Elixinol Global : Raises A$40m to Accelerate International Growth

Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global, Group or the
Company) (ASX: EXL; OTCQX: ELLXF), a global company operating in the
industrial hemp, dietary supplements and emerging medicinal cannabis
sectors, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a
placement to domestic and international institutional and sophisticated
investors raising A$40 million at A$1.85 per share (Placement),
representing a 3.3% discount to the 15 day Volume Weighted Average Price
(VWAP) of $1.91.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927006021/en/
Elixinol Products (Photo: Business Wire)
Elixinol Global Chief Executive Officer, Mr Paul Benhaim, said: “The
global cannabis market is growing at a rapid rate and Elixinol Global
recognises the need to move quickly to leverage the opportunity around
the business. This funding ensures we can seize the market opportunities
in front of us, and in doing so, propel the business toward its next
phase of growth.
“In the US, the Company will apply funds towards increasing the capacity
of our hemp-derived CBD production facility to prepare for increasing
levels of demand. The Company will ramp up its sales force and marketing
efforts in the US and Europe. The funds will also provide the Company
with additional working capital to support its growth, pursue strategic
investment opportunities and construct our Australian medicinal cannabis
facility, upon receipt of a Medicinal Cannabis license from the Office
of Drug Control.
“We are grateful for the support from existing and new investors who
participated in this capital raising in recognition of our world-class
brand that continues to drive revenue growth and profitability for
Elixinol Global.”
Use of funds
Proceeds from the Placement will be used to:
-
Support the growth of Elixinol USA’s hemp-derived CBD business
including ramping up sales and marketing efforts and further expanding
Elixinol USA's production capacity
-
Expand Elixinol’s sales and marketing activities in Europe
-
Provide general working capital including for the funding of strategic
investments
Placement
The Company’s fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”)
were offered at $1.85 per share, representing a 14.0% discount to the
last closing price of $2.15 and a 3.3% discount to the 15 day Volume
Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of $1.91. The Placement represents
approximately 21.0% of the Company’s issued capital and was conducted
under the 15% placement capacity of the Company in accordance with ASX
LR 7.1 and additional 10% placement capacity of the Company in
accordance with ASX LR 7.1A. As such, no shareholder approval was
required.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing ordinary shares on issue pre-Placement
|
|
|
|
|
102,928,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placement ordinary shares issued
|
|
|
|
|
21,621,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares on issue post-Placement
|
|
|
|
|
124,550,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of the 21,621,622 new Placement shares that will be issued, 15,439,281
shares will be issued under the Company’s LR 7.1 capacity, with the
remaining 6,182,341 new Placement Shares to be issued under the
Company’s LR 7.1A capacity. Existing holders of ordinary securities in
the Company will be diluted by 21% as a result of the Placement
(however, some existing shareholders have participated in the Placement,
so their particular interests may have been diluted to a lesser extent).
The new shares issued under the Placement will rank pari passu with
existing fully paid ordinary shares from allotment.
Bell Potter Securities Limited acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.
No underwriting agreements were in place for the Placement. The costs
pursuant to the Placement equate to approximately 5% of the funds raised.
The Placement is scheduled to settle on Wednesday, 3 October 2018 with
allotment and trading to occur on Thursday, 4 October 2018.
Elixinol Global considered the Placement the best method for raising the
funds required to achieve its stated objectives given the funding
certainty. Elixinol Global also considered that there were significant
benefits in introducing new domestic and international Institutional and
sophisticated investors to promote a broader shareholder base.
About Elixinol Global
Elixinol Global Limited (ASX:EXL; OTCQX: ELLXF) through its businesses
has a global presence in the cannabis industry including hemp-derived
CBD dietary supplements, hemp food and wellness products, as well as the
cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products. Elixinol
Global’s businesses include:
-
Elixinol USA, which was founded in 2014, is a manufacturer and global
distributor of industrial hemp based dietary supplement and skincare
products, with operations based out of Colorado, USA
-
Hemp Foods Australia, which was founded in 1999, is a leading hemp
food wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer and exporter of bulk and
branded raw materials, and finished products
-
Elixinol Australia, which was founded in 2014 to participate in the
emerging Australian medicinal cannabis market has applications pending
for cultivation and manufacturing licences
See more at www.elixinolglobal.com
Not for Release or Distribution in the United States
This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may
not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any
other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have
not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of
1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in
transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US
Securities Act of 1933 and applicable US state securities laws.
