Nova Eye Medical : Updated Timetable for Capital Return & Dividend Payment

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE
Updated Timetable for Capital Return & Dividend Payment
Adelaide, Australia, 16 July 2020 - Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE)(Nova Eye Medical or the Company), a medical technology company committed to advanced ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, today provides an updated timetable for completion of the capital return to shareholders of approximately $41.6 million ($0.29 per share) and a fully franked dividend payment of approximately $19.4 million ($0.135 per share). In total, approximately $61 million ($0.425 per share) of cash proceeds from the sale of the Lasers & Ultrasound business will be returned to shareholders.
Shareholders should note the tax treatment of the capital return is still subject to the ATO issuing a final Class Ruling. The capital return will have no effect on the number of shares held by shareholders, the paid amount in relation to shares held or the percentage of the share capital of the Company.
The particular tax implications of the capital return will depend on the individual circumstances of each shareholder. Shareholders are encouraged to seek their own professional advice in relation to their tax position. Neither the Company nor any of its officers, employees or advisers assumes any liability or responsibility for advising shareholders about the tax consequences from the proposed capital return.
An updated Timetable for the capital return and dividend payment is shown below:
Timetable
|
|
Effective date for the Capital Return
|
|
17 July 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last day for trading in 'cum return of capital' shares
|
|
20 July 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares commence trading on an 'ex return of capital' basis
|
|
21 July 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date for determining entitlement to participate in the Equal Capital
|
|
22 July 2020
|
|
Reduction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Date for payment of capital returns and franked dividends to
|
|
29 July 2020
|
|
Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This release dated 16 July 2020 has been authorised for lodgement to ASX by the Board of Directors of Nova Eye Medical Limited and lodged by Simon Gray, Company Secretary.
- ENDS -
|
│ Nova Eye Medical Limited │ ACN 007 792 927│107 Rundle Street, Kent Town, SA 5067 │
|
Page 1 of 2
|
Company
|
Investors
|
Victor Previn
|
Dr. Tom Duthy
|
Executive Chairman
|
Investor Relations & Corporate Development
|
Nova Eye Medical Limited
|
Nova Eye Medical Limited
|
vprevin@nova-eye.com
|
W +61 402 493 727
|
|
tduthy@nova-eye.com
|
Media
|
|
Kate Hunt
|
|
Head of Marketing
|
|
Nova Eye Medical Limited
|
|
W +61 404 080 679
|
|
khunt@nova-eye.com
|
ABOUT NOVA EYE MEDICAL
Nova Eye Medical Limited is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices. Used by eye surgeons in more than 100 countries globally, these technologies include iTrack™ minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), a consumable surgical device that restores the eye's natural outflow pathway to lower pressure inside the eye and to eliminate patient reliance on anti-glaucoma medications for mild-moderate glaucoma. The Molteno3® glaucoma drainage device platform is designed to enhance surgical utility and optimize clinical outcomes for long-term IOP control in cases of severe glaucoma. It also offers the benefit of a simplified and faster surgical profile. With its sales headquarters based in Fremont, California, Nova Eye Medical is supported by a global network of more than 50 distribution partners. Manufacturing facilities are located in Fremont, California and Dunedin, New Zealand.
For additional information about Nova Eye Medical and its technologies, please visit: www.nova-eye.com
|
│ Nova Eye Medical Limited │ ABN 35 008 276 060 │ 107 Rundle Street, Kent Town, SA 5067 │
|
Page 2 of 2
Disclaimer
Nova Eye Medical Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 03:15:00 UTC