News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Elis : Results of the voting rectified

10/08/2018 | 10:58am CEST

ERRATUM NOTE

Combined shareholders' meeting of May 18, 2018

Results of voting

RESOLUTIONS

1 2 3 4

Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017

Approval of the consolidated fi nancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017

Appropriation of net income for the financial year ended December 31, 2017

Special dividend in an amount to be deducted from the "Additional paid-in capital" account

5

Statutory Auditors' special report on the regulated agreements and commitments referred to in Articles L. 225-86 et seq. of the French Commercial Code

6

Approval of the renewal of regulated commitments referred to in Article L. 225-90-1 of the French Commercial Code adopted by the Company for the benefit of Xavier Martiré

7

Approval of the renewal of regulated commitments referred to in Article L. 225-90-1 of the French Commercial Code adopted by the Company for the benefit of Louis Guyot

8 9 10 11

Approval of the renewal of regulated commitments referred to in Article L. 225-90-1 of the French Commercial Code adopted by the Company for the benefit of Mat thieu Lecharny Reappointment of Agnès Pannier-Runacher as a member of the Supervisory Board

Reappointment of Maxime de Bentzmann as a member of the Supervisory Board

Ratifi cation of the co-optation of Joy Verlé as a member of the Supervisory Board

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind attributable to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the financial year ending December 31, 12 2018

TYPEFOR

OGM

171 967 224

OGM

171 896 310

OGM

172 309 278

OGM

172 247 169

OGM

172 386 108

OGM

134 845 359

OGM

134 774 482

OGM

134 884 954

OGM

140 306 342

OGM

172 230 808

OGM

172 232 249

OGM

172 324 284

%AGAINTS

%ABSTAIN

%TOTAL VOTES

99,76% 99,71% 99,95% 99,92%

420 618

0,24% 0,29% 0,05% 0,08%

370 345 430 374

0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00%

172 388 212

491 557

172 388 212

78 504

172 388 212

140 669

172 388 212

100,00%

1 215

0,00%

889

0,00%

172 388 212

78,25%

37 486 599

21,75%

500

0,00%

172 332 458

78,21%

37 540 179

21,79%

485

0,00%

172 315 146

78,26% 81,39% 99,91% 99,91%

37 463 360

21,74% 18,61% 0,09% 0,09%

710 475

0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00%

172 349 024

32 081 395

172 388 212

155 869

1 535

172 388 212

155 438

525

172 388 212

99,96%

7 835

0,00%

53 860

0,03%

172 385 979

13

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation and benefi ts of any kind attributable to the members of the Supervisory Board for the fi nancial year ending December 31, 2018

14

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind attributable to the Chairman of the Management Board for the financial year ending December 31, 2018

15

Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, structuring and awarding the elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind attributable to the members of the Management Board for the financial year ending December 31, 2018

16

Approval of the fi xed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, for the year ended December 31, 2017

17

Approval of the fi xed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, for the year ended December 31, 2017

Approval of the fi xed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to

18

Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board, for the year ended December 31, 2017

19 20 21

Approval of the fi xed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded to Matthieu Lecharny, member of the Management Board, for the year ended December 31, 2017

OGM

172 267 281

OGM

149 042 342

OGM

125 857 278

OGM

172 309 740

OGM

124 826 141

OGM

128 094 989

OGM OGM

167 975 226

99,93%

7 972

0,00%

104 226

0,06%

172 379 479

86,49%

23 289 736

13,51%

380

0,00%

172 332 458

73,06%

46 418 236

26,94%

444

0,00%

172 275 958

99,96%

75 869

0,04%

370

0,00%

172 385 979

72,43%

47 505 817

27,57%

500

0,00%

172 332 458

74,34%

44 219 647

25,66%

510

0,00%

172 315 146

97,46% 99,48% 99,91%

4 269 562

2,48% 0,52% 0,09%

104 236 514 420

0,06% 0,00% 0,00%

172 349 024

Adjustment of the annual amount of directors' fees Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to trade in the Company's shares

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to increase the share capital by capitalizing reserves, 22 premiums, profi ts or any other sums which may be capitalized

171 493 504

OGM

172 225 838

EGM

172 386 503

894 194

172 388 212

161 954

172 388 212

100,00%

1 314

0,00%

395

0,00%

172 388 212

23

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue shares or securities giving access immediately or in the future to the Company's share capital, with preferential subscription rights

EGM

170 625 589

98,98%

1 762 263

1,02%

360

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

24

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue shares or securities, giving access, immediately or in the future, to the Company's share capital, without preferential subscription rights, through a public offering or as part of a public exchange offer, with a priority subscription option for shareholders

EGM

160 655 946

93,19%

11 731 746

6,81%

520

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

25

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue shares and/or securities giving access, immediately or in the future, to the Company's share capital without preferential subscription rights, as part of an off ering referred to in section II of Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code

EGM

154 624 124

89,70%

17 763 703

10,30%

385

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

26

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to set the issue price at an amount not to exceed 10% of the share capital in the event of an issue of shares and/or securities giving access, immediately or in the future, to the Company's share capital, without preferential subscription rights

EGM

154 920 762

89,87%

17 466 905

10,13%

545

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

27

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to increase the number of shares or other securities to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights

EGM

153 037 123

88,77%

19 350 519

11,22%

570

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

28

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to increase the share capital of the Company by issuing shares or securities in consideration of contributions in kind (other than the case of a public exchange off er)

EGM

116 753 552

67,73%

55 634 160

32,27%

500

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

29

Delegation of authority to the Management Board to increase the Company's share capital without preferential subscription rights reserved for employees who are members of a company or group savings plan

EGM

172 182 367

99,88%

204 465

0,12%

1 380

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

30

Overall limits on the amount of the issues carried out pursuant to the 23rd to 28th resolutions

EGM

171 327 874

99,38%

1 059 578

0,61%

760

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

31

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

EGM

172 342 466

99,97%

45 186

0,03%

560

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

32

Powers to carry out legal formalities

EGM

172 386 560

100,00%

998

0,00%

654

0,00%

172 388 212

Adopted

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
