Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ellington Financial Inc.    EFC

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

(EFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellington Financial : 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:14pm EDT

First Quarter 2020

Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2020

Important Notice

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as

predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "continue,"

"intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may," "seek," or similar expressions or their negative fo rms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements regarding our portfolio composition, our ability to obtain financing, our expected dividend payment schedule, our potential share repurchases, our ability to shift capital across different asset classes, our ability to hedge, and our ability to maintain our earnings, among others .

The Company's results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's securities, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company's business, the Company's ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Company's ability to qualify and maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or "REIT," and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 13, 2020, which can be accessed through the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause ac tual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the SEC, including reports on Form 10-Q,10-K and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Modeling

Some statements in this presentation may be derived from proprietary models developed by Ellington Management Group, L.L.C. ("Ellington"). Some examples provided may be based upon the hypothetical performance of such models. Models, however, are inherently imperfect and subject to a number of risks, including that the underlying data used by the models is incorrect, inaccurate, or incomplete, or that the models rely upon assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. The utility of model-based information is highly limited. The information is designed to illustrate Ellington's current view and expectations and is based on a number of assumptions and limitations, including those specified herein. Certain models make use of discretionary settings or parameters which can have a material effect on the output of the model. Ellington exercises discretion as to which settings or parameters to use in different situations, including using different settings or parameters to model different securities. Actual results and events may differ materially from those described by such models.

Example Analyses

The example analyses included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are intended to illustrate Ellington's analytic approach. They are not and should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or a projection of the Company's future results or performance. The example analyses are only as of the date specified and do not reflect changes since that time.

Projected Yields and Spreads

Projected yields and spreads discussed herein are based upon Ellington models and rely on a number of assumptions, including as to prepayment, default and interest rates and changes in home prices. Such models are inherently imperfect and there is no assurance that any particular investment will perform as predicted by the models, or that any such investment will be profitable. Projected yields are

presented for the purposes of (i) providing insight into the strategy's objectives, (ii) detailing anticipated risk and reward characteristics in order to facilitate comparisons with other investments, (iii)

illustrating Ellington's current views and expectations, and (iv) aiding future evaluations of performance. They are not a guarantee of future performance. They are based upon assumptions regarding current and future events and conditions, which may not prove to be accurate. There can be no assurance that the projected yields will be achieved. Investments involve risk of loss.

Financial Information

All financial information included in this presentation is as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise indicated. We undertake no duty or obligation to update this presentation to reflect subsequent events or

developments.

2

First Quarter Market Update

Quarter Ended:

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Q/Q

9/30/2019

Q/Q

6/30/2019

Q/Q

3/31/2019

Q/Q

12/31/2018

Q/Q

UST (%)(1)

3M UST

0.06

1.54

-1.48

1.81

-0.26

2.09

-0.28

2.38

-0.29

2.35

+0.03

2Y UST

0.25

1.57

-1.32

1.62

-0.05

1.75

-0.13

2.26

-0.51

2.49

-0.23

5Y UST

0.38

1.69

-1.31

1.54

+0.15

1.77

-0.22

2.23

-0.47

2.51

-0.28

10Y UST

0.67

1.92

-1.25

1.66

+0.25

2.01

-0.34

2.41

-0.40

2.68

-0.28

30Y UST

1.32

2.39

-1.07

2.11

+0.28

2.53

-0.42

2.81

-0.29

3.01

-0.20

3M10Y Spread

0.61

0.37

+0.23

-0.14

+0.52

-0.08

-0.06

0.02

-0.11

0.33

-0.31

2Y10Y Spread

0.42

0.35

+0.08

0.04

+0.31

0.25

-0.21

0.15

+0.11

0.20

-0.05

US Dollar Swaps (%)(1)

2Y SWAP

0.49

1.70

-1.21

1.63

+0.07

1.81

-0.17

2.38

-0.58

2.66

-0.27

5Y SWAP

0.52

1.73

-1.21

1.50

+0.23

1.77

-0.26

2.29

-0.52

2.57

-0.28

10Y SWAP

0.72

1.90

-1.18

1.56

+0.33

1.96

-0.40

2.41

-0.44

2.71

-0.30

LIBOR (%)(1)

1M

0.99

1.76

-0.77

2.02

-0.25

2.40

-0.38

2.49

-0.10

2.50

-0.01

3M

1.45

1.91

-0.46

2.09

-0.18

2.32

-0.23

2.60

-0.28

2.81

-0.21

1M3M Spread

0.46

0.15

+0.31

0.07

+0.08

-0.08

+0.15

0.11

-0.18

0.30

-0.19

Mortgage Rates (%)(2)

15Y

3.05

3.37

-0.32

3.43

-0.06

3.42

+0.01

3.78

-0.36

4.25

-0.47

30Y

3.50

3.74

-0.24

3.64

+0.10

3.73

-0.09

4.06

-0.33

4.55

-0.49

FNMA Pass-Thrus(1)

30Y 3.5

$105.80

$102.86

+2.94

$102.64

+0.22

$102.20

+0.44

$101.39

+$0.81

$99.83

+$1.56

30Y 4.0

$106.77

$104.02

+2.75

$103.80

+0.22

$103.33

+0.47

$102.86

+$0.47

$101.83

+$1.03

30Y 4.5

$107.64

$105.30

+2.34

$105.33

-0.03

$104.48

+0.84

$104.17

+$0.31

$103.45

+$0.72

Libor-based OAS (bps)(3)

FNMA 30Y 3.5 OAS

10.9

36.4

-25.50

53.0

-16.60

41.2

+11.80

27.3

13.9

29.4

-2.1

FNMA 30Y 4.0 OAS

27.4

46.7

-19.30

60.5

-13.80

51.3

+9.20

31.1

20.2

30.4

0.7

FNMA 30Y 4.5 OAS

58.4

63.6

-5.20

70.5

-6.90

71.0

-0.50

46.9

24.1

50.1

-3.2

Libor-based ZSpread (bps)(4)

FNMA 30Y 3.5 ZSpread

32.5

84.0

-51.50

101.8

-17.80

87.0

+14.80

76.4

10.6

74.1

2.3

FNMA 30Y 4.0 ZSpread

37.7

84.9

-47.20

97.6

-12.70

88.1

+9.50

75.2

12.9

87.8

-12.6

FNMA 30Y 4.5 ZSpread

64.3

91.8

-27.50

97.1

-5.30

99.0

-1.90

79.5

19.5

98.8

-19.3

3

First Quarter Highlights(1)

In March, the spread of COVID-19 resulted in extreme volatility and widespread market dislocations, including

Market Volatility

significant price declines and yield spread widening across virtually all fixed income asset classes

Related to the

Forced selling by many market participants further exacerbated the declines in asset prices

