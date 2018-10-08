Elis : Results of the voting rectified

Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017
Approval of the consolidated fi nancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017
Appropriation of net income for the financial year ended December 31, 2017
Special dividend in an amount to be deducted from the"Additional paid-in capital" account
5
Statutory Auditors' special report on the regulated agreementsand commitments referred to in Articles L. 225-86 et seq. of the French Commercial Code
6
Approval of the renewal of regulated commitments referred to in Article L. 225-90-1 of the French Commercial Code adopted by the Company for the benefit of Xavier Martiré
7
Approval of the renewal of regulated commitments referred to in Article L. 225-90-1 of the French Commercial Code adopted by the Company for the benefit of Louis Guyot
8 9 10 11
Approval of the renewal of regulated commitments referred to in Article L. 225-90-1 of the French Commercial Code adopted by the Company for the benefit of Mat thieu Lecharny Reappointment of Agnès Pannier-Runacher as a member of the Supervisory Board
Reappointment of Maxime de Bentzmann as a member of the Supervisory Board
Ratifi cation of the co-optation of Joy Verlé as a member of the Supervisory Board
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind attributable to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the financial year ending December 31, 12 2018
TYPEFOR
OGM
171 967 224
OGM
171 896 310
OGM
172 309 278
OGM
172 247 169
OGM
172 386 108
OGM
134 845 359
OGM
134 774 482
OGM
134 884 954
OGM
140 306 342
OGM
172 230 808
OGM
172 232 249
OGM
172 324 284
%AGAINTS
%ABSTAIN
%TOTAL VOTES
99,76% 99,71% 99,95% 99,92%
420 618
0,24% 0,29% 0,05% 0,08%
370 345 430 374
0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00%
172 388 212
491 557
172 388 212
78 504
172 388 212
140 669
172 388 212
100,00%
1 215
0,00%
889
0,00%
172 388 212
78,25%
37 486 599
21,75%
500
0,00%
172 332 458
78,21%
37 540 179
21,79%
485
0,00%
172 315 146
78,26% 81,39% 99,91% 99,91%
37 463 360
21,74% 18,61% 0,09% 0,09%
710 475
0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00%
172 349 024
32 081 395
172 388 212
155 869
1 535
172 388 212
155 438
525
172 388 212
99,96%
7 835
0,00%
53 860
0,03%
172 385 979
13
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation and benefi ts of any kind attributable to the members of the Supervisory Board for the fi nancial year ending December 31, 2018
14
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind attributable to the Chairman of the Management Board for the financial year ending December 31, 2018
15
Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind attributable to the members of the Management Board for the financial year ending December 31, 2018
16
Approval of the fi xed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the year ended December 31, 2017
17
Approval of the fi xed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, for the year ended December 31, 2017
Approval of the fi xed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to
18
Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board, for the year ended December 31, 2017
19 20 21
Approval of the fi xed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to Matthieu Lecharny, member of the Management Board, for the year ended December 31, 2017
OGM
172 267 281
OGM
149 042 342
OGM
125 857 278
OGM
172 309 740
OGM
124 826 141
OGM
128 094 989
OGM OGM
167 975 226
99,93%
7 972
0,00%
104 226
0,06%
172 379 479
86,49%
23 289 736
13,51%
380
0,00%
172 332 458
73,06%
46 418 236
26,94%
444
0,00%
172 275 958
99,96%
75 869
0,04%
370
0,00%
172 385 979
72,43%
47 505 817
27,57%
500
0,00%
172 332 458
74,34%
44 219 647
25,66%
510
0,00%
172 315 146
97,46% 99,48% 99,91%
4 269 562
2,48% 0,52% 0,09%
104 236 514 420
0,06% 0,00% 0,00%
172 349 024
Adjustment of the annual amount of directors' feesAuthorization to be granted to the Management Board to tradein the Company's shares
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to increase the share capital by capitalizing reserves, 22 premiums, profi ts or any other sums which may be capitalized
171 493 504
OGM
172 225 838
EGM
172 386 503
894 194
172 388 212
161 954
172 388 212
100,00%
1 314
0,00%
395
0,00%
172 388 212
23
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue shares or securities giving access immediately or in thefuture to the Company's share capital, with preferentialsubscription rights
EGM
170 625 589
98,98%
1 762 263
1,02%
360
0,00%
172 388 212
Adopted
24
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue shares or securities, giving access, immediately or inthe future, to the Company's share capital, without preferentialsubscription rights, through a public offering or as part of a public exchange offer, with a priority subscription option for shareholders
EGM
160 655 946
93,19%
11 731 746
6,81%
520
0,00%
172 388 212
Adopted
25
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue shares and/or securities giving access, immediately orin the future, to the Company's share capital without preferentialsubscription rights, as part of an off ering referred to in section II of Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
EGM
154 624 124
89,70%
17 763 703
10,30%
385
0,00%
172 388 212
Adopted
26
Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to set the issue price at an amount not to exceed 10% of the share capital in the event of an issue of shares and/or securities givingaccess, immediately or in the future, to the Company's sharecapital, without preferential subscription rights
EGM
154 920 762
89,87%
17 466 905
10,13%
545
0,00%
172 388 212
Adopted
27
Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to increase the number of shares or other securities to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights
EGM
153 037 123
88,77%
19 350 519
11,22%
570
0,00%
172 388 212
Adopted
28
Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to increase the share capital of the Company by issuing shares or securities in consideration of contributions in kind (other than the case of a public exchange off er)
EGM
116 753 552
67,73%
55 634 160
32,27%
500
0,00%
172 388 212
Adopted
29
Delegation of authority to the Management Board to increasethe Company's share capital without preferential subscriptionrights reserved for employees who are members of a company or group savings plan
EGM
172 182 367
99,88%
204 465
0,12%
1 380
0,00%
172 388 212
Adopted
30
Overall limits on the amount of the issues carried out pursuant to the 23rd to 28th resolutions
EGM
171 327 874
99,38%
1 059 578
0,61%
760
0,00%
172 388 212
Adopted
31
Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury shares