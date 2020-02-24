Log in
Ellies Holdings Limited    ELI   ZAE000103081

ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ELI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to the board- resignation of director

02/24/2020 | 02:43pm EST
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to the board- resignation of director 
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to the board- resignation of director
Changes to the board- resignation of director
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2007/007084/06)
JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081
('Ellies' or the 'company')
CHANGES TO THE BOARD- RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, the Board hereby notifies its
shareholders that Mr Elliot Salkow has resigned as a non-executive director of Ellies with effect 
from 29 February 2020 to pursue other interests.
The Board thanks Elliot for his 40 years of dedication and contributions to the Company and wishes him well 
in his future endeavours.
24 February 2020
Sponsor
Java Capital
Date: 24-02-2020 05:02:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2020-02-24 17:02:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Ellies Holdings Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 19:42:00 UTC