COVID-19

EFC's risk management principles enabled it to avoid forced assets sales and meet all margin calls, as well as avoid the

Pandemic

need for expensive or highly dilutive capital raises

EFC strategically reduced leverage and enhanced liquidity through orderly sales of Agency assets

Net loss: $(129.4) million or $(3.04) per common share

Overall Results

Economic return(2) for the quarter: (16)%

Core Earnings(3) of $19.8 million or $0.46 per share

Credit Strategy

Credit gross loss: $(106.7) million(4) or $(2.47) per share

Long credit portfolio: $1.46 billion(5)(6), essentially unchanged from previous quarter

Agency RMBS

Agency gross loss: $(16.2) million(4) or $(0.38) per share

Strategy

Long Agency portfolio: $1.02 billion, a 48% decrease from previous quarter

Equity & BVPS

Total equity: $809.5 million

Book value per common share: $15.06 after total dividends declared of $0.45 for the quarter

Dividends

Annualized dividend yield of 10% based on the 5/6/2020 closing price of $9.58, and dividend of $0.08 per common share

declared on 4/7/2020

Debt-to-equity ratio: 3.5x(7), and 3.1x adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales

Leverage Below

Recourse debt-to-equity ratio: 2.5x(8), and 2.1x adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales

Sector Average

Includes $86 million of unsecured notes rated A

Cash and cash equivalents of $136.7 million, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $279.2 million

Strong Alignment

Management and directors own approximately 8% of EFC(9)

of Interests

4

First Quarter Highlights (continued)

Common Stock

In January, issued 5.29 million shares of common stock, for net proceeds of $95.3 million(1)

Offerings

Share

Repurchase

Repurchased 288,172 shares during the quarter, or approximately 0.7%, at an average price of $10.53

Program

5

Portfolio Summary as of March 31, 2020(1)

Diversified sources of return to perform over market cycles

Average

Allocated

Fair Value

Price

WAVG

WAVG

Strategy

Equity

($ in $1,000s)

(%)(2)(6)

Life(4)(6)

Mkt Yield(5)(6)

CREDIT

CMBS and Commercial Mortgage Loans and REO(8)(9)

$

418,926

76.0

2.5

10.6%

Residential Mortgage Loans and REO(7)(8)

401,865

93.1

2.5

8.9%

Equity and Asset Allocation by

Strategy

2%

16%

Consumer Loans and ABS

252,385

- (3)

0.9

11.3%

CLO(10)

170,905

73.8

4.6

11.5%

Non-Agency RMBS

118,793

73.5

4.5

7.7%

Non-Dollar MBS, ABS, CLO and Other(10)(11)

47,726

75.0

5.7

9.6%

Investments in Loan Origination Entities

39,436

N/A

N/A

N/A

Corporate Debt and Equity and Corporate Loans

7,406

32.6

2.5

19.2%

Total - Credit

82%

$

1,457,442

80.8

2.8

10.1%

AGENCY

Fixed-Rate Specified Pools

$

834,002

107.6

3.8

1.7%

Reverse Mortgage Pools

130,601

107.0

6.1

2.1%

IOs

42,344

N/A

3.5

14.8%

Floating-Rate Specified Pools

9,054

104.6

1.5

0.5%

Total - Agency

16%

$

1,016,001

107.5

4.1

2.2%

41%

Equity

82%

Assets

59%

Undeployed

2%

Debt-to-EquityRatio by Strategy and Overall:

Credit:

2.3x(12)

Agency:

10.2x(12)

Overall:

3.5x(13)

3.1x, net of unsettled purchases/sales

Overall Recourse:

2.5x(14)

2.1x, net of unsettled purchases/sales

CREDIT AGENCY Undeployed

6

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three-Month Period Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Net Interest Income

Interest income

$

52,108

$

45,353

Interest expense

(22,090)

(21,205)

Total net interest income

30,018

24,148

Other Income (Loss)

Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net

12,260

(9,326)

Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net

(12,406)

938

Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net

350

1,122

Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net

(133,738)

3,084

Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net

(9,984)

3,799

Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net

(357)

(744)

Other, net

1,679

1,001

Total other income (loss)

(142,196)

(126)

EXPENSES

Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $507 and $509,

respectively)

2,443

2,663

Incentive fee to affiliate

-

116

Investment related expenses:

Servicing expense

2,531

2,055

Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value

-

1,865

Other

1,423

1,941

Professional fees

1,277

1,021

Compensation expense

788

962

Other expenses

1,752

1,160

Total expenses

10,214

11,783

Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings

from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities

(122,392)

12,239

Income tax expense (benefit)

(547)

1,180

Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities

(6,497)

3,262

Net Income (Loss)

(128,342)

14,321

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(885)

1,733

Dividends on Preferred Stock

1,941

1,466

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

(129,398)

$

11,122

Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:

Basic and diluted

$

(3.04)

$

0.31

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

42,598

35,866

Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding

43,284

36,594

7

Operating Results by Strategy

Three-Month

Three-Month

Period Ended

Period Ended

Per

December 31,

Per

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, 2020

Share

2019

Share

Credit:

Interest income and other income(1)

$

41,841

$

0.97

$

35,505

$

0.97

Realized gain (loss), net

10,447

0.24

(9,618)

(0.26)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

(146,665)

(3.39)

1,223

0.03

Interest rate hedges, net(2)

(7,586)

(0.18)

1,679

0.05

Credit hedges and other activities, net(3)

19,215

0.44

(3,751)

(0.10)

Interest expense(4)

(13,479)

(0.31)

(12,533)

(0.34)

Other investment related expenses

(3,954)

(0.09)

(5,861)

(0.16)

Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities

(6,497)

(0.15)

3,262

0.09

Total Credit profit (loss)

(106,678)

(2.47)

9,906

0.28

Agency RMBS:

Interest income

12,067

0.28

10,573

0.29

Realized gain (loss), net

6,408

0.15

928

0.03

Unrealized gain (loss), net

12,282

0.28

988

0.03

Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(2)

(38,820)

(0.90)

7,214

0.20

Interest expense

(8,168)

(0.19)

(8,495)

(0.23)

Total Agency RMBS profit (loss)

(16,231)

(0.38)

11,208

0.32

Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss)

(122,909)

(2.85)

21,114

0.60

Other interest income (expense), net

279

0.01

309

0.01

Income tax (expense) benefit

547

0.01

(1,180)

(0.03)

Other expenses

(6,260)

(0.14)

(5,806)

(0.16)

Net income (loss) (before incentive fee)

(128,343)

(2.97)

14,437

0.42

Incentive fee

-

-

(116)

(0.0)

Net Income (loss)

$

(128,343)

$

(2.97)

$

14,321

$

0.42

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(886)

