ELK Petroleum : Change of Director's Interest Notice - BL

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Elk Petroleum Limited 38 112 566 499

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Bradley William Lingo Date of last notice 6 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 8 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change DIRECT Bradley William Lingo (1) 9,892,819 ordinary shares INDIRECT Carnbee Nominees Pty Ltd for the Linson Trust (2) 9,152,451 ordinary shares Class (2) Ordinary shares Number acquired (2) (a) 2,071,187 ordinary shares (2) (b) 251,740 ordinary shares Number disposed N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation (2) (a) 7.54 cents per ordinary share (2) (b) 7.54 cents per ordinary share No. of securities held after change DIRECT Bradley William Lingo (1) 9,892,819 ordinary shares INDIRECT Carnbee Nominees Pty Ltd for the Linson Trust (2) 11,475,378 ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back (2) (a) Allotment of shares for the year ended 30 June 2018 under previously approved Employee Share Plan to Brad Lingo (*) (2) (b) Allotment of shares for the year ended 30 June 2018 under previously approved Employee Share Plan to Amy Anderson (*) (*) approved by shareholders in November 2016 and outlined in the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2018

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No - not traded as allotment under Share Purchase Plan If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3