Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ELK Petroleum Limited    ELK   AU000000ELK1

ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED (ELK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/09
0.07 AUD   +1.45%
05:23aELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
PU
10/08ELK PETROLEUM : Change of Director's Interest Notice - RK
PU
10/08ELK PETROLEUM : Change of Director's Interest Notice - BL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ELK Petroleum : AGM Web-Broadcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 05:23am CEST

ASX Announcement / Media Release

October 9, 2018

Elk Petroleum Ltd - 2018 AGM Web-Broadcast

Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX: ELK) provides the opportunity to view a live-stream video web-broadcast of the Elk Annual General Meeting 2018. The broadcast will include the formal business of the 2018 Elk AGM and the presentations of Dr. Neale Taylor (Chairman) and Mr. Bradley Lingo (Managing Director and CEO). To view the web-broadcast which will be accompanied by AGM presentation slides, please click on the live link below and register your details.

Webcast Link: http://webcasting.brrmedia.com/broadcast/5bb56a9e5bd1e20d13cbb6d0

The web-broadcast will be available at the following time/date:

Australia:

Wednesday 14 November 2018 at 10:00 am (AEDT)

USA:

Tuesday 13 November 2018 at 6:00 pm (EST)

UK:

Tuesday 13 November 2018 at 11:00 pm (GMT)

ABOUT ELK PETROLEUM

Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX: ELK) is an oil and gas company specialising in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), with assets located in one of the richest onshore oil regions of the USA, the Rocky Mountains. Elk's strategy is focused on applying proven EOR technologies to mature oil fields, which significantly de-risks the Company's strategy of finding and exploiting oil field reserves.

Elk Petroleum Limited ABN 38 112 566 499

Australia Square Level 40, Suite 4001 264 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 P. +61 2 9299 9690 W. elkpet.com

Disclaimer

Elk Petroleum Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 03:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED
05:23aELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
PU
10/08ELK PETROLEUM : Change of Director's Interest Notice - RK
PU
10/08ELK PETROLEUM : Change of Director's Interest Notice - BL
PU
10/08ELK PETROLEUM : Change of Director's Interest Notice - TH
PU
10/08ELK PETROLEUM : Change of Director's Interest Notice - NT
PU
10/08ELK PETROLEUM : Securities Issue under Employee Incentive Plan and NEDA Plan
PU
10/08ELK PETROLEUM : Section 708 Certificate
PU
08/23ELK PETROLEUM - TRANSITION TO ORGANI : Low hanging fruit
AQ
08/21ELK PETROLEUM : to present at EnerComs Oil & Gas Conference
PU
07/19ELK PETROLEUM : optimises hedging to increase CY19 oil price exposure
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/11Elk Petroleum (EKPTF) Presents At 24th Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium .. 
2017Elk Petroleum (EKPTF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Elk Petroleum (EKPTF) Presents At Independent Petroleum Association Of Americ.. 
2017Resolute Energy Sells Aneth Field For $160 Million To $195 Million 
2017Did Resolute Energy Get A Good Price For Aneth? 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 262 M
EBIT 2019 84,9 M
Net income 2019 32,3 M
Debt 2019 248 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,88
P/E ratio 2020 2,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ELK Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20  AUD
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William Lingo CEO, Director & Managing Director
Neale F. Taylor Chairman
David Evans Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Hunter Chief Financial Officer
Russell Henry Krause Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED5.97%81
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.61%91 097
CNOOC LTD28.34%84 452
EOG RESOURCES20.31%75 904
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.51%62 248
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.99%38 892
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.