1,733

Less: Dividends on preferred stock

1,941

1,466

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders(5)

$

(129,398)

$

(3.04)

$

11,122

$

0.31

Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding(6)

43,284

36,594

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding(7)

42,598

35,866

8

Long Credit Portfolio

3/31/2020 (1 )

Equity

Cor por ate Debt

& Equity &

Investment in

Cor por ate Loans

Loan Or igination

1%

Entities

3%

CLO(2)

12%

Residential

Loans & REO(3)

28%

$1.46 Bn(1)

CMBS &

Loans &

Commer cial

REO(3)(4)

28%

Non-Agenc y

Consumer

RMBS

8%

Loans &

ABS(2)

Non-Dollar

17%

MBS, ABS,

CLO & Other (2)(5)

3%

12/31/2019 (1 )

Equity

Cor por ate Debt

& Equity &

Investment in

Cor por ate Loans

Loan Or igination

2%

Entities

3%

CLO(2)

12%

Residential

Loans & REO(3)

24%

$1.44 Bn(1)

Commer cial

CMBS &

Loans &

REO(3)(4)

31%

Consumer

Loans & ABS(2)

17%

Non-Dollar MBS,

Non-Agency

ABS, CLO &

RMBS

Other (2)(5)

8%

3%

  • Total size of long credit portfolio was essentially unchanged, primarily reflecting net new purchases during January and February that were roughly offset by asset paydowns, asset payoffs, and net reductions in valuations related to the market dislocations in March
  • Residential Loans & REO grew, primarily from our non-QM loan purchases in January and February
  • CMBS & Commercial Loans & REO investments shrank, primarily from asset payoffs
  • These charts exclude non-retained tranches of the Company's consolidated non-QM securitization trusts

9

Long Agency Portfolio

Agency Long Portfolio

As of 3/31/2020: $1.02BN(1)

ARMs

Fixed IOs

4%

RM Fixed

< 1%

13%

15-Year Fixed

8%

30-Year Fixed

20-Year Fixed

74%

< 1%

Category

Fair Value(1)

Wtd. Avg. Coupon(2)

30-Year Fixed

$

754.0

4.17

20-Year Fixed

0.8

4.67

15-Year Fixed

79.2

3.55

RM Fixed

130.6

4.23

Subtotal - Fixed

964.7

4.13

ARMs

9.1

Fixed IOs

42.3

Total

$

1,016.0

Agency Long Portfolio

As of 12/31/2019: $1.94BN(1)

RM Fixed

ARMs Fixed IOs

<1%

2%

7%

15-Year

Fixed

17%

30-Year

Fixed

20-Year

74%

Fixed

< 1%

Category

Fair Value(1)

Wtd. Avg. Coupon(2)

30-Year Fixed

$

1,434.6

4.20

20-Year Fixed

0.9

4.62

15-Year Fixed

323.4

3.05

RM Fixed

132.8

4.43

Subtotal - Fixed

1,891.8

4.02

ARMs

10.0

Fixed IOs

35.3

Total

$

1,937.0

  • We strategically reduced the size of our Agency portfolio by 48% quarter over quarter in a measured, opportunistic, and orderly fashion, in order to lower our leverage and enhance our liquidity position, in light of the market volatility and systemic liquidity stresses caused

by the COVID-19 pandemic

10

Summary of Borrowings

($ in thousands)

As of 3/31/2020

Three-Month Period Ended 3/31/2020

Weighted

Outstanding

Average

Average

Average

Collateral Type

Borrowings

Borrowing Rate

Borrowings

Cost of Funds

Credit(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

$1,473,064

3.08%

$1,428,921

3.44%

Agency RMBS

$1,287,030

1.64%

$1,747,434

1.88%

Subtotal

$2,760,094

2.41%

$3,176,355

2.58%

U.S. T reasury Securities

$1,654

-0.15%

$1,481

1.00%

Subtotal

$2,761,748

2.41%

$3,177,836

2.58%

Senior Notes, at par

$86,000

5.80%

$86,000

5.80%

Total

$2,847,748

2.51%

$3,263,836

3.62%

(1)

Recourse and Non-Recourse Leverage Summary(2)

As of 3/31/2020

Recourse Borrowings

$1,987,764

Recourse Debt-to-Equity Ratio(3)

2.5:1

Non-Recourse Borrowings

$859,984

Net of unsettled purchases/sales

2.1:1

Total Borrowings

$2,847,748

Total Debt-to-Equity Ratio

3.5:1

T otal Equity

$809,481

Net of unsettled purchases/sales

3.1:1

11

Diversified Credit Portfolio

12%

Residential Mortgages

- Non-QM Loans

- Residential Transition Loans

40%

- NPL / RPL

- Non-Agency /Non-Conforming

- Reverse Mortgages

31%

- REO

31%

17%16%

Other

Commercial Mortgages

  • NPLs
  • Bridge Loans
  • CMBS B-Pieces & Credit Bonds
  • REO

Consumer Loans

  • Installment Loans
  • Auto Loans
  • ABS
  • Our flexible approach allocates capital to the sectors where we see the best relative value as market conditions change(1)
  • We believe that our analytical expertise, research and systems provide an edge that will generate attractive risk- adjusted returns over market cycles

Note: Percentages shown reflect share of total fair market value of credit portfolio(2)(3)12

Stable Economic Return

Standard Deviation of Quarterly Economic Returns of Hybrid REITs

Q1-2011 - Q4-2019(1)(2)

14.0%

12.0%

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

EFC

Hybrid

Hybrid

Hybrid

Hybrid

Hybrid

Hybrid

Hybrid

Hybrid

Hybrid

Hybrid

Hybrid

REIT #02

REIT #03

REIT #04

REIT #05

REIT #06

REIT #07

REIT #08

REIT #9

REIT #10

REIT #11

REIT #12

Standard Deviation of

Quarterly Economic

Returns of Hybrid REITs

Q1-2011 - Q4-2019

EFC

2.2%

Hybrid REIT #02

3.0%

Hybrid REIT #03

3.1%

Hybrid REIT #04

4.4%

Hybrid REIT #05

4.5%

Hybrid REIT #06

4.7%

Hybrid REIT #07

4.8%

Hybrid REIT #08

5.0%

Hybrid REIT #09

5.9%

Hybrid REIT #10

6.1%

Hybrid REIT #11

6.9%

Hybrid REIT #12

13.1%

  • The standard deviation of EFC's quarterly economic return is lower than the Hybrid REIT peer group
  • Thanks to EFC's dynamic hedging strategies, diversification and active portfolio management, EFC's quarterly economic returns have been significantly more consistent than the peer group

13

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis(1)

Estimated Change in Fair Value

($ in thousands)

