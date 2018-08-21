Elk Petroleum : to present at EnerComs Oil & Gas Conference

ASX Announcement / Media Release

August 21, 2018

Correction

Elk Petroleum Managing Director Presenting at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 23

Please note that the correct US time for Brad Lingo's presentation is 9:40 am MT (U.S. Mountain time) the previously announced AET time of 1:40 am August 22, 2018 remains the same.

Brad Lingo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Elk Petroleum will provide a presentation update and an overview of Elk's business including its ongoing Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) projects.

Event: EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 23 Date: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Time: 9:40am MT (U.S. Mountain Time) --or--01:40 am AET (Australian Eastern Time) on August 22, 2018 Location: Denver Colorado Webcast Link: http://www.theoilandgasconference.com/togc-webcast/elk-petroleum/

An updated presentation for the conference will be available on the Company's website on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 and a link to the live webcast of the presentation is available in this release and will also be published in the In the News section of the Company's website at elkpet.com.

ABOUT ELK PETROLEUM

Elk Petroleum Limited (ASX: ELK) is an oil and gas company specialising in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), with assets located in one of the richest onshore oil regions of the USA, the Rocky Mountains. Elk's strategy is focused on applying proven EOR technologies to mature oil fields, which significantly de-risks the Company's strategy of finding and exploiting oil field reserves.

