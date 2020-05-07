Ellington Financial : 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation 0 05/07/2020 | 11:14pm EDT Send by mail :

Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may," "seek," or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements regarding our portfolio composition, our ability to obtain financing, our expected dividend payment schedule, our potential share repurchases, our ability to shift capital across different asset classes, our ability to hedge, and our ability to maintain our earnings, among others. The Company's results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's securities, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company's business, the Company's ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Company's ability to qualify and maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or "REIT," and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 13, 2020, which can be accessed through the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause ac tual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the SEC, including reports on Form 10-Q,10-K and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Modeling Some statements in this presentation may be derived from proprietary models developed by Ellington Management Group, L.L.C. ("Ellington"). Some examples provided may be based upon the hypothetical performance of such models. Models, however, are inherently imperfect and subject to a number of risks, including that the underlying data used by the models is incorrect, inaccurate, or incomplete, or that the models rely upon assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. The utility of model-based information is highly limited. The information is designed to illustrate Ellington's current view and expectations and is based on a number of assumptions and limitations, including those specified herein. Certain models make use of discretionary settings or parameters which can have a material effect on the output of the model. Ellington exercises discretion as to which settings or parameters to use in different situations, including using different settings or parameters to model different securities. Actual results and events may differ materially from those described by such models. Example Analyses The example analyses included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are intended to illustrate Ellington's analytic approach. They are not and should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or a projection of the Company's future results or performance. The example analyses are only as of the date specified and do not reflect changes since that time. Projected Yields and Spreads Projected yields and spreads discussed herein are based upon Ellington models and rely on a number of assumptions, including as to prepayment, default and interest rates and changes in home prices. Such models are inherently imperfect and there is no assurance that any particular investment will perform as predicted by the models, or that any such investment will be profitable. Projected yields are presented for the purposes of (i) providing insight into the strategy's objectives, (ii) detailing anticipated risk and reward characteristics in order to facilitate comparisons with other investments, (iii) illustrating Ellington's current views and expectations, and (iv) aiding future evaluations of performance. They are not a guarantee of future performance. They are based upon assumptions regarding current and future events and conditions, which may not prove to be accurate. There can be no assurance that the projected yields will be achieved. Investments involve risk of loss. Financial Information All financial information included in this presentation is as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise indicated. We undertake no duty or obligation to update this presentation to reflect subsequent events or developments. 2 First Quarter Market Update Quarter Ended: 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Q/Q 9/30/2019 Q/Q 6/30/2019 Q/Q 3/31/2019 Q/Q 12/31/2018 Q/Q UST (%)(1) 3M UST 0.06 1.54 -1.48 1.81 -0.26 2.09 -0.28 2.38 -0.29 2.35 +0.03 2Y UST 0.25 1.57 -1.32 1.62 -0.05 1.75 -0.13 2.26 -0.51 2.49 -0.23 5Y UST 0.38 1.69 -1.31 1.54 +0.15 1.77 -0.22 2.23 -0.47 2.51 -0.28 10Y UST 0.67 1.92 -1.25 1.66 +0.25 2.01 -0.34 2.41 -0.40 2.68 -0.28 30Y UST 1.32 2.39 -1.07 2.11 +0.28 2.53 -0.42 2.81 -0.29 3.01 -0.20 3M10Y Spread 0.61 0.37 +0.23 -0.14 +0.52 -0.08 -0.06 0.02 -0.11 0.33 -0.31 2Y10Y Spread 0.42 0.35 +0.08 0.04 +0.31 0.25 -0.21 0.15 +0.11 0.20 -0.05 US Dollar Swaps (%)(1) 2Y SWAP 0.49 1.70 -1.21 1.63 +0.07 1.81 -0.17 2.38 -0.58 2.66 -0.27 5Y SWAP 0.52 1.73 -1.21 1.50 +0.23 1.77 -0.26 2.29 -0.52 2.57 -0.28 10Y SWAP 0.72 1.90 -1.18 1.56 +0.33 1.96 -0.40 2.41 -0.44 2.71 -0.30 LIBOR (%)(1) 1M 0.99 1.76 -0.77 2.02 -0.25 2.40 -0.38 2.49 -0.10 2.50 -0.01 3M 1.45 1.91 -0.46 2.09 -0.18 2.32 -0.23 2.60 -0.28 2.81 -0.21 1M3M Spread 0.46 0.15 +0.31 0.07 +0.08 -0.08 +0.15 0.11 -0.18 0.30 -0.19 Mortgage Rates (%)(2) 15Y 3.05 3.37 -0.32 3.43 -0.06 3.42 +0.01 3.78 -0.36 4.25 -0.47 30Y 3.50 3.74 -0.24 3.64 +0.10 3.73 -0.09 4.06 -0.33 4.55 -0.49 FNMA Pass-Thrus(1) 30Y 3.5 $105.80 $102.86 +2.94 $102.64 +0.22 $102.20 +0.44 $101.39 +$0.81 $99.83 +$1.56 30Y 4.0 $106.77 $104.02 +2.75 $103.80 +0.22 $103.33 +0.47 $102.86 +$0.47 $101.83 +$1.03 30Y 4.5 $107.64 $105.30 +2.34 $105.33 -0.03 $104.48 +0.84 $104.17 +$0.31 $103.45 +$0.72 Libor-based OAS (bps)(3) FNMA 30Y 3.5 OAS 10.9 36.4 -25.50 53.0 -16.60 41.2 +11.80 27.3 13.9 29.4 -2.1 FNMA 30Y 4.0 OAS 27.4 46.7 -19.30 60.5 -13.80 51.3 +9.20 31.1 20.2 30.4 0.7 FNMA 30Y 4.5 OAS 58.4 63.6 -5.20 70.5 -6.90 71.0 -0.50 46.9 24.1 50.1 -3.2 Libor-based ZSpread (bps)(4) FNMA 30Y 3.5 ZSpread 32.5 84.0 -51.50 101.8 -17.80 87.0 +14.80 76.4 10.6 74.1 2.3 FNMA 30Y 4.0 ZSpread 37.7 84.9 -47.20 97.6 -12.70 88.1 +9.50 75.2 12.9 87.8 -12.6 FNMA 30Y 4.5 ZSpread 64.3 91.8 -27.50 97.1 -5.30 99.0 -1.90 79.5 19.5 98.8 -19.3 3 First Quarter Highlights(1)  In March, the spread of COVID-19 resulted in extreme volatility and widespread market dislocations, including Market Volatility significant price declines and yield spread widening across virtually all fixed income asset classes Related to the  Forced selling by many market participants further exacerbated the declines in asset prices COVID-19  EFC's risk management principles enabled it to avoid forced assets sales and meet all margin calls, as well as avoid the Pandemic need for expensive or highly dilutive capital raises  EFC strategically reduced leverage and enhanced liquidity through orderly sales of Agency assets  Net loss: $(129.4) million or $(3.04) per common share Overall Results  Economic return(2) for the quarter: (16)%  Core Earnings(3) of $19.8 million or $0.46 per share Credit Strategy  Credit gross loss: $(106.7) million(4) or $(2.47) per share  Long credit portfolio: $1.46 billion(5)(6), essentially unchanged from previous quarter Agency RMBS  Agency gross loss: $(16.2) million(4) or $(0.38) per share Strategy  Long Agency portfolio: $1.02 billion, a 48% decrease from previous quarter Equity & BVPS  Total equity: $809.5 million  Book value per common share: $15.06 after total dividends declared of $0.45 for the quarter Dividends  Annualized dividend yield of 10% based on the 5/6/2020 closing price of $9.58, and dividend of $0.08 per common share declared on 4/7/2020  Debt-to-equity ratio: 3.5x(7), and 3.1x adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales Leverage Below  Recourse debt-to-equity ratio: 2.5x(8), and 2.1x adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales Sector Average  Includes $86 million of unsecured notes rated A  Cash and cash equivalents of $136.7 million, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $279.2 million Strong Alignment  Management and directors own approximately 8% of EFC(9) of Interests 4 First Quarter Highlights (continued) Common Stock  In January, issued 5.29 million shares of common stock, for net proceeds of $95.3 million(1) Offerings Share Repurchase  Repurchased 288,172 shares during the quarter, or approximately 0.7%, at an average price of $10.53 Program 5 Portfolio Summary as of March 31, 2020(1) Diversified sources of return to perform over market cycles Average Allocated Fair Value Price WAVG WAVG Strategy Equity ($ in $1,000s) (%)(2)(6) Life(4)(6) Mkt Yield(5)(6) CREDIT CMBS and Commercial Mortgage Loans and REO(8)(9) $ 418,926 76.0 2.5 10.6% Residential Mortgage Loans and REO(7)(8) 401,865 93.1 2.5 8.9% Equity and Asset Allocation by Strategy 2% 16% Consumer Loans and ABS 252,385 - (3) 0.9 11.3% CLO(10) 170,905 73.8 4.6 11.5% Non-Agency RMBS 118,793 73.5 4.5 7.7% Non-Dollar MBS, ABS, CLO and Other(10)(11) 47,726 75.0 5.7 9.6% Investments in Loan Origination Entities 39,436 N/A N/A N/A Corporate Debt and Equity and Corporate Loans 7,406 32.6 2.5 19.2% Total - Credit 82% $ 1,457,442 80.8 2.8 10.1% AGENCY Fixed-Rate Specified Pools $ 834,002 107.6 3.8 1.7% Reverse Mortgage Pools 130,601 107.0 6.1 2.1% IOs 42,344 N/A 3.5 14.8% Floating-Rate Specified Pools 9,054 104.6 1.5 0.5% Total - Agency 16% $ 1,016,001 107.5 4.1 2.2% 41% Equity 82% Assets 59% Undeployed 2% Debt-to-EquityRatio by Strategy and Overall: Credit: 2.3x(12) Agency: 10.2x(12) Overall: 3.5x(13) 3.1x, net of unsettled purchases/sales Overall Recourse: 2.5x(14) 2.1x, net of unsettled purchases/sales CREDIT AGENCY Undeployed 6 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 52,108 $ 45,353 Interest expense (22,090) (21,205) Total net interest income 30,018 24,148 Other Income (Loss) Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net 12,260 (9,326) Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net (12,406) 938 Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net 350 1,122 Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net (133,738) 3,084 Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net (9,984) 3,799 Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net (357) (744) Other, net 1,679 1,001 Total other income (loss) (142,196) (126) EXPENSES Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $507 and $509, respectively) 2,443 2,663 Incentive fee to affiliate - 116 Investment related expenses: Servicing expense 2,531 2,055 Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value - 1,865 Other 1,423 1,941 Professional fees 1,277 1,021 Compensation expense 788 962 Other expenses 1,752 1,160 Total expenses 10,214 11,783 Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities (122,392) 12,239 Income tax expense (benefit) (547) 1,180 Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities (6,497) 3,262 Net Income (Loss) (128,342) 14,321 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests (885) 1,733 Dividends on Preferred Stock 1,941 1,466 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (129,398) $ 11,122 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic and diluted $ (3.04) $ 0.31 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 42,598 35,866 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding 43,284 36,594 7 Operating Results by Strategy Three-Month Three-Month Period Ended Period Ended Per December 31, Per (In thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2020 Share 2019 Share Credit: Interest income and other income(1) $ 41,841 $ 0.97 $ 35,505 $ 0.97 Realized gain (loss), net 10,447 0.24 (9,618) (0.26) Unrealized gain (loss), net (146,665) (3.39) 1,223 0.03 Interest rate hedges, net(2) (7,586) (0.18) 1,679 0.05 Credit hedges and other activities, net(3) 19,215 0.44 (3,751) (0.10) Interest expense(4) (13,479) (0.31) (12,533) (0.34) Other investment related expenses (3,954) (0.09) (5,861) (0.16) Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities (6,497) (0.15) 3,262 0.09 Total Credit profit (loss) (106,678) (2.47) 9,906 0.28 Agency RMBS: Interest income 12,067 0.28 10,573 0.29 Realized gain (loss), net 6,408 0.15 928 0.03 Unrealized gain (loss), net 12,282 0.28 988 0.03 Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(2) (38,820) (0.90) 7,214 0.20 Interest expense (8,168) (0.19) (8,495) (0.23) Total Agency RMBS profit (loss) (16,231) (0.38) 11,208 0.32 Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss) (122,909) (2.85) 21,114 0.60 Other interest income (expense), net 279 0.01 309 0.01 Income tax (expense) benefit 547 0.01 (1,180) (0.03) Other expenses (6,260) (0.14) (5,806) (0.16) Net income (loss) (before incentive fee) (128,343) (2.97) 14,437 0.42 Incentive fee - - (116) (0.0) Net Income (loss) $ (128,343) $ (2.97) $ 14,321 $ 0.42 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (886) 1,733 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 1,941 1,466 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders(5) $ (129,398) $ (3.04) $ 11,122 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding(6) 43,284 36,594 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding(7) 42,598 35,866 8 Long Credit Portfolio 3/31/2020 (1 ) Equity Cor por ate Debt & Equity & Investment in Cor por ate Loans Loan Or igination 1% Entities 3% CLO(2) 12% Residential Loans & REO(3) 28% $1.46 Bn(1) CMBS & Loans & Commer cial REO(3)(4) 28% Non-Agenc y Consumer RMBS 8% Loans & ABS(2) Non-Dollar 17% MBS, ABS, CLO & Other (2)(5) 3% 12/31/2019 (1 ) Equity Cor por ate Debt & Equity & Investment in Cor por ate Loans Loan Or igination 2% Entities 3% CLO(2) 12% Residential Loans & REO(3) 24% $1.44 Bn(1) Commer cial CMBS & Loans & REO(3)(4) 31% Consumer Loans & ABS(2) 17% Non-Dollar MBS, Non-Agency ABS, CLO & RMBS Other (2)(5) 8% 3% Total size of long credit portfolio was essentially unchanged, primarily reflecting net new purchases during January and February that were roughly offset by asset paydowns, asset payoffs, and net reductions in valuations related to the market dislocations in March

