ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED
Elk Petroleum : to present at EnerComs Oil & Gas Conference

08/21/2018 | 03:22am CEST

ASX Announcement / Media Release

August 21, 2018

Correction

Elk Petroleum Managing Director Presenting at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 23

Please note that the correct US time for Brad Lingo's presentation is 9:40 am MT (U.S. Mountain time) the previously announced AET time of 1:40 am August 22, 2018 remains the same.

Brad Lingo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Elk Petroleum will provide a presentation update and an overview of Elk's business including its ongoing Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) projects.

Event:

EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 23

Date:

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Time:

9:40am MT (U.S. Mountain Time) --or--01:40 am AET (Australian Eastern

Time) on August 22, 2018

Location:

Denver Colorado

Webcast Link:

http://www.theoilandgasconference.com/togc-webcast/elk-petroleum/

An updated presentation for the conference will be available on the Company's website on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 and a link to the live webcast of the presentation is available in this release and will also be published in the In the News section of the Company's website at elkpet.com.

ABOUT ELK PETROLEUM

Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX: ELK) is an oil and gas company specialising in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), with assets located in one of the richest onshore oil regions of the USA, the Rocky Mountains. Elk's strategy is focused on applying proven EOR technologies to mature oil fields, which significantly de-risks the Company's strategy of finding and exploiting oil field reserves.

Elk Petroleum Limited ABN 38 112 566 499

Australia Square Level 40, Suite 4001 264 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 P. +61 2 9299 9690 W. elkpet.com

Disclaimer

Elk Petroleum Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 01:21:02 UTC