50 Basis Point Decline in Interest Rates

50 Basis Point Increase in Interest Rates

Fair Value

% of Total Equity

Fair Value

% of Total Equity

Agency RMBS - ARM Pools

$

598

0.07%

$

(401)

-0.05%

Agency RMBS - Fixed Pools and IOs

9,427

1.17%

(10,097)

-1.25%

TBAs

(2,853)

-0.35%

2,647

0.33%

Non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, Other ABS, and Mortgage Loans

5,801

0.72%

(5,227)

-0.65%

Interest Rate Swaps

(4,996)

-0.62%

4,734

0.59%

U.S. Treasury Securities

102

0.01%

(81)

-0.01%

Eurodollar and Treasury Futures

(3,906)

-0.48%

3,840

0.47%

Mortgage-Related Derivatives

-

-

1

-

Corporate Securities and Derivatives on Corporate Securities

(98)

-0.01%

91

0.01%

Repurchase Agreements, Reverse Repurchase Agreements, and

(1,581)

-0.20%

2,173

0.27%

Senior Notes Outstanding

Total

$

2,494

0.31%

$

(2,320)

-0.29%

Less: Estimated Change in Fair Value attributable to Preferred Stock

($2,390)

$2,330

Estimated Change in Fair Value attributable to Common Stock

$

104

$

10

As % of Common Equity

0.01%

0.00%

  • EFC's dynamic interest rate hedging, along with the short duration of many of its loan portfolios, reduces its exposure to fluctuations in interest rates
  • Diversified fixed income portfolio, after taking into account hedges, borrowings, and the interest rate sensitivity of preferred stock outstanding, results in an effective duration to the common stock of less than one year

14

Commitment to ESG

Ellington is committed to corporate responsibility. We recognize the importance of environmental, social and governance ("ESG")

factors, and believe that the implementation of ESG policies will benefit our employees, support long-term shareholder performance, and make a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole.

Environmental

  • Our office is conveniently located near mass transportation.
  • We provide financial support and incentives to our employees who use public transit.
  • To reduce energy usage, we use Energy Star® certified desktops, monitors and printers; and utilize motion sensor lighting and cooling to reduce energy usage in non-peak hours.
  • To reduce waste and promote a cleaner environment, we use green cleaning supplies and kitchen products; recycle electronics, ink cartridges, and packaging; provide recycling containers to employees; and use water coolers to reduce waste.

Social

  • We are a provider of capital to the U.S. housing market, facilitating home ownership and stability within communities. Our portfolio includes non-QM loans, many of which are made to creditworthy borrowers who cannot provide traditional documentation for income, such as borrowers who are self-employed.
  • Ellington and senior members of management sponsor numerous charitable causes. We also support employee charitable contributions with matching gift programs.
  • Our employees have access to robust health and wellness programs. Ellington also supports various events that support health and wellness.
  • We provide opportunities for personal growth with training and education support, including reimbursement for continuing education. We also provide mentorship programs, and internship opportunities.
  • We are committed to enhancing gender, racial, and ethnic diversity throughout our organization.
  • We are in compliance with applicable employment codes and guidelines, including ADA, Equal Opportunity Employment, Non-Discrimination, Anti- Harassment and Non-Retaliation codes.

Governance

  • Our Manager has a Responsible Investment policy which requires portfolio managers for applicable strategies to certify periodically that they have considered relevant ESG factors.
  • We operate under a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.
  • EFC has a separate independent Chairman, and the majority of Board members are independent.
  • We hold annual elections of Directors.
  • We are committed to significant disclosure and transparency, including an established monthly book value disclosure and dividend policy.
  • We foster regular employee engagement, and have an established Whistleblower policy.
  • Robust process for shareholder engagement.
  • Strong alignment through 8% co- investment(1)

15

Supplemental Slides

Derivatives Summary as of March 31, 2020(1)

Long

Short

Net

($ in thousands)

Notional

Notional

Notional

Fair Value

Mortgage-Related Derivatives:

CDS on MBS and MBS Indices

$

997

$

(64,527)

$

(63,530)

$

14,467

Total Net Mortgage-Related Derivatives

14,467

Corporate-Related Derivatives:

CDS on Corporate Bonds and Corporate Bond Indices

73,027

(140,344)

(67,317)

2,950

T otal Return Swaps on Corporate Bond Indices and Corporate Debt(2)

4,714

-

4,714

(802)

Put Options on CDS on Corporate Bond Indices(3)

19,503

-

19,503

2,658

Warrants

1,546

-

1,546

126

Total Net Corporate-Related Derivatives

4,932

Interest Rate-Related Derivatives:

T BAs

28,400

(457,872)

(429,472)

(5,840)

Interest Rate Swaps

434,364

(696,360)

(261,996)

(23,694)

U.S. T reasury Futures(4)

1,900

(172,100)

(170,200)

(5,969)

Eurodollar Futures(5)

-

(7,000)

(7,000)

(43)

Total Interest Rate-Related Derivatives

(35,546)

Other Derivatives:

Foreign Currency Forwards(6)

-

(29,602)

(29,602)

127

Total Net Other Derivatives

127

Net Total

$

(16,020)

17

Credit Hedging Portfolio(1)(2)

(In $Millions)

Corporate CDS Indices / Tranches / Options

/ Single Names

Single Name ABS CDS and ABX Indices

European Sovereign Debt

CMBX

Units

HY CDX OTR Bond Equivalent Value (3)(4)

Bond Equivalent Value (4)

Market Value

Bond Equivalent Value (4)

-

(10.0)

(20.0)

(30.0)

(40.0)

(50.0)

(60.0)

(70.0)

(80.0)

(90.0)

(100.0)

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

EFC's dynamic credit hedging strategy seeks to reduce book value volatility

18

Agency Interest Rate Hedging Portfolio(1)

We deploy a dynamic and adaptive hedging strategy to preserve book value

As of 3/31/2020

Short $243.5MM 10-yr equivalents(1)

TBAs,

<2 Yr Interest

19.9%

Rate Swaps,

Eurodollar

3.3%

Futures, 0.1%

>5 Yr Interest

Rate Swaps,

As of 12/31/2019

Short $441.9MM 10-yr equivalents(1)