Residential Loans & REO grew, primarily from our non-QM loan purchases in January and February

non-QM loan purchases in January and February CMBS & Commercial Loans & REO investments shrank, primarily from asset payoffs These charts exc lude non-retained tranches of the Company's consolidated non-QM securitization trusts 9 Long Agency Portfolio Agency Long Portfolio As of 3/31/2020: $1.02BN(1) ARMs Fixed IOs 4% RM Fixed < 1% 13% 15-Year Fixed 8% 30-Year Fixed 20-Year Fixed 74% < 1% Category Fair Value(1) Wtd. Avg. Coupon(2) 30-Year Fixed $ 754.0 4.17 20-Year Fixed 0.8 4.67 15-Year Fixed 79.2 3.55 RM Fixed 130.6 4.23 Subtotal - Fixed 964.7 4.13 ARMs 9.1 Fixed IOs 42.3 Total $ 1,016.0 Agency Long Portfolio As of 12/31/2019: $1.94BN(1) RM Fixed ARMs Fixed IOs <1% 2% 7% 15-Year Fixed 17% 30-Year Fixed 20-Year 74% Fixed < 1% Category Fair Value(1) Wtd. Avg. Coupon(2) 30-Year Fixed $ 1,434.6 4.20 20-Year Fixed 0.9 4.62 15-Year Fixed 323.4 3.05 RM Fixed 132.8 4.43 Subtotal - Fixed 1,891.8 4.02 ARMs 10.0 Fixed IOs 35.3 Total $ 1,937.0 We strategically reduced the size of our Agency portfolio by 48% quarter over quarter in a measured, opportunistic, and orderly fashion, in order to lower our leverage and enhance our liquidity position, in light of the market volatility and systemic liquidity stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic 10 Summary of Borrowings ($ in thousands) As of 3/31/2020 Three-Month Period Ended 3/31/2020 Weighted Outstanding Average Average Average Collateral Type Borrowings Borrowing Rate Borrowings Cost of Funds Credit(1) (1) (1) (1) $1,473,064 3.08% $1,428,921 3.44% Agency RMBS $1,287,030 1.64% $1,747,434 1.88% Subtotal $2,760,094 2.41% $3,176,355 2.58% U.S. T reasury Securities $1,654 -0.15% $1,481 1.00% Subtotal $2,761,748 2.41% $3,177,836 2.58% Senior Notes, at par $86,000 5.80% $86,000 5.80% Total $2,847,748 2.51% $3,263,836 3.62% (1) Recourse and Non-Recourse Leverage Summary(2) As of 3/31/2020 Recourse Borrowings $1,987,764 Recourse Debt-to-Equity Ratio(3) 2.5:1 Non-Recourse Borrowings $859,984 Net of unsettled purchases/sales 2.1:1 Total Borrowings $2,847,748 Total Debt-to-Equity Ratio 3.5:1 T otal Equity $809,481 Net of unsettled purchases/sales 3.1:1 11 Diversified Credit Portfolio 12% Residential Mortgages - Non-QM Loans - Residential Transition Loans 40% - NPL / RPL - Non-Agency /Non-Conforming - Reverse Mortgages 31% - REO 31% 17%16% Other Commercial Mortgages NPLs

Bridge Loans

CMBS B-Pieces & Credit Bonds

B-Pieces & Credit Bonds REO Consumer Loans Installment Loans

Auto Loans

ABS Our flexible approach allocates capital to the sectors where we see the best relative value as market conditions change (1)

We believe that our analytical expertise, research and systems provide an edge that will generate attractive risk- adjusted returns over market cycles Note: Percentages shown reflect share of total fair market value of credit portfolio(2)(3)12 Stable Economic Return Standard Deviation of Quarterly Economic Returns of Hybrid REITs Q1-2011 - Q4-2019(1)(2) 14.0% 12.0% 10.0% 8.0% 6.0% 4.0% 2.0% 0.0% EFC Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid REIT #02 REIT #03 REIT #04 REIT #05 REIT #06 REIT #07 REIT #08 REIT #9 REIT #10 REIT #11 REIT #12 Standard Deviation of Quarterly Economic Returns of Hybrid REITs Q1-2011 - Q4-2019 EFC 2.2% Hybrid REIT #02 3.0% Hybrid REIT #03 3.1% Hybrid REIT #04 4.4% Hybrid REIT #05 4.5% Hybrid REIT #06 4.7% Hybrid REIT #07 4.8% Hybrid REIT #08 5.0% Hybrid REIT #09 5.9% Hybrid REIT #10 6.1% Hybrid REIT #11 6.9% Hybrid REIT #12 13.1% The standard deviation of EFC's quarterly economic return is lower than the Hybrid REIT peer group

Thanks to EFC's dynamic hedging strategies, diversification and active portfolio management, EFC's quarterly economic returns have been significantly more consistent than the peer group 13 Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis(1) Estimated Change in Fair Value ($ in thousands) 50 Basis Point Decline in Interest Rates 50 Basis Point Increase in Interest Rates Fair Value % of Total Equity Fair Value % of Total Equity Agency RMBS - ARM Pools $ 598 0.07% $ (401) -0.05% Agency RMBS - Fixed Pools and IOs 9,427 1.17% (10,097) -1.25% TBAs (2,853) -0.35% 2,647 0.33% Non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, Other ABS, and Mortgage Loans 5,801 0.72% (5,227) -0.65% Interest Rate Swaps (4,996) -0.62% 4,734 0.59% U.S. Treasury Securities 102 0.01% (81) -0.01% Eurodollar and Treasury Futures (3,906) -0.48% 3,840 0.47% Mortgage-Related Derivatives - - 1 - Corporate Securities and Derivatives on Corporate Securities (98) -0.01% 91 0.01% Repurchase Agreements, Reverse Repurchase Agreements, and (1,581) -0.20% 2,173 0.27% Senior Notes Outstanding Total $ 2,494 0.31% $ (2,320) -0.29% Less: Estimated Change in Fair Value attributable to Preferred Stock ($2,390) $2,330 Estimated Change in Fair Value attributable to Common Stock $ 104 $ 10 As % of Common Equity 0.01% 0.00% EFC's dynamic interest rate hedging, along with the short duration of many of its loan portfolios, reduces its exposure to fluctuations in interest rates

Diversified fixed income portfolio, after taking into account hedges, borrowings, and the interest rate sensitivity of preferred stock outstanding, results in an effective duration to the common stock of less than one year 14 Commitment to ESG Ellington is committed to corporate responsibility. We recognize the importance of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors, and believe that the implementation of ESG policies will benefit our employees, support long-term shareholder performance, and make a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole. Environmental Our office is conveniently located near mass transportation.

