consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
for contributions in kind (except in the case of a public exchange offer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to
|
EGM
|
194841290
|
93.73%
|
13029504
|
6.27%
|
2202
|
0.00%
|
207870794
|
Adopted
|
|
increase the Company's share capital without preferential subscription
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rights, for employees who are members of a Company or Group savings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|