>2 YrTreasuries,

0.2%

0-5 Yr Interest

Rate Swaps,

16.5%

TBAs

44.2%

>5 Yr Interest

Rate Swaps

27.0%

2-5 Yr Treasuries

and Treasury

Futures, 22.8%

44.0%

Eurodollar

Futures,

0.1%

2-5 Yr Treasuries

and Treasury

>5 Yr Treasuries

>5 Yr Treasuries

and Treasury

Futures, 10.0%

Futures

and Treasury

4.1%

Futures, 7.7%

  • Shorting "generic" pools (or TBAs) allows EFC to significantly reduce interest rate risk and basis risk in its Agency portfolio
    • We also hedge interest rate risk with swaps, U.S. Treasury securities, and other instruments
  • For those Agency pools hedged with comparable TBAs, the biggest risk is a drop in "pay-ups"
    • Average pay-ups on our specified pools were 1.47% as of 3/31/2020, slightly up from 1.36% as of 12/31/2019, because we sold a disproportionate share of low-pay-up specified pools during the quarter
  • We hedge along the entire yield curve to protect against volatility, defend book value and more thoroughly control interest rate risk
  • The size of the short TBA position declined primarily because we covered TBA short positions in connection with sales of Agency RMBS

19

Agency Interest Rate Hedging Portfolio (continued)

Exposure to Agency Pools Based on Net Fair Value

As of 3/31/2020

As of 12/31/2019

($ in millions)

$1,200

$1,000

$800

$600

$400

$200

$0

($200)

($400)

($600)

Long Agency

RMBS

$974

Net Long Exposure to Agency RMBS

$475

Net Short TBA

Positions

($498)

Net Agency pool

assets-to-equity(1):

3.8:1

($ in millions)

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$0

($500)

($1,000)

($1,500)

Long Agency

RMBS $1,902

Net Long Exposure to Agency RMBS

$763

Net Short TBA

Positions

($1,139)

Net Agency pool

assets-to-equity(1):

4.0:1

  • Our net long mortgage exposure was lower quarter over quarter
    • Deducting the amount of the TBA short from our long Agency pool portfolio, our net exposure to pools was ~$475 million, resulting in a 3.8:1 net Agency pool assets-to-equity(1) ratio as of 3/31/2020, which was slightly down from 4.0:1 as of 12/31/2019
  • Use of TBA short positions as hedges helps drive outperformance in volatile quarters
    • When interest rates spike, TBA short positions not only extend with specified pool assets, but they tend to extend more than specified pool assets, which dynamically and automatically hedges a correspondingly larger portion of our specified pool

portfolio

20

CPR Breakout of Agency Fixed Long Portfolio

Agency Fixed Long Portfolio

Collateral Characteristics and Historical 3-Mo CPR:

Average for Quarter Ended 3/31/2020(1)

Other 29%

Loan

Balance

33%

Jumbo

<1%

Geography

5%

MHA

3%

Non-Owner

Low FICO

9%

21%

Characteristic(2)

Fair Value(1)(3)

3-Month CPR %

Loan Balance

$

555.3

14.1

MHA(4)

46.6

10.8

Low FICO

364.7

33.7

Non-Owner

146.3

11.7

Geography

87.0

12.1

Jumbo

4.9

3.4

Other

495.0

20.4

Total

$

1,699.8

20.1

Agency Fixed Long Portfolio

Collateral Characteristics and Historical 3-Mo CPR:

Average for Quarter Ended 12/31/2019(1)

Other

Jumbo

17%

Loan

<1%

Balance

40%

Geography

5%

Non-Owner

13%

MHA

Low FICO

3%

22%

Characteristic(2)

Fair Value(1)(3)

3-Month CPR %

Loan Balance

$

586.3

16.0

MHA(4)

43.4

10.5

Low FICO

316.2

31.2

Non-Owner

191.0

16.8

Geography

76.1

7.4

Jumbo

4.9

4.3

Other

249.4

21.2

Total

$

1,467.2

19.9

21

Repo Borrowings(1)

($ in thousands)

Repo Borrowings as of March 31, 2020

% of Total

Remaining Days to Maturity

Credit

Agency

U.S. Treasury

Total

Borrowings

30 Days or Less

$37,567

$353,826

$1,654

$393,047

19.3%

31-90 Days

321,625

932,842

-

1,254,467

61.7%

91-180 Days

316,574

362

-

316,936

15.6%

181-360 Days

22,725

-

-

22,725

1.1%

> 360 Days

47,050

-

-

47,050

2.3%

Total Borrowings

$745,541

$1,287,030

$1,654

$2,034,225

100.0%

Weighted Average Remaining

Days to Maturity

147

42

1

80

Borrowings by Days to Maturity

1%2%

16% 19%

62%

30 Days or Less

31-90 Days

91-180 Days 181-360 Days

> 360 Days

  • Repo borrowings with 28 counterparties, with the largest representing approximately 23% of the total
  • Weighted average remaining days to maturity of 80 days
  • Maturities are staggered to mitigate liquidity risk
  • As a result of widening yield spreads on Agency RMBS and significant market volatility during March 2020, we received margin calls under our financing arrangements that were higher than typical historical levels. We satisfied all of these margin calls.

22

Gross Profit and Loss(1)

Resilient profit generation over market cycles

Three-Month Period

Years Ended

Ended March 31

($ In thousands)

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Long: Credit

$ (118,307) -15.1%

$

73,919

11.6%

$ 61,201

10.0%

$ 61,136

9.6%

$

36,203

5.3%

$ 46,892

6.1%

$ 77,636

11.4%

Credit Hedge and Other

19,215

2.5%

(11,237)

-1.8%

8,020

1.3%

(11,997)

-1.9%

(40,548)

-5.9%

10,671

1.4%

(1,197)

-0.2%

Interest Rate Hedge: Credit

(7,586)

-1.0%

(1,345)

-0.2%

115

0.0%

(851)

-0.1%

(371)

-0.1%

(4,899)

-0.6%

(9,479)

-1.4%

Long: Agency

22,589

2.9%

48,175

7.5%

(5,979)

-1.0%

10,246

1.6%

17,166

2.5%

23,629

3.1%

61,126

9.0%

Interest Rate Hedge and Other: Agency

(38,820)

-5.0%

(25,309)

-4.0%

3,144

0.5%

(5,218)

-0.8%

(8,226)

-1.2%

(17,166)

-2.2%

(47,634)

-7.0%

Gross Profit (Loss)

$ (122,909)

-15.7%

$

84,203

13.2%

$ 66,501

10.9%

$ 53,316

8.4%

$

4,224

0.6%

$ 59,127

7.7%

$ 80,452

11.8%

Credit

Years Ended

($ In thousands)

Crisis

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

Long: Credit

$

109,536

18.5%

$ 129,830

30.0%

$

1,505

0.4%

$ 70,840

21.9%

$101,748

36.3%

$ (64,565) -26.2%

Credit Hedge and Other

(19,286)

-3.3%

(14,642)

-3.4%

19,895

5.2%

(7,958)

-2.5%

10,133

3.6%

78,373

31.8%

Interest Rate Hedge: Credit

8,674

1.5%

(3,851)

-0.9%

(8,171) -2.1%

(12,150)

-3.8%

(1,407)

