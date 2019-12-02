ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Change of company secretary Change of company secretary ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2007/007084/06) JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081 ('Ellies' or the 'company') CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY Shareholders are advised that Lindie Lankalebalelo has resigned as company secretary with effect from 31 December 2019. Acorim Secretarial & Governance Services will replace Lindie as the company secretary from 1 January 2020. The Ellies board of directors would like to thank Lindie for her contribution to Ellies. 2 December 2019 Sponsor Java Capital Date: 02-12-2019 04:59:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.