We provide financial support and incentives to our employees who use public transit.

To reduce energy usage, we use Energy Star® certified desktops, monitors and printers; and utilize motion sensor lighting and cooling to reduce energy usage in non-peak hours.

non-peak hours. To reduce waste and promote a cleaner environment, we use green cleaning supplies and kitchen products; recycle electronics, ink cartridges, and packaging; provide recycling containers to employees; and use water coolers to reduce waste. Social We are a provider of capital to the U.S. housing market, facilitating home ownership and stability within communities. Our portfolio includes non-QM loans, many of which are made to creditworthy borrowers who cannot provide traditional documentation for income, such as borrowers who are self-employed.

non-QM loans, many of which are made to creditworthy borrowers who cannot provide traditional documentation for income, such as borrowers who are self-employed. Ellington and senior members of management sponsor numerous charitable causes. We also support employee charitable contributions with matching gift programs.

Our employees have access to robust health and wellness programs. Ellington also supports various events that support health and wellness.

We provide opportunities for personal growth with training and education support, including reimbursement for continuing education. We also provide mentorship programs, and internship opportunities.

We are committed to enhancing gender, racial, and ethnic diversity throughout our organization.

We are in compliance with applicable employment codes and guidelines, including ADA, Equal Opportunity Employment, Non-Discrimination, Anti- Harassment and Non-Retaliation codes. Governance Our Manager has a Responsible Investment policy which requires portfolio managers for applicable strategies to certify periodically that they have considered relevant ESG factors.

We operate under a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

EFC has a separate independent Chairman, and the majority of Board members are independent.

We hold annual elections of Directors.

We are committed to significant disclosure and transparency, including an established monthly book value disclosure and dividend policy.

We foster regular employee engagement, and have an established Whistleblower policy.

Robust process for shareholder engagement.

Strong alignment through 8% co- investment (1) 15 Supplemental Slides Derivatives Summary as of March 31, 2020(1) Long Short Net ($ in thousands) Notional Notional Notional Fair Value Mortgage-Related Derivatives: CDS on MBS and MBS Indices $ 997 $ (64,527) $ (63,530) $ 14,467 Total Net Mortgage-Related Derivatives 14,467 Corporate-Related Derivatives: CDS on Corporate Bonds and Corporate Bond Indices 73,027 (140,344) (67,317) 2,950 T otal Return Swaps on Corporate Bond Indices and Corporate Debt(2) 4,714 - 4,714 (802) Put Options on CDS on Corporate Bond Indices(3) 19,503 - 19,503 2,658 Warrants 1,546 - 1,546 126 Total Net Corporate-Related Derivatives 4,932 Interest Rate-Related Derivatives: T BAs 28,400 (457,872) (429,472) (5,840) Interest Rate Swaps 434,364 (696,360) (261,996) (23,694) U.S. T reasury Futures(4) 1,900 (172,100) (170,200) (5,969) Eurodollar Futures(5) - (7,000) (7,000) (43) Total Interest Rate-Related Derivatives (35,546) Other Derivatives: Foreign Currency Forwards(6) - (29,602) (29,602) 127 Total Net Other Derivatives 127 Net Total $ (16,020) 17 Credit Hedging Portfolio(1)(2) (In $Millions) Corporate CDS Indices / Tranches / Options / Single Names Single Name ABS CDS and ABX Indices European Sovereign Debt CMBX Units HY CDX OTR Bond Equivalent Value (3)(4) Bond Equivalent Value (4) Market Value Bond Equivalent Value (4) - (10.0) (20.0) (30.0) (40.0) (50.0) (60.0) (70.0) (80.0) (90.0) (100.0) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019  EFC's dynamic credit hedging strategy seeks to reduce book value volatility 18 Agency Interest Rate Hedging Portfolio(1) We deploy a dynamic and adaptive hedging strategy to preserve book value As of 3/31/2020 Short $243.5MM 10-yr equivalents(1) TBAs, <2 Yr Interest 19.9% Rate Swaps, Eurodollar 3.3% Futures, 0.1% >5 Yr Interest Rate Swaps, As of 12/31/2019 Short $441.9MM 10-yr equivalents(1) >2 YrTreasuries, 0.2% 0-5 Yr Interest Rate Swaps, 16.5% TBAs 44.2% >5 Yr Interest Rate Swaps 27.0% 2-5 Yr Treasuries and Treasury Futures, 22.8% 44.0% Eurodollar Futures, 0.1% 2-5 Yr Treasuries and Treasury >5 Yr Treasuries >5 Yr Treasuries and Treasury Futures, 10.0% Futures and Treasury 4.1% Futures, 7.7% Shorting "generic" pools (or TBAs) allows EFC to significantly reduce interest rate risk and basis risk in its Agency portfolio

We also hedge interest rate risk with swaps, U.S. Treasury securities, and other instruments

For those Agency pools hedged with comparable TBAs, the biggest risk is a drop in "pay-ups"

"pay-ups" Average pay-ups on our specified pools were 1.47% as of 3/31/2020, slightly up from 1.36% as of 12/31/2019, because we sold a disproportionate share of low-pay-up specified pools during the quarter

We hedge along the entire yield curve to protect against volatility, defend book value and more thoroughly control interest rate risk

The size of the short TBA position declined primarily because we covered TBA short positions in connection with sales of Agency RMBS 19 Agency Interest Rate Hedging Portfolio (continued) Exposure to Agency Pools Based on Net Fair Value As of 3/31/2020 As of 12/31/2019 ($ in millions) $1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 ($200) ($400) ($600) Long Agency RMBS $974 Net Long Exposure to Agency RMBS $475 Net Short TBA Positions ($498) Net Agency pool assets-to-equity(1): 3.8:1 ($ in millions) $2,000 $1,500 $1,000 $500 $0 ($500) ($1,000) ($1,500) Long Agency RMBS $1,902 Net Long Exposure to Agency RMBS $763 Net Short TBA Positions ($1,139) Net Agency pool assets-to-equity(1): 4.0:1 Our net long mortgage exposure was lower quarter over quarter

Deducting the amount of the TBA short from our long Agency pool portfolio, our net exposure to pools was ~$475 million, resulting in a 3.8:1 net Agency pool assets-to-equity (1) ratio as of 3/31/2020, which was slightly down from 4.0:1 as of 12/31/2019

Use of TBA short positions as hedges helps drive outperformance in volatile quarters

