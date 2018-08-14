Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc    ELTP

ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ELTP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Elite Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Topline Results from a Pivotal Bioequivalence Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:48pm CEST

NORTHVALE, N.J., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the “Company") (OTCBB: ELTP) a specialty pharmaceutical company developing abuse-deterrent opioids and niche generic products, today reported positive topline results from pivotal bioequivalence studies conducted for an undisclosed immediate-release antibiotic generic product being co-developed with SunGen Pharma.  The topline results indicate that the generic product is bioequivalent to the branded product in both fasted and fed studies.

The studies were an open label, randomized, balanced, two treatment, two period, two sequence, two way crossover, single oral dose, bioequivalence study in healthy adult, human volunteers in both the fed and fasted states.  

IQVIA (formerly QuintilesIMS Health Data) reported annual revenue for the year ending June 2018 were $110 million for the brand and generic market for this product. 

“I am pleased we have achieved this milestone and are expected to file this ANDA by year-end. A filing on this product would be our third ANDA filed from our collaboration with SunGen,” said Nasrat Hakim, Chairman and CEO of Elite. “Elite continues to build a strong pipeline by combining its own products with those co-developed with SunGen.”

“The collaboration between SunGen and Elite has been very productive and the companies continue working on additional products for future filings,” said Dr. Jim Huang, Co-CEO of SunGen.

About SunGen Pharma LLC
SunGen Pharma, LLC is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, contract manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical finished products. SunGen specializes in the development of oral solid extended release and complex injectable products. SunGen has business partnerships with many US based generic pharmaceutical companies to develop, manufacture, and sell several pharmaceutical products in the US.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is developing a pipeline of proprietary pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products as well as niche generic products.  Elite specializes in oral sustained and controlled release drug products which have high barriers to entry.  Elite owns generic products which have been licensed to TAGI Pharma, Epic Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA.  Elite currently has eight commercial products being sold, two additional approved products pending launch, four products filed with the FDA, additional approved products pending manufacturing site transfer and the NDA filing for SequestOx™.  Elite’s pipeline products include abuse-deterrent opioids which utilize the Company’s patented proprietary technology and a once-daily opioid.  These products include sustained release oral formulations of opioids for the treatment of chronic pain. These formulations are intended to address two major limitations of existing oral opioids: the provision of consistent relief of baseline pain levels and deterrence of potential opioid abuse. Elite operates a GMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. Learn more at www.elitepharma.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Including those related to the effects, if any, on future results, performance or other expectations that may have some correlation to the subject matter of this press release, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, Elite’s ability to obtain FDA approval of the transfers of the ANDAs or the timing of such approval process, delays, uncertainties, inability to obtain necessary ingredients and other factors not under the control of Elite, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Elite to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations that may be implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of approval, if at all, of SequestOx™ by the FDA, and the actions the FDA require of Elite in order to obtain approval of the NDA. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. These risks and other factors, including, without limitation, Elite’s ability to obtain sufficient funding under the LPC Agreement or from other sources, the timing or results of pending and future clinical trials, regulatory reviews and approvals by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities and intellectual property protections and defenses, are discussed in Elite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dianne Will, Investor Relations
518-398-6222
Dianne@elitepharma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
01:48pElite Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Topline Results from a Pivotal Bioequi..
GL
11:48aELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' partner Elite Pharmaceuticals ..
AQ
08/10ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/10ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Aqeel A. Fatmi, Ph.D. To Its Board Of Directors
AQ
08/10ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives FDA Approval For Generic Methadone Hydrochlorid..
AQ
08/10ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS : To Host Conference Call to Provide Corporate Update and ..
AQ
08/09ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
08/09Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter o..
GL
08/09ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS // MANAGEMENT' : ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ MANAGEMENT..
AQ
08/07ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC /NV/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fina..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELTP) CEO Nasrat Hakim on Q1 2019 Results - Earn.. 
08/09Elite Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 results 
08/08YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Foundation Promising, Paratek Moves Up, Ovid Down 
08/06FDA issues new guidance for opioid use disorders meds 
08/06FDA approves Elite Pharmaceuticals' generic methadone hydrochloride tablets 
Chart ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Nasrat A. Hakim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Plassche Executive Vice President-Operations
Carter J. Ward Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Barry H. Dash Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Whitnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC12.33%0
GILEAD SCIENCES7.72%99 769
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.66%44 677
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.91%39 144
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.49.30%10 717
GENMAB5.49%9 949
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.