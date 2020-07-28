Log in
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ELI)
ELI: ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Results of general meeting

07/28/2020
Results of general meeting
ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2007/007084/06)
JSE share code: ELI ISIN: ZAE000103081
('Ellies')
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are advised that at the general meeting of shareholders, convened to consider and approve the disposal of
two properties by Ellies Properties Proprietary Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ellies, to Vegtu Investments
Proprietary Limited, an associate of Elliot Salkow, which was held on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 (in terms of the notice
dispatched on 30 June 2020), all the resolutions tabled thereat were passed by the requisite majority of Ellies
shareholders.
Details of the results of voting at the general meeting are as follows:
    -   total number of Ellies shares in issue as at the date of the general meeting: 620 158 235;
    -   total number of Ellies shares eligible to vote in respect of ordinary resolutions number 1 and 2: 500 770 964
        (excluding the votes of Elliot Salkow and his associates); and
    -   total number of Ellies shares that were present/represented at the general meeting: 193 316 996 being 39% of
        the total number of Ellies shares that could have been voted at the general meeting in respect of ordinary
        resolutions number 1 and 2 and 31% of the total number of Ellies shares that could have been voted at the
        general meeting in respect of ordinary resolution number 3.
Ordinary resolution number 1: Approval of the sale of Erf 236, situated at 23 Bitcon Road, Village Deep,
Johannesburg to Vegtu Investments Proprietary Limited
Shares voted*                  For                           Against                     Abstentions^
192 281 736, being 31.01%      192 281 736, being 100%       -                           1 035 260, being 0.17%
Ordinary resolution number 2: Approval of the sale of Erf 264, situated at 5 Inglestone Road, Village Deep,
Johannesburg to Vegtu Investments Proprietary Limited
Shares voted*                  For                           Against                     Abstentions^
192 281 736, being 31.01%      191 571 735, being 99.63%     710 001, being 0.37%        1 035 260, being 0.17%
Ordinary resolution number 3: General Authority
Shares voted*                  For                           Against                    Abstentions^
191 782 416, being 30.92%      190 935 045, being 99.56%     847 371, being 0.44%       1 534 580, being 0.25%
* shares voted in relation to total shares in issue (excluding abstentions)
^ in relation to total shares in issue
28 July 2020
Sponsor
Java Capital
Date: 28-07-2020 04:59:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2020-07-28 16:59:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Ellies Holdings Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:38 UTC