-0.5%

(3,446)

-1.4%

Long: Agency

Taper Tantrum

(14,044)

-2.4%

37,701

8.7%

63,558

16.5%

21,552

6.7%

22,171

7.9%

4,763

1.9%

Interest Rate Hedge and Other: Agency

19,110

3.2%

(20,040)

-4.6%

(54,173)

-14.0%

(14,524)

-4.5%

(8,351)

-3.0%

(6,414)

-2.6%

Gross Profit (Loss)

$

103,990

17.6%

$ 128,998

29.8%

$ 22,614

5.9%

$ 57,760

17.8%

$124,294

44.4%

$

8,711

3.5%

Note: Percentages of average equity during period

23

Total Return Since Inception

EFC has successfully preserved book value over market cycles, while producing strong results for investors

  • EFC life-to-date diluted net asset value-based total return from inception in August 2007 through Q1 2020 is approximately 168%, or 8.1% annualized(1)

Diluted Book Value per Share

$45.00

$40.00

$35.00

$30.00

$25.00

$20.00

$15.00

$10.00

$5.00

$0.00

DBVPS

Cumulative Dividends

$9.96 $12.25 $13.79 $15.33 $16.87 $18.17 $19.32 $20.32 $21.27 $22.17 $23.03 $23.85 $24.67 $25.64 $26.48

$8.56

$26.93

$2.50 $4.00 $4.95 $6.66 $7.46

$19.69 $18.70 $23.13 $24.27 $23.80 $23.91 $22.78 $22.03 $23.47 $24.36 $24.51 $23.99 $24.14 $23.09 $22.75 $21.80 $20.31 $19.46 $19.21 $18.85 $19.57 $18.92 $18.91 $18.48

$15.06

24

Capital, Leverage & Portfolio Composition

Capital Usage Across Entire Portfolio(1)

Leverage by Strategy (Debt-to-Equity)(1)

9.9

10.1

9.8

10.2

10.0

3/31/2020

9.0

8.0

4.0

4.0

12/31/2019

4.0

3.8

3.5

3.5

9/30/2019

3.0

2.5

6/30/2019

2.4

2.3

2.3

2.0

2.1

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

1.5

Credit

Agency

Undeployed

Credit

Aggregate

Agency

Credit and Agency Portfolios by Fair Value(3)

Average Price - Credit and Agency(2)(3)

$2,500.0

$110.00

107.50

105.14

105.80

105.30

$2,000.0

$105.00

1,937.0

$100.00

Millions

$1,500.0

1,565.0

1,338.9

1,457.4

$95.00

1,443.6

in

$1,000.0

1,217.6

$90.00

$

1,068.5

1,016.0

83.03

84.50

85.00

$85.00

$500.0

80.80

$80.00

$0.0

6/30/201 9

9/30/201 9

12/31/20 19

3/31/202 0

$75.00

6/30/201 9

9/30/201 9

12/31/20 19

3/31/202 0

25

Credit

Agen cy

Credit

Agency

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands, except share amounts)

2020

2019(1)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

136,740

$

72,302

Restricted cash

175

175

Securities, at fair value

1,481,395

2,449,941

Loans, at fair value

1,443,589

1,412,426

Investments in unconsolidated entities, at fair value

65,397

71,850

Real estate owned

25,054

30,584

Financial derivatives - assets, at fair value

31,752

16,788

Reverse repurchase agreements

13,239

73,639

Due from brokers

166,516

79,829

Investment related receivables

408,332

123,120

Other assets

5,453

7,563

Total assets

$

3,777,642

$

4,338,217

LIABILITIES

Securities sold short, at fair value

13,291

73,409

Repurchase agreements

2,034,225

2,445,300

Financial derivatives - liabilities, at fair value

47,772

27,621

Due to brokers

17,138

2,197

Investment related payables

19,170

66,133

Other secured borrowings

177,855

150,334

Other secured borrowings, at fair value

549,668

594,396

Senior notes, net

85,363

85,298

Base management fee payable to affiliate

2,443

2,663

Incentive fee payable to affiliate

-

116

Dividend payable

7,952

6,978

Interest payable

5,283

7,320

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

8,001

7,753

Total liabilities

$

2,968,161

$

3,469,518

EQUITY

Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6.750% Series A

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable; 4,600,000 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively ($115,000 liquidation preference)

$

111,034

$

111,034

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,779,924 and

38,647,943 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

44

39

Additional paid-in capital

916,006

821,747

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(252,701)

(103,555)

T otal Stockholders' Equity

$

774,383

$

829,265

Non-controlling interests

35,098

39,434

T otal Equity

$

809,481

$

868,699

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

3,777,642

$

4,338,217

PER SHARE INFORMATION:

26

Common stock(2)

$

15.06

$

18.48

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three-Month Period Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Net Interest Income

Interest income

$

52,108

$

45,353

Interest expense

(22,090)

(21,205)

Total net interest income

30,018

24,148

Other Income (Loss)

Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net

12,260

(9,326)

Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net

(12,406)

938

Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net

350

1,122

Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net

(133,738)

3,084

Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net

(9,984)

3,799

Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net

(357)

(744)

Other, net

1,679

1,001

Total other income (loss)

(142,196)

(126)

EXPENSES

Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $507 and $509,

respectively)

2,443

2,663

Incentive fee to affiliate

-

116

Investment related expenses:

Servicing expense

2,531

2,055

Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value

-

1,865

Other

1,423

1,941

Professional fees

1,277

1,021

Compensation expense

788

962

Other expenses

1,752

1,160

Total expenses

10,214

11,783

Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings

from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities

(122,392)

12,239

Income tax expense (benefit)

(547)

1,180

Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities

(6,497)

3,262

Net Income (Loss)

(128,342)

14,321

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(885)

1,733

Dividends on Preferred Stock

1,941

1,466

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

(129,398)

$

11,122

Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:

Basic and diluted

$

(3.04)

$

0.31

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

42,598

35,866

Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding

43,284

36,594

27

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings(1)

Three-Month Period Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Net income (loss)

$

(128,342)

$14,321

Income tax expense (benefit)

(547)

1,180

Net income (loss) before income tax expense

(128,889)

15,501

Adjustments:

Realized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net

(12,260)

9,326

Realized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net

12,406

(938)

Realized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net

(350)

(1,122)

Unrealized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net

133,738

(3,084)

Unrealized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net

9,984

(3,799)

Unrealized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net

357

744

Other realized and unrealized (gains) losses, net (2)

330

159

Net realized gains (losses) on periodic settlements of interest rate swaps

143

843

Net unrealized gains (losses) on accrued periodic settlements of interest rate swaps

(111)

(705)

Incentive fee to affiliate

-

116

Non-cash equity compensation expense

164

129

Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment

1,112

1,749

Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value

-

1,865

(Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities (3)

