Ellie Mae : Adam Krause Named to Housingwire's 2018 Insiders List

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Sept. 5, 2018 - Adam Krause, vice president of technical support for Ellie Mae ® (NYSE:ELLI), the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, has been named to HousingWire's 2018 Insiders list. Now in its third year, HousingWire's (HW) Insiders list recognizes the unsung heroes who are propelling their companies to success.

'This year's group of Insiders exemplify what it means to get the job done and done right,' said Caroline Basile, HousingWire Online Editor. 'They are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects because their contributions and hard work lead to superior results. We're excited to recognize their achievements.'

HW's 40 2018 Insider winners were carefully selected by HousingWire's editorial board based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies.

'With so much leadership change happening in our industry, it seems particularly fitting that we highlight the accomplishments of those who help execute the day-to-day operations at the mortgage finance industry's most important firms,' said Jacob Gaffney, HousingWire Editor-In-Chief.

As the Vice President of Technical Support, Adam Krause has championed several key initiatives to drive communication efficiencies across the Encompass platform. The work he has led both amplifies the voice of Ellie Mae's lender customers and improves the overall customer experience.

'We are thrilled to recognize Adam for his vital contributions to Ellie Mae,' said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. 'Adam is a rarity, as he is a true problem solver that is focused on customer satisfaction, making sure lenders feel supported 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.'

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, reduce origination costs, and shorten the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call 877.355.4362 to learn more.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

PRESS CONTACT

Erica Harvill

Ellie Mae, Inc.

(925) 227-5913

Erica.harvill@elliemae.com

Caitlin Coffee

Allison+Partners

(312) 635-8204

EllieMae@allisonpr.com

# # #

© 2018 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, Mavent®, Velocify®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.