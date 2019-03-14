Log in
ELK Petroleum : Refinancing Update

03/14/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

ASX Announcement

15 March 2019

REFINANCING UPDATE

Further to the voluntary suspension request sought and granted on 1 March 2019, Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX Code: ELK) ("Elk" or the "Company") advises that negotiations with an Investor Group in relation to a potential refinancing by way of a capital raising transaction have progressed, but remain ongoing and are yet to be finalised.

The Company expects to release an update to the market in relation to this proposed refinancing by Friday, 22 March 2019. Until such a release is made, Elk's securities will continue to be suspended from quotation under Listing Rule 17.2.

For further information, please contact:

Brad Lingo

Managing Director/CEO P: +61 2 9093 5400

E: ir@elkpet.com

ABOUT ELK PETROLEUM

Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX: ELK) is an oil and gas company specializing in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), with assets located in one of the richest onshore oil regions of the USA, the Rocky Mountains. Elk's strategy is focused on applying proven EOR technologies to mature oil fields, which significantly de-risks the Company's strategy of finding and exploiting oil field reserves.

Disclaimer

Elk Petroleum Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 00:33:12 UTC