When interest rates spike, TBA short positions not only extend with specified pool assets, but they tend to extend more than specified pool assets, which dynamically and automatically hedges a correspondingly larger portion of our specified pool

portfolio 20 CPR Breakout of Agency Fixed Long Portfolio Agency Fixed Long Portfolio Collateral Characteristics and Historical 3-Mo CPR: Average for Quarter Ended 3/31/2020(1) Other 29% Loan Balance 33% Jumbo <1% Geography 5% MHA 3% Non-Owner Low FICO 9% 21% Characteristic(2) Fair Value(1)(3) 3-Month CPR % Loan Balance $ 555.3 14.1 MHA(4) 46.6 10.8 Low FICO 364.7 33.7 Non-Owner 146.3 11.7 Geography 87.0 12.1 Jumbo 4.9 3.4 Other 495.0 20.4 Total $ 1,699.8 20.1 Agency Fixed Long Portfolio Collateral Characteristics and Historical 3-Mo CPR: Average for Quarter Ended 12/31/2019(1) Other Jumbo 17% Loan <1% Balance 40% Geography 5% Non-Owner 13% MHA Low FICO 3% 22% Characteristic(2) Fair Value(1)(3) 3-Month CPR % Loan Balance $ 586.3 16.0 MHA(4) 43.4 10.5 Low FICO 316.2 31.2 Non-Owner 191.0 16.8 Geography 76.1 7.4 Jumbo 4.9 4.3 Other 249.4 21.2 Total $ 1,467.2 19.9 21 Repo Borrowings(1) ($ in thousands) Repo Borrowings as of March 31, 2020 % of Total Remaining Days to Maturity Credit Agency U.S. Treasury Total Borrowings 30 Days or Less $37,567 $353,826 $1,654 $393,047 19.3% 31-90 Days 321,625 932,842 - 1,254,467 61.7% 91-180 Days 316,574 362 - 316,936 15.6% 181-360 Days 22,725 - - 22,725 1.1% > 360 Days 47,050 - - 47,050 2.3% Total Borrowings $745,541 $1,287,030 $1,654 $2,034,225 100.0% Weighted Average Remaining Days to Maturity 147 42 1 80 Borrowings by Days to Maturity 1%2% 16% 19% 62% 30 Days or Less 31-90 Days 91-180 Days 181-360 Days > 360 Days Repo borrowings with 28 counterparties, with the largest representing approximately 23% of the total

