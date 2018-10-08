Log in
ELK Petroleum : Change of Director's Interest Notice - TH

10/08/2018 | 05:53am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Elk Petroleum Limited 38 112 566 499

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy James Hargreaves

Date of last notice

6 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

  • A. Timothy HargreavesJames

    &Tasneem

  • B. The Hargreaves FundSuperannuation

Date of change

  • 2. 8 October 2018

  • 3. 8 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

DIRECT

A. TimothyJames

&Tasneem

Hargreaves

  • (1) 2,695,554 ordinary shares

  • (2) 491,000 retention rights

  • (3) 857,000 performance rights

INDIRECT

B. TheHargreaves Superannuation

Fund

(4) 7,914,543 ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

  • 2. Retention rights

  • 3. Performance rights

Number acquired

  • 2. 320,000 Retention rights

  • 3. 530,000 Performance rights

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • 2. N/A - allotment under NEDA Plan

  • 3. N/A - allotment under NEDA Plan

No. of securities held after change

DIRECT

A. TimothyJames

&Tasneem

Hargreaves

  • (1) 2,695,554 ordinary shares

  • (2) 811,000 retention rights

  • (3) 1,387,000 performance rights

INDIRECT

B. TheHargreaves Superannuation

Fund

(4) 7,914,543 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • 2. Allotment of 2018 retention rights

  • 3. Allotment of 2018 performance rights

Approved by shareholders in the 2017 AGM

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No - not traded as allotment under Share Purchase Plan

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Elk Petroleum Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 03:52:06 UTC
