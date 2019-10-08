ELL Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities September 2019 0 10/08/2019 | 12:37am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/09/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer ELL Environmental Holdings Limited Date Submitted 8 October 2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 1395 Description : Ordinary shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 3,800,000,000 0.0001 380,000 Increase/(decrease) NIL NIL Balance at close of the month 3,800,000,000 0.0001 380,000 (2) Stock code : N/A Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month March 2019 2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) : 380,000 March 2019 II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No. of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 1,107,300,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month NIL N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,107,300,000 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares No. of new shares option scheme of issuer issued of issuer which may including EGM approval during the month be issued pursuant date Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of the month of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. Share Option Scheme (05/09/2014) HK$0.52 per share Ordinary shares NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 500,000 (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A March 2019 (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) NIL Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