Weighted average remaining days to maturity of 80 days

Maturities are staggered to mitigate liquidity risk

As a result of widening yield spreads on Agency RMBS and significant market volatility during March 2020, we received margin calls under our financing arrangements that were higher than typical historical levels. We satisfied all of these margin calls. 22 Gross Profit and Loss(1) Resilient profit generation over market cycles Three-Month Period Years Ended Ended March 31 ($ In thousands) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Long: Credit $ (118,307) -15.1% $ 73,919 11.6% $ 61,201 10.0% $ 61,136 9.6% $ 36,203 5.3% $ 46,892 6.1% $ 77,636 11.4% Credit Hedge and Other 19,215 2.5% (11,237) -1.8% 8,020 1.3% (11,997) -1.9% (40,548) -5.9% 10,671 1.4% (1,197) -0.2% Interest Rate Hedge: Credit (7,586) -1.0% (1,345) -0.2% 115 0.0% (851) -0.1% (371) -0.1% (4,899) -0.6% (9,479) -1.4% Long: Agency 22,589 2.9% 48,175 7.5% (5,979) -1.0% 10,246 1.6% 17,166 2.5% 23,629 3.1% 61,126 9.0% Interest Rate Hedge and Other: Agency (38,820) -5.0% (25,309) -4.0% 3,144 0.5% (5,218) -0.8% (8,226) -1.2% (17,166) -2.2% (47,634) -7.0% Gross Profit (Loss) $ (122,909) -15.7% $ 84,203 13.2% $ 66,501 10.9% $ 53,316 8.4% $ 4,224 0.6% $ 59,127 7.7% $ 80,452 11.8% Credit Years Ended ($ In thousands) Crisis 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Long: Credit $ 109,536 18.5% $ 129,830 30.0% $ 1,505 0.4% $ 70,840 21.9% $101,748 36.3% $ (64,565) -26.2% Credit Hedge and Other (19,286) -3.3% (14,642) -3.4% 19,895 5.2% (7,958) -2.5% 10,133 3.6% 78,373 31.8% Interest Rate Hedge: Credit 8,674 1.5% (3,851) -0.9% (8,171) -2.1% (12,150) -3.8% (1,407) -0.5% (3,446) -1.4% Long: Agency Taper Tantrum (14,044) -2.4% 37,701 8.7% 63,558 16.5% 21,552 6.7% 22,171 7.9% 4,763 1.9% Interest Rate Hedge and Other: Agency 19,110 3.2% (20,040) -4.6% (54,173) -14.0% (14,524) -4.5% (8,351) -3.0% (6,414) -2.6% Gross Profit (Loss) $ 103,990 17.6% $ 128,998 29.8% $ 22,614 5.9% $ 57,760 17.8% $124,294 44.4% $ 8,711 3.5% Note: Percentages of average equity during period 23 Total Return Since Inception EFC has successfully preserved book value over market cycles, while producing strong results for investors EFC life-to-date diluted net asset value-based total return from inception in August 2007 through Q1 2020 is approximately 168%, or 8.1% annualized (1) Diluted Book Value per Share $45.00 $40.00 $35.00 $30.00 $25.00 $20.00 $15.00 $10.00 $5.00 $0.00 DBVPS Cumulative Dividends $9.96 $12.25 $13.79 $15.33 $16.87 $18.17 $19.32 $20.32 $21.27 $22.17 $23.03 $23.85 $24.67 $25.64 $26.48 $8.56 $26.93 $2.50 $4.00 $4.95 $6.66 $7.46 $19.69 $18.70 $23.13 $24.27 $23.80 $23.91 $22.78 $22.03 $23.47 $24.36 $24.51 $23.99 $24.14 $23.09 $22.75 $21.80 $20.31 $19.46 $19.21 $18.85 $19.57 $18.92 $18.91 $18.48 $15.06 24 Capital, Leverage & Portfolio Composition Capital Usage Across Entire Portfolio(1) Leverage by Strategy (Debt-to-Equity)(1) 9.9 10.1 9.8 10.2 10.0 3/31/2020 9.0 8.0 4.0 4.0 12/31/2019 4.0 3.8 3.5 3.5 9/30/2019 3.0 2.5 6/30/2019 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.0 2.1 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 1.5 Credit Agency Undeployed Credit Aggregate Agency Credit and Agency Portfolios by Fair Value(3) Average Price - Credit and Agency(2)(3) $2,500.0 $110.00 107.50 105.14 105.80 105.30 $2,000.0 $105.00 1,937.0 $100.00 Millions $1,500.0 1,565.0 1,338.9 1,457.4 $95.00 1,443.6 in $1,000.0 1,217.6 $90.00 $ 1,068.5 1,016.0 83.03 84.50 85.00 $85.00 $500.0 80.80 $80.00 $0.0 6/30/201 9 9/30/201 9 12/31/20 19 3/31/202 0 $75.00 6/30/201 9 9/30/201 9 12/31/20 19 3/31/202 0 25 Credit Agen cy Credit Agency Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share amounts) 2020 2019(1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,740 $ 72,302 Restricted cash 175 175 Securities, at fair value 1,481,395 2,449,941 Loans, at fair value 1,443,589 1,412,426 Investments in unconsolidated entities, at fair value 65,397 71,850 Real estate owned 25,054 30,584 Financial derivatives - assets, at fair value 31,752 16,788 Reverse repurchase agreements 13,239 73,639 Due from brokers 166,516 79,829 Investment related receivables 408,332 123,120 Other assets 5,453 7,563 Total assets $ 3,777,642 $ 4,338,217 LIABILITIES Securities sold short, at fair value 13,291 73,409 Repurchase agreements 2,034,225 2,445,300 Financial derivatives - liabilities, at fair value 47,772 27,621 Due to brokers 17,138 2,197 Investment related payables 19,170 66,133 Other secured borrowings 177,855 150,334 Other secured borrowings, at fair value 549,668 594,396 Senior notes, net 85,363 85,298 Base management fee payable to affiliate 2,443 2,663 Incentive fee payable to affiliate - 116 Dividend payable 7,952 6,978 Interest payable 5,283 7,320 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,001 7,753 Total liabilities $ 2,968,161 $ 3,469,518 EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable; 4,600,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($115,000 liquidation preference) $ 111,034 $ 111,034 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,779,924 and 38,647,943 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 44 39 Additional paid-in capital 916,006 821,747 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (252,701) (103,555) T otal Stockholders' Equity $ 774,383 $ 829,265 Non-controlling interests 35,098 39,434 T otal Equity $ 809,481 $ 868,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,777,642 $ 4,338,217 PER SHARE INFORMATION: 26 Common stock(2) $ 15.06 $ 18.48 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 52,108 $ 45,353 Interest expense (22,090) (21,205) Total net interest income 30,018 24,148 Other Income (Loss) Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net 12,260 (9,326) Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net (12,406) 938 Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net 350 1,122 Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net (133,738) 3,084 Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net (9,984) 3,799 Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net (357) (744) Other, net 1,679 1,001 Total other income (loss) (142,196) (126) EXPENSES Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $507 and $509, respectively) 2,443 2,663 Incentive fee to affiliate - 116 Investment related expenses: Servicing expense 2,531 2,055 Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value - 1,865 Other 1,423 1,941 Professional fees 1,277 1,021 Compensation expense 788 962 Other expenses 1,752 1,160 Total expenses 10,214 11,783 Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities (122,392) 12,239 Income tax expense (benefit) (547) 1,180 Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities (6,497) 3,262 Net Income (Loss) (128,342) 14,321 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests (885) 1,733 Dividends on Preferred Stock 1,941 1,466 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (129,398) $ 11,122 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic and diluted $ (3.04) $ 0.31 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 42,598 35,866 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding 43,284 36,594 27 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings(1) Three-Month Period Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (128,342) $14,321 Income tax expense (benefit) (547) 1,180 Net income (loss) before income tax expense (128,889) 15,501 Adjustments: Realized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net (12,260) 9,326 Realized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net 12,406 (938) Realized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net (350) (1,122) Unrealized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net 133,738 (3,084) Unrealized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net 9,984 (3,799) Unrealized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net 357 744 Other realized and unrealized (gains) losses, net (2) 330 159 Net realized gains (losses) on periodic settlements of interest rate swaps 143 843 Net unrealized gains (losses) on accrued periodic settlements of interest rate swaps (111) (705) Incentive fee to affiliate - 116 Non-cash equity compensation expense 164 129 Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment 1,112 1,749 Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value - 1,865 (Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities (3) 6,633 (2,070) T otal Core Earnings $23,257 $18,714 Dividends on preferred stock 1,941 1,466 Core Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1,524 1,439 Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders $19,792 $15,809 Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders, per share $ 0.46 $ 0.44 28 About Ellington Management Group Ellington Profile $9.7 14 21 8% As of 3/31/2020 Founded: 1994 Billion in Employee-partners Years of average Management's Employees: >150 industry assets under own the firm(2) ownership of EFC, experience of Investment Professionals: 70 management as of representing senior portfolio 3/31/2020(1) strong alignment (3) Global offices: 3 managers Ellington and its Affiliated Management Companies Our external manager Ellington Financial Management LLC is part of the Ellington family of SEC-registered investment advisors (4) . Ellington Management Group and its affiliates manage Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC ), Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN), multi-investor hedge funds, separately managed accounts, and opportunistic private funds

Ellington Financial Management LLC is part of the Ellington family of SEC-registered investment advisors . affiliates manage Ellington ), Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN), Time-tested infrastructure and proprietary resources in trading, research, risk management, and operational support

infrastructure and proprietary resources in trading, research, risk management, and operational support Founding partners each have advanced academic training in mathematics and engineering, including among them several Ph.D.'s and Master's degrees Industry-Leading Research & Trading Expertise Sophisticated proprietary models for prepayment and credit analysis

Approximately 23% of employees dedicated to research and technology

Structured credit trading experience and analytical skills developed since the firm's founding 25 years ago

Ellington's portfolio managers are among the most experienced in the MBS sector and the firm's analytics have been developed over its 25-year history 29 Investment Highlights of EFC Diversified investment portfolio across residential mortgage, commercial mortgage, consumer loan, and corporate loan sectors Diverse range of strategies designed to generate a high-quality earnings stream

range of strategies designed to generate a high-quality earnings stream Ability to shift capital allocation across asset classes as credit and liquidity trends evolve (1)

