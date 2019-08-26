Elis : announces the closing of the divestment of a division of Clinical Solutions in the UK

Elis closes the divestment of a division of Clinical Solutions in the UK

Saint-Cloud, 26 August 2019 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions across Europe and Latin America, has successfully completed the divestment of 100% of the Single Use (Rocialle) / Medical Consumables (Guardian) division of Clinical Solutions in the UK.

The new owners of Rocialle and Guardian, trading as Rocialle Healthcare Limited, are Multigate Medical Products UK Limited and New Beginnings Investment (Hong Kong) Co, Limited, respectively subsidiaries of Multigate Medical Products and Zhende Medical.

