ELK Petroleum : AGM Web-Broadcast

October 9, 2018

Elk Petroleum Ltd - 2018 AGM Web-Broadcast

Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX: ELK) provides the opportunity to view a live-stream video web-broadcast of the Elk Annual General Meeting 2018. The broadcast will include the formal business of the 2018 Elk AGM and the presentations of Dr. Neale Taylor (Chairman) and Mr. Bradley Lingo (Managing Director and CEO). To view the web-broadcast which will be accompanied by AGM presentation slides, please click on the live link below and register your details.

Webcast Link: http://webcasting.brrmedia.com/broadcast/5bb56a9e5bd1e20d13cbb6d0

The web-broadcast will be available at the following time/date:

• Australia: Wednesday 14 November 2018 at 10:00 am (AEDT) • USA: Tuesday 13 November 2018 at 6:00 pm (EST) • UK: Tuesday 13 November 2018 at 11:00 pm (GMT)

ABOUT ELK PETROLEUM

Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX: ELK) is an oil and gas company specialising in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), with assets located in one of the richest onshore oil regions of the USA, the Rocky Mountains. Elk's strategy is focused on applying proven EOR technologies to mature oil fields, which significantly de-risks the Company's strategy of finding and exploiting oil field reserves.

Elk Petroleum Limited ABN 38 112 566 499

Australia Square Level 40, Suite 4001 264 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 P. +61 2 9299 9690 W. elkpet.com