Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elis    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 05/27 11:35:15 am
14.88 EUR   +0.34%
12:04pELIS : Results of the voting
PU
05/23ELIS : Press Release - Combined Shareholders' meeting of May 23, 2019
PU
05/23ELIS : - Combined shareholders' meeting of May 23, 2019
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elis : Results of the voting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

ELIS

Combined shareholders' meeting of May 23, 2019

Results of voting

RESOLUTIONS

TYPE

FOR

%

AGAINTS

%

ABSTAIN

%

TOTAL VOTES

ADOPTION

Approval of the parent company financial statements for the

1

year ended December 31, 2018

OGM

190 866 895

99,94%

107 493

0,06%

2 431

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year

2

ended December 31, 2018

OGM

190 419 480

99,71%

555 528

0,29%

1 811

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Allocation of income for the financial year ended

3

December 31, 2018

OGM

190 346 947

99,67%

628 124

0,33%

1 748

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Special dividend in an amount to be deducted from the

4

"Additional paid-in capital" account

OGM

190 346 202

99,67%

628 875

0,33%

1 742

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of regulated agreements and commitments referred to in

Articles L. 225-86 et seq. of the

5

French Commercial Code

OGM

187 827 890

98,35%

3 146 479

1,65%

2 450

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Reappointment of Thierry Morin as a member of the

6

Supervisory Board

OGM

190 539 663

99,77%

435 102

0,23%

2 054

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Reappointement of Magali Chessé as a member of the Supervisory

7

Board

OGM

188 963 574

98,95%

2 011 119

1,05%

2 126

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

8

Reappointment of Phillipe Delleur as a member of the Supervisory Board

OGM

186 009 036

97,40%

4 965 491

2,60%

2 292

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Ratification of the co-optation of Antoine Burel as a member of the

9

Supervisory Board

OGM

190 971 467

100,00%

2 711

0,00%

2 641

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

10

Reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as statutory Auditors

OGM

186 118 258

97,46%

4 856 515

2,54%

2 046

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

11

Reappointment of Mazars as statutory Auditors

OGM

187 272 137

98,06%

3 702 636

1,94%

2 046

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,

structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation

12 and benefits of any kind attributable to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the financial year ending December 31,

2019

OGM

190 960 531

99,99%

14 272

0,01%

2 016

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,

structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation

and benefi ts of any kind attributable to the members of the

Supervisory Board for the fi nancial year ending December 31,

13

2019

OGM

190 960 066

99,99%

14 712

0,01%

2 041

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,

structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation

and benefits of any kind attributable to the Chairman of the

Management Board for the financial year ending December 31,

14

2019

OGM

181 200 758

94,88%

9 773 623

5,12%

2 438

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,

structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation

and benefits of any kind attributable to the members of the

Management Board for the financial year ending December 31,

15

2019

OGM

181 168 270

94,86%

9 806 243

5,13%

2 306

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the year

16

ended December 31, 2018

OGM

190 959 226

99,99%

15 357

0,01%

2 236

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, for the year

17

ended December 31, 2018

OGM

177 317 205

92,85%

13 657 178

7,15%

2 436

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board, for the year

18

ended December 31, 2018

OGM

182 826 949

95,73%

8 147 710

4,27%

2 160

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Matthieu Lecharny, member of the Management Board, for the

19

year ended December 31, 2018

OGM

179 844 390

94,17%

11 130 689

5,83%

1 740

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to trade

20

in the Company's shares

OGM

190 900 776

99,96%

74 178

0,04%

1 865

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Delegation of authority to the Management Board to increase the

Company's share capital without preferential subscription rights

reserved for employees who are members of a company or group

21

savings plan

190 941 381

99,98%

33 568

0,02%

1 870

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to

increase

the Company's share capital without preferential subscription

rights reserved for categories of beneficiairies comprisin employees of

the Company's foreign subsisiaries

22

or group savings plan

EGM

190 491 752

99,75%

483 287

0,25%

1 780

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to reduce the

23

share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

EGM

189 855 910

99,41%

1 119 108

0,59%

1 801

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

24

Powers to carry out legal formalities

EGM

190 973 728

99,97%

575

0,03%

2 516

0,00%

190 976 819

Adopted

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 16:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELIS
12:04pELIS : Results of the voting
PU
05/23ELIS : Press Release - Combined Shareholders' meeting of May 23, 2019
PU
05/23ELIS : - Combined shareholders' meeting of May 23, 2019
GL
05/23ELIS : Presentation - Combined shareholders' meeting of May 23, 2019 (in French)
PU
05/03ELIS : Resignation of Maxime de Bentzmann from the Supervisory Board
PU
05/03ELIS : - Change in the composition of the Supervisory Board
GL
05/02ELIS : Q1 2019 revenue
PU
05/02ELIS : - Q1 2019 revenue
GL
04/30ELIS : Notice of meeting GSM_ May 23, 2019
PU
04/30ELIS : Annual shareholders meeting 2019 - Availability of the documents
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 283 M
EBIT 2019 415 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 3 299 M
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 18,86
P/E ratio 2020 15,36
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 3 341 M
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,1 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Martiré Chairman-Management Board
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Verstappen Deputy CEO-Operations & COO-Scandinavia & Benelux
Louis Guyot Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
François Blanc Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIS4.47%3 750
WORLDPAY INC57.02%37 349
CINTAS CORPORATION32.45%23 267
TELEPERFORMANCE23.85%11 346
EDENRED25.88%10 856
INTERTEK GROUP9.21%10 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About