6,633

(2,070)

T otal Core Earnings

$23,257

$18,714

Dividends on preferred stock

1,941

1,466

Core Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

1,524

1,439

Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders

$19,792

$15,809

Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders, per share

$

0.46

$

0.44

28

About Ellington Management Group

Ellington Profile

$9.7

14

21

8%

As of 3/31/2020

Founded:

1994

Billion in

Employee-partners

Years of average

Management's

Employees:

>150

industry

assets under

own the firm(2)

ownership of EFC,

experience of

Investment Professionals:

70

management as of

representing

senior portfolio

3/31/2020(1)

strong alignment

(3)

Global offices:

3

managers

Ellington and its Affiliated Management Companies

  • Our external manager Ellington Financial Management LLC is part of the Ellington family of SEC-registered investment advisors(4). Ellington Management Group and its affiliates manage Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN), multi-investorhedge funds, separately managed accounts, and opportunistic private funds
  • Time-testedinfrastructure and proprietary resources in trading, research, risk management, and operational support
  • Founding partners each have advanced academic training in mathematics and engineering, including among them several Ph.D.'s and Master's degrees

Industry-Leading Research & Trading Expertise

  • Sophisticated proprietary models for prepayment and credit analysis
  • Approximately 23% of employees dedicated to research and technology
  • Structured credit trading experience and analytical skills developed since the firm's founding 25 years ago
  • Ellington's portfolio managers are among the most experienced in the MBS sector and the firm's analytics have been developed over its 25-year history

29

Investment Highlights of EFC

Diversified investment portfolio across residential mortgage, commercial mortgage, consumer loan, and corporate loan sectors

  • Diverse range of strategies designed to generate a high-quality earnings stream
  • Ability to shift capital allocation across asset classes as credit and liquidity trends evolve(1)
  • Flexibility to capitalize on investment opportunities that emerge during times of volatility

Proprietary portfolio of high-yielding,short-duration loans

Dynamic interest-rate and credit hedging designed to reduce volatility of book value and earnings

Supplement earnings with book value accretion via share repurchases when stock price is deeply discounted

Diversified sources of financing, including long term non mark-to-market financing facilities and securitizations

Strong alignment with 8% co-investment(2)

30

Endnotes

Slide 3 - First Quarter Market Update

  1. Source: Bloomberg
  2. Source: Mortgage Bankers Association via Bloomberg
  3. LIBOR-basedOAS measures the additional yield spread over LIBOR that an asset provides at its current market price after taking into account any interest rate options embedded in the asset.
  4. LIBOR-basedZero-volatility spread (Z-spread) measures the additional yield spread over LIBOR that the projected cash flows of an asset provide at the current market price of the asset.

Slide 4 - First Quarter Highlights

  1. Holdings, leverage, equity and book value amounts are as of March 31, 2020.
  2. Economic return is based on book value per share.
  3. Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See slide 28 for a reconciliation of Core Earnings to Net Income (Loss).
  4. Gross income (loss) includes interest income and other income, net realized and change in net unrealized gains (losses), net interest rate hedges, net credit hedges and other activities, interest expense, and other investment related expenses, and earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities, if applicable. It excludes other interest income (expense), management fees, income tax (expense) and other expenses.
  5. Includes REO at the lower of cost or fair value. Excludes hedges and other derivative positions.
  6. For our consolidated non-QM securitization trusts, excludes tranches that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. Including such tranches, the Company's total long credit portfolio was $1.998 billion as of March 31, 2020.
  7. Overall debt-to-equity ratio is computed by dividing EFC's total debt by EFC's total equity. The debt-to-equity ratio does not account for liabilities other than debt financings. Excludes repo borrowings on U.S. Treasury securities.
  8. Excludes repo borrowings on U.S. Treasury securities and borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to u s. Including such borrowings, our debt-to-equity ratio based on total recourse borrowings is 2.5:1 as of March 31, 2020.
  9. Management and directors' ownership includes common shares, operating partnership units, and LTIP units held by officers and directors of EFC, and partners and affiliates of Ellington (including families and family trusts of the foregoing). Based on share price.

Slide 5 - First Quarter Highlights (continued)

  1. Net of underwriters' discount and offering costs.

Slide 6 - Portfolio Summary as of March 31, 2020

  1. See endnote (5) on slide 4.
  2. Average price excludes interest only, principal only, equity tranches and other similar securities and non -exchange traded corporate equity. All averages in this table are weighted averages using fair value, except for average price which uses current principal balance.
  3. Average price of consumer loans and ABS is proprietary.
  4. Weighted average life assumes "projected" cashflows using Ellington's proprietary models. Excludes interest only, principal o nly, equity tranches.
  5. Estimated yields at market prices are management's estimates derived from Ellington's proprietary models based on prices and market environment as of March 31, 2020 and include the effects of future estimated losses. The above analysis should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or class of securities. Results are based on forward-looking models, which are inherently imperfect, and incorporate various simplifying assumptions. Therefore, the table is for illustrative purposes only and the actual performance of our portfolio may differ from the data presented, and such differences might be significant and adverse.
  6. REO and equity investments in loan origination entities are excluded from total average calculations.
  7. For our consolidated non-QM securitization trusts, excludes tranches that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for GAAP purposes.
  8. REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value.
  9. Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding small balance commercial mortgage loans and REO.
  10. Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles.
  11. Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS.
  12. Excludes repo borrowings on U.S. Treasury securities and borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to u s. In determining the debt-to-equity ratio for an individual strategy, equity usage for such strategy is based on an internal calculation that reflects the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties in connection with such strategy's positions (whether in the form of haircut, initial margin, prime brokerage requirements, or otherwise) plus additional capital allocated to support such strategy's positions, net of ad justments for readily financeable assets and securities that may be sold to increase liquidity on short notice. The Company refers to the excess of its total equity over the total risk capital of its strategies as its "risk capital buffer". If the debt-to-equity ratios for individual strategies were computed solely based on the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties, such ratios would typically be higher. The debt-to-equity ratio does not account for liabilities other than debt financings.
  13. See endnote (7) on slide 4.

(14) See endnote (8) on slide 4.

31

Endnotes

Slide 8 - Operating Results by Strategy

  1. Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned and loan origination fees.
  2. Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable.
  3. Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency.
  4. Includes interest expense on the Company's Senior Notes.
  5. Per share information is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding.
  6. Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to non-controlling interests.
  7. Excludes Operating Partnership units attributable to non-controlling interests.

