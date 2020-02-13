Elkem : Mandatory notification of trade – primary insiders

Oslo, 13 February 2020

Michael Koenig, CEO of Elkem ASA (OSE ticker code: 'ELK'), has on 13 February 2020 purchased 22,300 shares in Elkem ASA at a price of NOK 22.26 per share. Following this transaction Mr Koenig holds 91,265 shares in Elkem ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad

VP Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +47 976 72 806

Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.no

About Elkem

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has approx. 6300 employees with 29 production sites worldwide. In 2018 Elkem had revenues of 25.9 billion NOK. To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com