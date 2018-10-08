ELK Petroleum : Section 708 Certificate

8 October 2018

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

This notice is given by Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX: ELK) ("Company"), under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act").

The Company today issued 4,028,130 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") at an issue price of A$0.0754 per ordinary share to employees under the previously approved Employee Share Plan, in respect of the Financial Year ended 30 June 2018.

The Company today issued 1,213,000 Retention Rights and 3,015,000 Performance Rights to Non-Executive Directors and Advisers ("NEDA") under the previously approved NEDA Plan, in respect of the Financial Year ended 30 June 2018.

The Issuer advises that:

1. the shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

2. this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;

3. as at the date of this notice, the Issuer has complied with: (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Issuer; and (b) section 674 of the Corporations Act, as it applies to the Issuer; and

4. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act.

For and on behalf of the Board,

Yours faithfully,

David Franks Company Secretary Elk Petroleum Limited

