ELKEM ASA    ELK   NO0010816093

ELKEM ASA

(ELK)
Elkem : Mandatory notification of trade – primary insiders

02/13/2020 | 01:32pm EST

Oslo, 13 February 2020

Michael Koenig, CEO of Elkem ASA (OSE ticker code: 'ELK'), has on 13 February 2020 purchased 22,300 shares in Elkem ASA at a price of NOK 22.26 per share. Following this transaction Mr Koenig holds 91,265 shares in Elkem ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad

VP Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +47 976 72 806

Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.no

About Elkem
Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has approx. 6300 employees with 29 production sites worldwide. In 2018 Elkem had revenues of 25.9 billion NOK. To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com

Disclaimer

Elkem ASA published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 18:31:06 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 23 082 M
EBIT 2019 1 368 M
Net income 2019 931 M
Debt 2019 4 976 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 13 079 M
Technical analysis trends ELKEM ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,50  NOK
Last Close Price 22,50  NOK
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael König Chief Executive Officer
Zhi Gang Hao Chairman
Morten Viga Chief Financial Officer
Louis Vovelle Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Håvard Moe Senior Vice President-Technology
