Elis : announces a USPP financing project in the context of the refinancing of the Group's existing debt

03/29/2019 | 02:31am EDT

USPP financing project in the context of the refinancing of the Group’s existing debt

Saint-Cloud, March 29, 2019 – Elis announces that it has signed an agreement with Barings and a group of investors to put in place, in the coming weeks, a USPP financing for c. €300mn, with a 10-year maturity. The closing of this financing is subject to the signature of the final contractual documentation and fulfilment of usual conditions precedent for this type of transaction.

The proceeds would be exclusively used for the refinancing of the Group’s existing debt, notably the partial refinancing of the €800mn high yield bond maturing in April 2022.

In accordance with the Group’s objectives, this financing should enable the Group to diversify the group sources of funding, extend the average maturity of its debt and reduce its overall cost of debt.

As part of this transaction, Elis has launched a rating process with the rating agency DBRS, which announced yesterday that it has assigned to Elis SA an issuer rating of BBB low.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.  Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States or any other jurisdiction may only be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer or the selling security holder and that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.   

This announcement is directed only at (a) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (b) persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments and who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the “Order”), (c) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (d) other persons to whom it may be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com

