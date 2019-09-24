Elis : - availability of the second prospectus supplement of EMTN programme

Saint-Cloud, September 24, 2019 – Elis (the “Company”) has issued a second supplement to the base prospectus of its EUR 3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (visa no. 19-116 of the AMF dated March 26, 2019)

Such second supplement was granted the visa no. 19-451 on September 23, 2019.

Copies of the base prospectus, of its first supplement (visa no. 19-127 of the AMF dated April 1st, 2019) and of its second supplement may be obtained, free of charge, at the registered office of the Company, 5 boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud, France.

The base prospectus and its supplements are also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company’s website (www.corporate-elis.com).

Contact

Nicolas Buron

Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com



Audrey Bourgeois

Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com







Attachment