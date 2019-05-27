Elis : Results of the voting

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,

structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation

and benefi ts of any kind attributable to the members of the

Supervisory Board for the fi nancial year ending December 31,

13 2019 OGM 190 960 066 99,99% 14 712 0,01% 2 041 0,00% 190 976 819 Adopted

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,

structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation

and benefits of any kind attributable to the Chairman of the

Management Board for the financial year ending December 31,

14 2019 OGM 181 200 758 94,88% 9 773 623 5,12% 2 438 0,00% 190 976 819 Adopted

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining,

structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation

and benefits of any kind attributable to the members of the

Management Board for the financial year ending December 31,

15 2019 OGM 181 168 270 94,86% 9 806 243 5,13% 2 306 0,00% 190 976 819 Adopted

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the year

16 ended December 31, 2018 OGM 190 959 226 99,99% 15 357 0,01% 2 236 0,00% 190 976 819 Adopted

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, for the year

17 ended December 31, 2018 OGM 177 317 205 92,85% 13 657 178 7,15% 2 436 0,00% 190 976 819 Adopted

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board, for the year

18 ended December 31, 2018 OGM 182 826 949 95,73% 8 147 710 4,27% 2 160 0,00% 190 976 819 Adopted

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total

compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

Matthieu Lecharny, member of the Management Board, for the

19 year ended December 31, 2018 OGM 179 844 390 94,17% 11 130 689 5,83% 1 740 0,00% 190 976 819 Adopted

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to trade

20 in the Company's shares OGM 190 900 776 99,96% 74 178 0,04% 1 865 0,00% 190 976 819 Adopted

Delegation of authority to the Management Board to increase the

Company's share capital without preferential subscription rights

reserved for employees who are members of a company or group