Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elis    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elis : - availability of the first prospectus supplement of EMTN programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Availability of the first supplement to the base prospectus of Elis’ Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme

Saint-Cloud, April 2, 2019 – Elis (the “Company”) has issued a first supplement to the base prospectus of its EUR 3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (visa n°19-116 of the AMF dated March 26, 2019).

Such first supplement was granted the visa no. 19-127 on April 1st, 2019.

Copies of the base prospectus and if its first supplement may be obtained, free of charge, at the registered office of the Company, 5 boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud, France.

The base prospectus and its first supplement are also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company’s website (www.corporate-elis.com).

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com


Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELIS
01:30aELIS : - availability of the first prospectus supplement of EMTN programme
GL
03/29ELIS : announces a USPP financing project in the context of the refinancing of t..
GL
03/27ELIS : MAJ - Report of the Management Board (annual accounts as of December 31, ..
PU
03/27ELIS : MAJ - Report of the Management Board (annual accounts as of December 31, ..
PU
03/27ELIS : MAJ - Auditors' report on the financial statements (year ended December 3..
PU
03/27ELIS : MAJ - Auditors' report on the financial statements (year ended December 3..
PU
03/27ELIS : notifies the availability of the base prospectus in relation with the imp..
GL
03/26ELIS : 2018 Registration document
PU
03/22ELIS : continues its growth strategy in Russia with the acquisition of Blesk InC..
GL
03/22ELIS : announces the availability of its 2018 Registration Document including th..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 279 M
EBIT 2019 424 M
Net income 2019 174 M
Debt 2019 3 279 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 17,86
P/E ratio 2020 14,53
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 3 218 M
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,4 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Martiré Chairman-Management Board
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Verstappen Deputy CEO-Operations & COO-Scandinavia & Benelux
Louis Guyot Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
François Blanc Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIS0.41%3 540
WORLDPAY INC49.31%35 265
CINTAS CORPORATION22.02%21 208
LG CORP--.--%11 913
EDENRED27.41%10 907
TELEPERFORMANCE18.19%10 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About