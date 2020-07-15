Nova Eye Medical : Updated Timetable for Capital Return & Dividend Payment

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

Updated Timetable for Capital Return & Dividend Payment

Adelaide, Australia, 16 July 2020 - Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE)(Nova Eye Medical or the Company), a medical technology company committed to advanced ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, today provides an updated timetable for completion of the capital return to shareholders of approximately $41.6 million ($0.29 per share) and a fully franked dividend payment of approximately $19.4 million ($0.135 per share). In total, approximately $61 million ($0.425 per share) of cash proceeds from the sale of the Lasers & Ultrasound business will be returned to shareholders.

Shareholders should note the tax treatment of the capital return is still subject to the ATO issuing a final Class Ruling. The capital return will have no effect on the number of shares held by shareholders, the paid amount in relation to shares held or the percentage of the share capital of the Company.

The particular tax implications of the capital return will depend on the individual circumstances of each shareholder. Shareholders are encouraged to seek their own professional advice in relation to their tax position. Neither the Company nor any of its officers, employees or advisers assumes any liability or responsibility for advising shareholders about the tax consequences from the proposed capital return.

An updated Timetable for the capital return and dividend payment is shown below:

Timetable

Effective date for the Capital Return 17 July 2020 Last day for trading in 'cum return of capital' shares 20 July 2020 Shares commence trading on an 'ex return of capital' basis 21 July 2020 Record Date for determining entitlement to participate in the Equal Capital 22 July 2020 Reduction Distribution Date for payment of capital returns and franked dividends to 29 July 2020 Shareholders

This release dated 16 July 2020 has been authorised for lodgement to ASX by the Board of Directors of Nova Eye Medical Limited and lodged by Simon Gray, Company Secretary.

