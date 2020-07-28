Log in
Elis : closes the acquisition of Kings Laundry in Ireland

07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Press release

Elis announces the closing of the acquisition of

Kings Laundry in Ireland

Saint-Cloud,07 July 2020 - Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions across Europe and Latin America, is continuing its expansion strategy in its key markets with the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Kings Laundry in Ireland.

Kings Laundry operates two plants in Cork and in Dublin that are dedicated to Flat Linen. It generated revenues of c. 35 million euros in 2019.

Following the signing of the acquisition in July 2018, the CCPC (Competition and Consumer Protection Commission) mandated the sale of a client portfolio worth c. €800,000 euros in the Healthcare segment before the deal could be finalized.

Commenting on this announcement, Xavier Martiré, CEO of Elis, declared:

"The acquisition of Kings Laundry is an additional step in our development in Ireland. The quality of Kings Laundry's assets as well as the experience of its management team will facilitate the integration of the company, whose founder will become country CEO."

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Audrey Bourgeois

Investor Relations - Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com

Elis SA

Head Office: 5 Boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud - France - Phone: +33 (0) 1 75 49 94 00

http://www.corporate-elis.com

Joint-stock corporation governed by an Executive Board and a Supervisory Board

Registered capital of 221,793,981 euros - RCS: 499 668 440 Nanterre

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:52 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 774 M 3 249 M 3 249 M
Net income 2020 24,8 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2020 3 426 M 4 012 M 4 012 M
P/E ratio 2020 83,0x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 2 299 M 2 705 M 2 693 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 41 383
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart ELIS
Duration : Period :
Elis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,45 €
Last Close Price 10,39 €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Jean-Francois Martiré Chairman-Management Board
Thierry Morin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mattieu Lecharny Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Louis Guyot Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Michel Delbecq Director-Transformation & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIS-43.84%2 705
FISERV, INC.-12.97%67 718
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.53%52 131
CINTAS CORPORATION10.85%30 847
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.74.50%27 504
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.15.26%22 140
