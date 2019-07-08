Elis : announces the divestment of one division of Clinical Solutions in the UK

Elis announces the divestment of the Single Use/Medical Consumables (Rocialle/Guardian) division of Clinical Solutions in the UK

Saint-Cloud, July 8, 2019 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions across Europe and Latin America, announces it has signed an agreement to divest of 100% of the Single Use (Rocialle) / Medical Consumables (Guardian)division of Clinical Solutions in the UK. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain legal and regulatory conditions and is expected to take place by the end of Q3 2019.

“Single Use (Rocialle) / Medical Consumables (Guardian)” is one of the two divisions of Clinical Solutions that were formerly owned by Berendsen until its acquisition by Elis in 2017. This division provides customised procedure trays, medical procedure packs that contain consumable items required for specific surgery, and branded medical drapes, gowns and surgical tray wraps.

This activity, based in the UK, posted revenues of c. £42mn in 2018.

In H1 2018, in a step to remain focused on its core business, Elis announced its intention to sell Clinical Solutions in a two-stage process. IHSS the “Decontamination and Sterilization Services” division still remains to be sold.

