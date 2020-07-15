Log in
Nova Eye Medical : Updated Timetable for Capital Return & Dividend Payment

07/15/2020 | 11:16pm EDT

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

Updated Timetable for Capital Return & Dividend Payment

Adelaide, Australia, 16 July 2020 - Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE)(Nova Eye Medical or the Company), a medical technology company committed to advanced ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, today provides an updated timetable for completion of the capital return to shareholders of approximately $41.6 million ($0.29 per share) and a fully franked dividend payment of approximately $19.4 million ($0.135 per share). In total, approximately $61 million ($0.425 per share) of cash proceeds from the sale of the Lasers & Ultrasound business will be returned to shareholders.

Shareholders should note the tax treatment of the capital return is still subject to the ATO issuing a final Class Ruling. The capital return will have no effect on the number of shares held by shareholders, the paid amount in relation to shares held or the percentage of the share capital of the Company.

The particular tax implications of the capital return will depend on the individual circumstances of each shareholder. Shareholders are encouraged to seek their own professional advice in relation to their tax position. Neither the Company nor any of its officers, employees or advisers assumes any liability or responsibility for advising shareholders about the tax consequences from the proposed capital return.

An updated Timetable for the capital return and dividend payment is shown below:

Timetable

Effective date for the Capital Return

17 July 2020

Last day for trading in 'cum return of capital' shares

20 July 2020

Shares commence trading on an 'ex return of capital' basis

21 July 2020

Record Date for determining entitlement to participate in the Equal Capital

22 July 2020

Reduction

Distribution Date for payment of capital returns and franked dividends to

29 July 2020

Shareholders

This release dated 16 July 2020 has been authorised for lodgement to ASX by the Board of Directors of Nova Eye Medical Limited and lodged by Simon Gray, Company Secretary.

- ENDS -

Nova Eye Medical Limited ACN 007 792 927107 Rundle Street, Kent Town, SA 5067

Page 1 of 2

Company

Investors

Victor Previn

Dr. Tom Duthy

Executive Chairman

Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Nova Eye Medical Limited

Nova Eye Medical Limited

vprevin@nova-eye.com

W +61 402 493 727

tduthy@nova-eye.com

Media

Kate Hunt

Head of Marketing

Nova Eye Medical Limited

W +61 404 080 679

khunt@nova-eye.com

ABOUT NOVA EYE MEDICAL

Nova Eye Medical Limited is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices. Used by eye surgeons in more than 100 countries globally, these technologies include iTrack minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), a consumable surgical device that restores the eye's natural outflow pathway to lower pressure inside the eye and to eliminate patient reliance on anti-glaucoma medications for mild-moderate glaucoma. The Molteno3® glaucoma drainage device platform is designed to enhance surgical utility and optimize clinical outcomes for long-term IOP control in cases of severe glaucoma. It also offers the benefit of a simplified and faster surgical profile. With its sales headquarters based in Fremont, California, Nova Eye Medical is supported by a global network of more than 50 distribution partners. Manufacturing facilities are located in Fremont, California and Dunedin, New Zealand.

For additional information about Nova Eye Medical and its technologies, please visit: www.nova-eye.com

Nova Eye Medical Limited ABN 35 008 276 060 107 Rundle Street, Kent Town, SA 5067

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Nova Eye Medical Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 03:15:00 UTC