to shift capital allocation across asset classes as credit and liquidity trends evolve Flexibility to capitalize on investment opportunities that emerge during times of volatility Proprietary portfolio of high-yielding,short-duration loans Dynamic interest-rate and credit hedging designed to reduce volatility of book value and earnings Supplement earnings with book value accretion via share repurchases when stock price is deeply discounted Diversified sources of financing, including long term non mark-to-market financing facilities and securitizations Strong alignment with 8% co-investment(2) 30 Endnotes Slide 3 - First Quarter Market Update Source: Bloomberg Source: Mortgage Bankers Association via Bloomberg LIBOR-based OAS measures the additional yield spread over LIBOR that an asset provides at its current market price after taking into account any interest rate options embedded in the asset. LIBOR-based Zero-volatility spread (Z-spread) measures the additional yield spread over LIBOR that the projected cash flows of an asset provide at the current market price of the asset. Slide 4 - First Quarter Highlights Holdings, leverage, equity and book value amounts are as of March 31, 2020. Economic return is based on book value per share. Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See slide 28 for a reconciliation of Core Earnings to Net Income (Loss). Gross income (loss) includes interest income and other income, net realized and change in net unrealized gains (losses), net interest rate hedges, net credit hedges and other activities, interest expense, and other investment related expenses, and earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities, if applicable. It excludes other interest income (expense), management fees, income tax (expense) and other expenses. Includes REO at the lower of cost or fair value. Excludes hedges and other derivative positions. For our consolidated non-QM securitization trusts, excludes tranches that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. Including such tranches, the Company's total long credit portfolio was $1.998 billion as of March 31, 2020. Overall debt-to-equity ratio is computed by dividing EFC's total debt by EFC's total equity. The debt-to-equity ratio does not account for liabilities other than debt financings. Excludes repo borrowings on U.S. Treasury securities. Excludes repo borrowings on U.S. Treasury securities and borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to u s. Including such borrowings, our debt-to-equity ratio based on total recourse borrowings is 2.5:1 as of March 31, 2020. Management and directors' ownership includes common shares, operating partnership units, and LTIP units held by officers and directors of EFC, and partners and affiliates of Ellington (including families and family trusts of the foregoing). Based on share price. Slide 5 - First Quarter Highlights (continued) Net of underwriters' discount and offering costs. Slide 6 - Portfolio Summary as of March 31, 2020 See endnote (5) on slide 4. Average price excludes interest only, principal only, equity tranches and other similar securities and non -exchange traded corporate equity. All averages in this table are weighted averages using fair value, except for average price which uses current principal balance. Average price of consumer loans and ABS is proprietary. Weighted average life assumes "projected" cashflows using Ellington's proprietary models. Excludes interest only, principal o nly, equity tranches. Estimated yields at market prices are management's estimates derived from Ellington's proprietary models based on prices and market environment as of March 31, 2020 and include the effects of future estimated losses. The above analysis should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or class of securities. Results are based on forward-looking models, which are inherently imperfect, and incorporate various simplifying assumptions. Therefore, the table is for illustrative purposes only and the actual performance of our portfolio may differ from the data presented, and such differences might be significant and adverse. REO and equity investments in loan origination entities are excluded from total average calculations. For our consolidated non-QM securitization trusts, excludes tranches that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value. Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding small balance commercial mortgage loans and REO. Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles. Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS. Excludes repo borrowings on U.S. Treasury securities and borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to u s. In determining the debt-to-equity ratio for an individual strategy, equity usage for such strategy is based on an internal calculation that reflects the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties in connection with such strategy's positions (whether in the form of haircut, initial margin, prime brokerage requirements, or otherwise) plus additional capital allocated to support such strategy's positions, net of ad justments for readily financeable assets and securities that may be sold to increase liquidity on short notice. The Company refers to the excess of its total equity over the total risk capital of its strategies as its "risk capital buffer". If the debt-to-equity ratios for individual strategies were computed solely based on the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties, such ratios would typically be higher. The debt-to-equity ratio does not account for liabilities other than debt financings. See endnote (7) on slide 4. (14) See endnote (8) on slide 4. 31 Endnotes Slide 8 - Operating Results by Strategy Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned and loan origination fees. Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable. Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency. Includes interest expense on the Company's Senior Notes. Per share information is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding. Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to non-controlling interests. Excludes Operating Partnership units attributable to non-controlling interests. Slide 9 - Long Credit Portfolio See endnote (5) on slide 4. For our consolidated non-QM securitization trusts, excludes tranches that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. Including such tranches, the

