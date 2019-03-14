ELK Petroleum : Refinancing Update

ASX Announcement

15 March 2019

REFINANCING UPDATE

Further to the voluntary suspension request sought and granted on 1 March 2019, Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX Code: ELK) ("Elk" or the "Company") advises that negotiations with an Investor Group in relation to a potential refinancing by way of a capital raising transaction have progressed, but remain ongoing and are yet to be finalised.

The Company expects to release an update to the market in relation to this proposed refinancing by Friday, 22 March 2019. Until such a release is made, Elk's securities will continue to be suspended from quotation under Listing Rule 17.2.

ABOUT ELK PETROLEUM

Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX: ELK) is an oil and gas company specializing in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), with assets located in one of the richest onshore oil regions of the USA, the Rocky Mountains. Elk's strategy is focused on applying proven EOR technologies to mature oil fields, which significantly de-risks the Company's strategy of finding and exploiting oil field reserves.