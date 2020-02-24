ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to the board- resignation of director Changes to the board- resignation of director ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2007/007084/06) JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081 ('Ellies' or the 'company') CHANGES TO THE BOARD- RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, the Board hereby notifies its shareholders that Mr Elliot Salkow has resigned as a non-executive director of Ellies with effect from 29 February 2020 to pursue other interests. The Board thanks Elliot for his 40 years of dedication and contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. 24 February 2020 Sponsor Java Capital Date: 24-02-2020 05:02:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.