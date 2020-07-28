Elis : June 30, 2020 - Elis' Shareholders' Meeting - Voting results

ELIS

Combined shareholders' meeting of June 30, 2020

Results of voting

TYPE ADOPTION

N° RESOLUTIONS FOR % AGAINTS % ABSTAIN % TOTAL VOTES

Approval of the parent company financial statements for the OGM 207735144 100.00% 7644 0.00% 130208 0.06% 207742788 Adopted

1 year ended December 31, 2019

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year OGM 207735144 100.00% 7644 0.00% 130208 0.06% 207742788 Adopted

2 ended December 31, 2019

Allocation of income for the financial year ended OGM 207857949 99.99% 12165 0.01% 2882 0.00% 207870114 Adopted

3 December 31, 2019

Approval of regulated agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-86 et OGM 207861464 100.00% 9130 0.00% 2402 0.00% 207870594 Adopted

4 seq. of the French Commercial Code

Appointment of Fabrice Barthélémy as a member of the Supervisory OGM 207860325 100.00% 8505 0.00% 4166 0.00% 207868830 Adopted

5 Board

OGM 206816160 99.49% 1053490 0.51% 3346 0.00% 207869650 Adopted

6 Appointment of Amy Flikersky as a member of the Supervisory Board

Approbal of the compensation policy applicable to the President of the OGM 207811866 99.97% 57560 0.03% 3570 0.00% 207869426 Adopted

7 Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the members of the OGM 207810896 99.97% 58498 0.03% 3602 0.00% 207869394 Adopted

8 Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the President of the OGM 191461074 92.26% 16062895 7.74% 349027 0.17% 207523969 Adopted

Management Board for the 2020 financial year

9

Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the members of the OGM 191701412 92.38% 15822525 7.62% 349059 0.17% 207523937 Adopted

10 Management Board for the 2020 financial year

Approval of the compensation report (Article L.225-37-3, al 1 of the OGM 201798391 97.08% 6069474 2.92% 5131 0.00% 207867865 Adopted

11 French commercial Code)

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total OGM 207810292 99.97% 58476 0.03% 4228 0.00% 207868768 Adopted

12 compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the year

ended December 31, 2019

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total OGM 197453055 94.99% 10408406 5.01% 11535 0.01% 207861461 Adopted

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, for the year

13 ended December 31, 2019

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total OGM 205989809 99.10% 1871672 0.90% 11515 0.01% 207861481 Adopted

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board, for the year

14 ended December 31, 2019

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total OGM 206108211 99.16% 1753270 0.84% 11515 0.01% 207861481 Adopted

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Matthieu Lecharny, member of the Management Board, for the

15 year ended December 31, 2019

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to trade OGM 203646202 97.98% 4202870 2.02% 23924 0.01% 207849072 Adopted

16 in the Company's shares

EGM 207820406 99.98% 50938 0.02% 1652 0.00% 207871344 Adopted

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to

increase the Company's share capital through the capitalization of

17 reserves, premiums, profits or any other sums that may be capitalized

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue EGM 202662161 97.49% 5208744 2.51% 2091 0.00% 207870905 Adopted

shares or securities giving access immediately or in the future, to the

18 Company's share capital with preferential subscription rights

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to EGM 202589475 97.46% 5279159 2.54% 4362 0.00% 207868634 Adopted

proceed, without preferential subscription rights and by means of a

public offer, or in the case of a public exchange offer, with the issue of

shares or securities giving access, immediately or in the future, to the

Company's share capital, with a priority subscription right for

19 shareholders

EGM 193277069 92.98% 14592355 7.02% 3572 0.00% 207869424 Adopted

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue

shares and/or securities giving access immediately or in the future, to

the Company's share capital, without preferential subscription rights, for

the purpose of an offer referred to in the first paragraph of Article L.411-

20 2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code

EGM 194230190 93.44% 13639064 6.56% 3742 0.00% 207869254 Adopted

Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board, in the event of

the issue of shares and/or securities giving access, immediately or in the

future, to the Company's share capital, without preferential subscription

21 rights, to the issue price, subject to a limit of 10% of the share capital

Authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to increase the EGM 194082785 93.37% 13788320 6.63% 1891 0.00% 207871105 Adopted

number of shares or securities to be issued in the event of a capital

22 increase with or without preferential subscription rights.

EGM 196874879 94.71% 10994181 5.29% 3936 0.00% 207869060 Adopted

Autorisation to be granted to the Management Board to increase the

Company' s share capital by issuing shares or securities as consideration

23 for contributions in kind (except in the case of a public exchange offer)

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to EGM 194841290 93.73% 13029504 6.27% 2202 0.00% 207870794 Adopted

increase the Company's share capital without preferential subscription

rights, for employees who are members of a Company or Group savings