Company's total long credit portfolio was $1.998 billion as of March 31, 2020 and $2.028 billion as of December 31, 2019. Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles. REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value. Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding small balance commercial mortgage loans and REO. Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS. Slide 10 - Long Agency Portfolio Agency long portfolio includes $973.8 million of long Agency securities and $42.3 million of interest only securities as of March 31, 2020 and $1,901.7 million of long Agency securities and $35.3 million of interest only securities as of December 31, 2019. Represents weighted average net pass-through rate. Excludes interest only securities. Slide 11 - Summary of Borrowings Includes Other secured borrowings and Other secured borrowings, at fair value. All of our non-recourse borrowings are secured by collateral. In the event of default under a non-recourse borrowing, the lender has a claim against the collateral but not any of the Operating Partnership's other assets. In the event of default under a recourse borrowing, the lender's claim is not limited to the collateral (if any). See endnote (8) on slide 4. Slide 12 - Diversified Credit Portfolio Subject to qualifying and maintaining our qualification as a REIT. Excludes hedges and other derivative positions For our consolidated non-QM securitization trusts, only retained tranches are included (i.e., excludes tranches sold to third parties). Slide 13 - Stable Economic Return Source: Company filings. Economic return is computed by adding back dividends to ending book value per share, and comparing that amount to book value per share as of the beginning of the quarter. Slide 14 - Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis The table reflects the estimated effects on the value of our portfolio, both overall and by category, of hypothetical, immediate, 50 basis point downward and upward parallel shifts in interest rates, based on the market environment as of March 31, 2020. The preceding analysis does not include sensitivities to changes in interest rates for instruments which we believe that the effect of a change in interest rates is not material to the value of the overall portfolio and/or cannot be accurately estimated. In particular, this analysis excludes certain corporate securities and derivatives on corporate securities, and reflects only sensitivity to U.S. interest rates. Results are based on forward-looking models, which are inherently imperfect, and incorporate various simplifying assumptions. Therefore, the table is for illustrative purposes only and actual changes in interest rates would likely cause changes in the actual value of our portfolio that would differ from those presented, and such differences might be significant and adverse. 32 Endnotes Slide 15 - Commitment to ESG See endnote (9) on slide 4. Slide 17 - Derivatives Summary In the table, fair value of certain derivative transactions are shown on a net basis. The accompanying financial statements separate derivative transactions as either assets or liabilities. As of March 31, 2020, derivative assets and derivative liabilities were $31.8 million and $(47.8) million, respectively, for a net fair value of $(16.0) million, as reflected in "Net Total". Notional value represents the face amount of the underlying asset. Represents the option on the part of a counterparty to enter into a credit default swap on a corporate bond index whereby we would receive a fixed rate and pay credit protection payments. Notional value represents the total face amount of U.S. Treasury securities underlying all contracts held. As of March 31, 2020 a total of 19 long and 1,494 short U.S. Treasury futures contracts were held. Every $1,000,000 in notional value represents one contract. Short notional value represents U.S. Dollars to be received by us at the maturity of the forward contract. Long notional value represents U.S. Dollars to be paid by us at the maturity of the forward contract. Slide 18 - Credit Hedging Portfolio The Credit Hedging Portfolio excludes both legs of certain relative value trades which we believe do not affect the overall hedging position of the portfolio. Consequently, the amounts shown here may differ materially (i) from those that would be shown were all positions in the included instruments displayed and (ii) from that presented on the Derivatives Summary shown on slide 17. There can be no assurance that instruments in the Credit Hedging Portfolio will be effective portfolio hedges. Corporate derivatives displayed in HY CDX OTR Equivalents represent the net, on-the-run notional equivalents of Markit CDX North American High Yield Index (the "HY Index") of those derivatives converted to equivalents based on techniques used by the Company for estimating the price relationships between them and the HY Index. These include estimations of the relationships between different credits and even different sectors (such as the US high yield, European high yield, and US investment grade debt markets). The Company's estimations of price relationships between instruments may change over time. Actual price relationships experienced may differ from those previously estimated. Bond Equivalent Value represents the investment amount of a corresponding position in the reference obligation or index constituents, calculated assuming a price equal to the difference between (i) par and (ii) the tear up price. Corporate CDS Indices, Tranches, Options and Single Names are converted to HY CDX OTR Equivalents prior to being displayed as Bond Equivalent Values. Slide 19 - Agency Interest Rate Hedging Portfolio Agency interest rate hedges are shown in normalized units of risk, with each group of positions measured in "10-year equivalents; "10-year equivalents" for a group of positions represent the amount of 10-year U.S. Treasury securities that would be expected to experience a similar change in market value under a standard parallel move in interest rates. Slide 20 - Agency Interest Rate Hedging Portfolio (continued) We define our net Agency pool assets-to-equity ratio as the net aggregate market value of our Agency pools of $974 million and our long and short TBA positions of $(498) million, divided by the equity allocated to our Agency strategy of $126 million, as of March 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, our net Agency pool assets-to-equity ratio was the net aggregate market value of our Agency pools of $1.90 billion and our long and short TBA positions of $(1.14) billion, divided by the equity allocated to our Agency strategy of $191 million. In d etermining the debt-to-equity ratio for an individual strategy, equity usage for such strategy is based on an internal calculation that reflects the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties in connection with such strategy's positions (whether in the form of haircut, initial margin, prime brokerage requirements, or otherwise) plus additional capital allocated to support such strategy's positions, net of adjustments for readily financeable assets and securities that may be sold to increase liquidity on short notice. The Company refers to the excess of its total equity over the total risk capital of its strategies as its "r isk capital buffer". If the debt-to-equity ratios for individual strategies were computed solely based on the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties, such ratios would typically be higher. The debt-to-equity ratio does not account for liabilities other than debt financings. Slide 21 - CPR Breakout of Agency Fixed Long Portfolio Does not include long TBA positions, reverse mortgage pools, or fixed rate IOs. Classification methodology may change over time as market practices change. Fair value shown in millions. "MHA" indicates those pools where underlying borrowers have participated in the Making Homes Affordable program. Slide 22 - Repo Borrowings Included in the table, using the original maturity dates, are any repos involving underlying investments we sold prior to March 31, 2020 for settlement following March 31, 2020 even though the company may expect to terminate such repos early. Not included are any repos that we may have entered into prior to March 31, 2020, for which delivery of the borrowed funds is not scheduled until after March 31, 2020. Remaining maturity for a repo is based on the contractual maturity date in effect as of March 31, 2020. Some repos have floating interest rates, which may reset before maturity. 33 Endnotes Slide 23 - Gross Profit and Loss Gross profit excludes expenses other than interest expense and other investment related expenses. Figures in "%" columns are as a percentage of average equity for the period. Slide 24 - Total Return Since Inception Total return is based on $18.61 net diluted book value per share at inception in August 2007 and is calculated assuming the reinvestment of dividends at diluted book value per share and assumes all convertible units were converted into common shares at their issuance dates. Slide 25 - Capital, Leverage & Portfolio Composition Excludes U.S. Treasury securities. In determining the debt-to-equity ratio for an individual strategy, equity usage for such strategy is based on an internal calculation that reflects the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties in connection with such strategy's positions (whether in the form of haircut, initial margin, prime brokerage requirements, or otherwise) plus additional capital allocated to support such strategy's positions, net of adjustments for readily financeable assets and securities that may be sold to increase liquidity on short notice. The Company refers to the excess of its total equity over the total risk capital of its strategies as its "risk capital buffer". If the debt-to-equity ratios for individual strategies were computed solely based on the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties, such ratios would typically be higher. The debt-to-equity ratio does not account for liabilities other than debt financings. Excludes interest only, principal only, equity tranches and other similar investments and REO. See endnote (5) on slide 4. Excludes tranches of our non-QM securitization trusts, that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. Slide 26 - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2019. Based on total stockholders' equity less the aggregate liquidation preference of our preferred stock outstanding. Slide 28 - Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings We calculate Core Earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as adjusted for: (i) realized and unrealized gain (loss) on securities and loans, REO, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), other secured borrowings, at fair value, and foreign currency transactions; (ii) incentive fee to affiliate; (iii) Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment (as defined below); (iv) non-cash equity compensation expense; (v) miscellaneous non-recurring expenses; (vi) provision for income taxes and (vii) certain other income or loss items that are of a non-recurring nature. For certain investments in unconsolidated entities, we include the relevant components of net operating income in Core Earnings. The Catch -up Premium Amortization Adjustment is a quarterly adjustment to premium amortization triggered by changes in actual and projected prepayments on our agency RMBS (accompanied by a corresponding offsetting adjustment to realized and unrealized gains and losses). The adjustment is calculated as of the beginning of each quarter based on our then-current assumptions about cashflows and prepayments, and can vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Core Earnings is a supplemental non- GAAP financial measure. We believe that the presentation of Core Earnings provides a consistent measure of operating performance by excluding the impact of gains and losses and other adjustments listed above from operating results. We believe that Core Earnings provides information useful to investors because it is a metric that we use to assess our performance and to evaluate the effective net yield provided by the portfolio. In addition, we believe that presenting Core Earnings enables our investors to measure, evaluate, and compare our operating performance to that of our peers. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of our financial results and differs from net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered as supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The table above reconciles, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Core Earnings to the line on the Consolidated Statement of Operations entitled Net Income (Loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Includes realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency and unrealized gain (loss) on other secured borrowings, at fair value included in Other, net, on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. Adjustment represents, for certain investments in unconsolidated entities, the net realized and unrealized gains and losses of the underlying investments of such entities. Slide 29 - About Ellington Management Group $9.7 billion in assets under management includes approximately $1.4 billion in Ellington -managed CLOs. For these purposes, the Ellington-managed CLO figure represents the aggregate outstanding balance of CLO notes and market value of CLO equity, excluding any notes and equity held by other Ellington-managed funds and accounts. Does not include partners formerly employed by Ellington who may have residual capital balances but who no longer have voting rights in the partnership. See endnote (9) on slide 4. Registration with the SEC does not imply that the firm or any of its principals or employees possess a particular level of skill or training in the investment advisory or any other business. 