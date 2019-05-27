|
Elis : Results of the voting
05/27/2019 | 12:04pm EDT
ELIS
Combined shareholders' meeting of May 23, 2019
Results of voting
|
|
N°
|
RESOLUTIONS
|
TYPE
|
FOR
|
%
|
AGAINTS
|
%
|
ABSTAIN
|
%
|
TOTAL VOTES
|
ADOPTION
|
|
|
Approval of the parent company financial statements for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
year ended December 31, 2018
|
OGM
|
190 866 895
|
99,94%
|
107 493
|
0,06%
|
2 431
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
|
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
ended December 31, 2018
|
OGM
|
190 419 480
|
99,71%
|
555 528
|
0,29%
|
1 811
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
|
Allocation of income for the financial year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
December 31, 2018
|
OGM
|
190 346 947
|
99,67%
|
628 124
|
0,33%
|
1 748
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
|
Special dividend in an amount to be deducted from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
"Additional paid-in capital" account
|
OGM
|
190 346 202
|
99,67%
|
628 875
|
0,33%
|
1 742
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
|
Approval of regulated agreements and commitments referred to in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Articles L. 225-86 et seq. of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
French Commercial Code
|
OGM
|
187 827 890
|
98,35%
|
3 146 479
|
1,65%
|
2 450
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
|
Reappointment of Thierry Morin as a member of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Supervisory Board
|
OGM
|
190 539 663
|
99,77%
|
435 102
|
0,23%
|
2 054
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
|
Reappointement of Magali Chessé as a member of the Supervisory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Board
|
OGM
|
188 963 574
|
98,95%
|
2 011 119
|
1,05%
|
2 126
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
8
|
Reappointment of Phillipe Delleur as a member of the Supervisory Board
|
OGM
|
186 009 036
|
97,40%
|
4 965 491
|
2,60%
|
2 292
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
|
Ratification of the co-optation of Antoine Burel as a member of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Supervisory Board
|
OGM
|
190 971 467
|
100,00%
|
2 711
|
0,00%
|
2 641
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
10
|
Reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as statutory Auditors
|
OGM
|
186 118 258
|
97,46%
|
4 856 515
|
2,54%
|
2 046
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
11
|
Reappointment of Mazars as statutory Auditors
|
OGM
|
187 272 137
|
98,06%
|
3 702 636
|
1,94%
|
2 046
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
|
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 and benefits of any kind attributable to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the financial year ending December 31,
|
2019
|
OGM
|
190 960 531
|
99,99%
|
14 272
|
0,01%
|
2 016
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and benefi ts of any kind attributable to the members of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory Board for the fi nancial year ending December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
2019
|
OGM
|
190 960 066
|
99,99%
|
14 712
|
0,01%
|
2 041
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and benefits of any kind attributable to the Chairman of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Board for the financial year ending December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
2019
|
OGM
|
181 200 758
|
94,88%
|
9 773 623
|
5,12%
|
2 438
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and benefits of any kind attributable to the members of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Board for the financial year ending December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
2019
|
OGM
|
181 168 270
|
94,86%
|
9 806 243
|
5,13%
|
2 306
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
ended December 31, 2018
|
OGM
|
190 959 226
|
99,99%
|
15 357
|
0,01%
|
2 236
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
ended December 31, 2018
|
OGM
|
177 317 205
|
92,85%
|
13 657 178
|
7,15%
|
2 436
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board, for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
ended December 31, 2018
|
OGM
|
182 826 949
|
95,73%
|
8 147 710
|
4,27%
|
2 160
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Matthieu Lecharny, member of the Management Board, for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
year ended December 31, 2018
|
OGM
|
179 844 390
|
94,17%
|
11 130 689
|
5,83%
|
1 740
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
in the Company's shares
|
OGM
|
190 900 776
|
99,96%
|
74 178
|
0,04%
|
1 865
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Delegation of authority to the Management Board to increase the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's share capital without preferential subscription rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserved for employees who are members of a company or group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
savings plan
|
|
190 941 381
|
99,98%
|
33 568
|
0,02%
|
1 870
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company's share capital without preferential subscription
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rights reserved for categories of beneficiairies comprisin employees of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company's foreign subsisiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
or group savings plan
|
EGM
|
190 491 752
|
99,75%
|
483 287
|
0,25%
|
1 780
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to reduce the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
share capital by cancellation of treasury shares
|
EGM
|
189 855 910
|
99,41%
|
1 119 108
|
0,59%
|
1 801
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
24
|
Powers to carry out legal formalities
|
EGM
|
190 973 728
|
99,97%
|
575
|
0,03%
|
2 516
|
0,00%
|
190 976 819
|
Adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elis SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 16:03:03 UTC
