Ellie Mae : True Digital Mortgage Reduces Application Close Time by Three Days

Ellie
Mae® (NYSE:ELLI), the leading cloud-based platform
provider for the mortgage finance industry, announced that since the
launch of Encompass
Consumer Connect™ in early July 2018, over 1,000 unique lender sites
have been established and over 6,000 unique borrowers have created
accounts to complete home loans. This momentum in the Consumer
Engagement Suite highlights the need for digital mortgage solutions to
help create interest, engage leads and convert opportunities.
Encompass Consumer Connect gives Ellie
Mae Encompass™ lenders the ability to offer a consumer web
experience that goes beyond a mere online application. It is truly a
state-of-the-art, completely customizable, branded and engaging digital
mortgage experience for homebuyers – accessible from any device. The
solution is provided at no additional cost to Ellie Mae Encompass
digital mortgage customers.
In addition to providing a seamless digital experience for homebuyers,
Encompass Consumer Connect helps lenders close loans faster.
“We’ve seen a three-day pickup in our turn times from application to
underwritten loan using Encompass Consumer Connect,” said Andria
Lightfoot, Senior Vice President, Information Systems, George Mason
Mortgage, LLC. “Many systems do an excellent job with online
applications, but don’t continually engage the customer to reinforce the
borrower-lender relationship. Ellie Mae knocked it out of the park on
that point.”
“We know that in today’s market, lenders need to redefine how they are
engaging consumers,” said Joe Tyrrell, executive vice president of
corporate strategy at Ellie Mae. “With Encompass Consumer Connect,
lenders are able to engage and provide visibility to consumers
throughout the entire process, not just during the application portion,
which is only 20 minutes of a 30-day consumer experience. By integrating
Encompass Consumer Connect with our Velocify solution, our lenders can
now ensure that no consumer interest falls through the cracks which is
leading to faster time to close.”
As part of the Consumer Engagement Suite, Encompass Consumer Connect
ensures no borrower gets left behind while applying for an online loan.
Abandoned online applications can be instantly sent to Velocify
by Ellie Mae™, the leading sales engagement software, helping loan
officers stay engaged with potential borrowers during the critical
decision-making stage of the loan origination process. The result is
greater consumer engagement, a better borrower experience and increased
business for lenders. In addition, Encompass Consumer Connect provides a
comprehensive and intuitive borrower portal to keep the consumer
informed of any items needed from the consumer, as well as current loan
status, throughout the entire process.
Encompass Consumer Connect offers:
-
Modern, responsive design: Homebuyers can easily access and
navigate the lenders’ site and application from any desktop, laptop,
tablet or smartphone, anytime and anywhere at their convenience.
-
Easy configuration and controls: Lenders can control and
customize their site design, application flow, specific business
process workflow and ensure consistency of their unique and specific
brand.
-
Easily complete applications: Lenders can automate and
authenticate data collection through integrated services, such as
pulling a credit report and online asset verification, which allow
consumers to accurately complete loan applications in less time.
-
Secure online borrower portal: Lenders save time by giving
consumers a paperless way to collaborate with lenders by allowing them
to drag and drop documents or images into the portal, upload photos
from a phone, eSign documents and receive real-time updates.
-
Built-in business intelligence: Lenders will gain insight into
consumer engagement and keep consumers connected with immediate follow
up.
-
More automation: Lenders will automatically receive
applications in Encompass underwritten by Fannie Mae’s Desktop
Underwriter® or Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor(sm) to help close
loans in fewer days.
-
Native compliance: Whether or not a consumer completes the
entire application, Consumer Connect leverages the business rules
within Encompass to ensure lenders are alerted to any compliance
obligations they may have, even with incomplete or abandoned
applications.
For more information about Encompass Consumer Connect, visit: www.elliemae.com/consumer
About Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for
the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable
lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the
time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance,
quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com
or call (877)355-4362 to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005228/en/