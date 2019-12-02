Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Ellies Holdings Limited    ELIJ   ZAE000103081

ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ELIJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/29
0.08 ZAR   -11.11%
10:15aELI : ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Change of company secretary
PU
11/28ELI : ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Results of general meeting
PU
10/31ELI : ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Results of annual general meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Change of company secretary

12/02/2019 | 10:15am EST
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Change of company secretary 
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Change of company secretary
Change of company secretary
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2007/007084/06)
JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081
('Ellies' or the 'company')
CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY
Shareholders are advised that Lindie Lankalebalelo has resigned as company secretary with effect from
31 December 2019. Acorim Secretarial & Governance Services will replace Lindie as the company secretary
from 1 January 2020.
The Ellies board of directors would like to thank Lindie for her contribution to Ellies.
2 December 2019
Sponsor
Java Capital
Date: 02-12-2019 04:59:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-12-02 16:59:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Ellies Holdings Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 15:14:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun Prithivirajh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Fearnhead Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Baloyi Operations Executive
Christiaan Phillip Booyens CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Charm Naicker Information & Technology Executive
