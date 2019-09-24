Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elis    ELIS   FR0012435121

ELIS

(ELIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elis : - availability of the second prospectus supplement of EMTN programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Saint-Cloud, September 24, 2019 – Elis (the “Company”) has issued a second supplement to the base prospectus of its EUR 3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (visa no. 19-116 of the AMF dated March 26, 2019)

Such second supplement was granted the visa no. 19-451 on September 23, 2019.

Copies of the base prospectus, of its first supplement (visa no. 19-127 of the AMF dated April 1st, 2019) and of its second supplement may be obtained, free of charge, at the registered office of the Company, 5 boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud, France.

The base prospectus and its supplements are also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company’s website (www.corporate-elis.com).

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com


 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELIS
01:00aELIS : - availability of the second prospectus supplement of EMTN programme
GL
09/19ELIS : - Capital increase reserved for employees
GL
08/26ELIS : announces the closing of the divestment of a division of Clinical Solutio..
GL
07/31ELIS : - Change in the composition of the Supervisory Board
GL
07/26ELIS : announces the availability of the half-yearly financial report as of 30 J..
GL
07/24ELIS : 2019 half-year results
GL
07/17ELIS : announces the closing of Blesk InCare in Russia
GL
07/10ELIS : announces the clearance of its planned acquisition of Kings Laundry in Ir..
PU
07/10ELIS : announces the clearance of its planned acquisition of Kings Laundry in Ir..
GL
07/10ELIS : Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 285 M
EBIT 2019 441 M
Net income 2019 153 M
Debt 2019 3 439 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
Capitalization 3 520 M
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,48  €
Last Close Price 15,99  €
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman-Management Board
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deputy CEO-Operations & COO-Scandinavia & Benelux
Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Director-Industrial, Purchases & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIS9.90%3 977
CINTAS CORPORATION51.59%26 603
TELEPERFORMANCE40.47%12 696
EDENRED36.90%11 826
INTERTEK GROUP PLC12.50%10 937
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.74%10 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group