Slide 9 - Long Credit Portfolio

  1. See endnote (5) on slide 4. For our consolidated non-QM securitization trusts, excludes tranches that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. Including such tranches, the
    Company's total long credit portfolio was $1.998 billion as of March 31, 2020 and $2.028 billion as of December 31, 2019.
  2. Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles.
  3. REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value.
  4. Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding small balance commercial mortgage loans and REO.
  5. Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS.

Slide 10 - Long Agency Portfolio

  1. Agency long portfolio includes $973.8 million of long Agency securities and $42.3 million of interest only securities as of March 31, 2020 and $1,901.7 million of long Agency securities and $35.3 million of interest only securities as of December 31, 2019.
  2. Represents weighted average net pass-through rate. Excludes interest only securities.

Slide 11 - Summary of Borrowings

  1. Includes Other secured borrowings and Other secured borrowings, at fair value.
  2. All of our non-recourse borrowings are secured by collateral. In the event of default under a non-recourse borrowing, the lender has a claim against the collateral but not any of the Operating Partnership's other assets. In the event of default under a recourse borrowing, the lender's claim is not limited to the collateral (if any).
  3. See endnote (8) on slide 4.

Slide 12 - Diversified Credit Portfolio

  1. Subject to qualifying and maintaining our qualification as a REIT.
  2. Excludes hedges and other derivative positions
  3. For our consolidated non-QM securitization trusts, only retained tranches are included (i.e., excludes tranches sold to third parties).

Slide 13 - Stable Economic Return

  1. Source: Company filings.
  2. Economic return is computed by adding back dividends to ending book value per share, and comparing that amount to book value per share as of the beginning of the quarter.

Slide 14 - Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

  1. The table reflects the estimated effects on the value of our portfolio, both overall and by category, of hypothetical, immediate, 50 basis point downward and upward parallel shifts in interest rates, based on the market environment as of March 31, 2020. The preceding analysis does not include sensitivities to changes in interest rates for instruments which we believe that the effect of a change in interest rates is not material to the value of the overall portfolio and/or cannot be accurately estimated. In particular, this analysis excludes certain corporate securities and derivatives on corporate securities, and reflects only sensitivity to U.S. interest rates. Results are based on forward-looking models, which are inherently imperfect, and incorporate various simplifying assumptions. Therefore, the table is for illustrative purposes only and actual changes in interest rates would likely cause changes in the actual value of our portfolio that would differ from those presented, and such differences might be significant and adverse.

32

Endnotes

Slide 15 - Commitment to ESG

  1. See endnote (9) on slide 4.

Slide 17 - Derivatives Summary

  1. In the table, fair value of certain derivative transactions are shown on a net basis. The accompanying financial statements separate derivative transactions as either assets or liabilities. As of March 31, 2020, derivative assets and derivative liabilities were $31.8 million and $(47.8) million, respectively, for a net fair value of $(16.0) million, as reflected in "Net Total".
  2. Notional value represents the face amount of the underlying asset.
  3. Represents the option on the part of a counterparty to enter into a credit default swap on a corporate bond index whereby we would receive a fixed rate and pay credit protection payments.
  4. Notional value represents the total face amount of U.S. Treasury securities underlying all contracts held. As of March 31, 2020 a total of 19 long and 1,494 short U.S. Treasury futures contracts were held.
  5. Every $1,000,000 in notional value represents one contract.
  6. Short notional value represents U.S. Dollars to be received by us at the maturity of the forward contract. Long notional value represents U.S. Dollars to be paid by us at the maturity of the forward contract.

Slide 18 - Credit Hedging Portfolio

  1. The Credit Hedging Portfolio excludes both legs of certain relative value trades which we believe do not affect the overall hedging position of the portfolio. Consequently, the amounts shown here may differ materially (i) from those that would be shown were all positions in the included instruments displayed and (ii) from that presented on the Derivatives Summary shown on slide 17.
  2. There can be no assurance that instruments in the Credit Hedging Portfolio will be effective portfolio hedges.
  3. Corporate derivatives displayed in HY CDX OTR Equivalents represent the net, on-the-run notional equivalents of Markit CDX North American High Yield Index (the "HY Index") of those derivatives converted to equivalents based on techniques used by the Company for estimating the price relationships between them and the HY Index. These include estimations of the relationships between different credits and even different sectors (such as the US high yield, European high yield, and US investment grade debt markets). The Company's estimations of price relationships between instruments may change over time. Actual price relationships experienced may differ from those previously estimated.
  4. Bond Equivalent Value represents the investment amount of a corresponding position in the reference obligation or index constituents, calculated assuming a price equal to the difference between (i) par and (ii) the tear up price. Corporate CDS Indices, Tranches, Options and Single Names are converted to HY CDX OTR Equivalents prior to being displayed as Bond Equivalent Values.

Slide 19 - Agency Interest Rate Hedging Portfolio

  1. Agency interest rate hedges are shown in normalized units of risk, with each group of positions measured in "10-year equivalents; "10-year equivalents" for a group of positions represent the amount of 10-year U.S. Treasury securities that would be expected to experience a similar change in market value under a standard parallel move in interest rates.

Slide 20 - Agency Interest Rate Hedging Portfolio (continued)

  1. We define our net Agency pool assets-to-equity ratio as the net aggregate market value of our Agency pools of $974 million and our long and short TBA positions of $(498) million, divided by the equity allocated to our Agency strategy of $126 million, as of March 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, our net Agency pool assets-to-equity ratio was the net aggregate market value of our Agency pools of $1.90 billion and our long and short TBA positions of $(1.14) billion, divided by the equity allocated to our Agency strategy of $191 million. In d etermining the debt-to-equity ratio for an individual strategy, equity usage for such strategy is based on an internal calculation that reflects the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties in connection with such strategy's positions (whether in the form of haircut, initial margin, prime brokerage requirements, or otherwise) plus additional capital allocated to support such strategy's positions, net of adjustments for readily financeable assets and securities that may be sold to increase liquidity on short notice. The Company refers to the excess of its total equity over the total risk capital of its strategies as its "r isk capital buffer". If the debt-to-equity ratios for individual strategies were computed solely based on the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties, such ratios would typically be higher. The debt-to-equity ratio does not account for liabilities other than debt financings.

Slide 21 - CPR Breakout of Agency Fixed Long Portfolio

  1. Does not include long TBA positions, reverse mortgage pools, or fixed rate IOs.
  2. Classification methodology may change over time as market practices change.
  3. Fair value shown in millions.
  4. "MHA" indicates those pools where underlying borrowers have participated in the Making Homes Affordable program.

Slide 22 - Repo Borrowings

  1. Included in the table, using the original maturity dates, are any repos involving underlying investments we sold prior to March 31, 2020 for settlement following March 31, 2020 even though the company may expect to terminate such repos early. Not included are any repos that we may have entered into prior to March 31, 2020, for which delivery of the borrowed funds is not scheduled until after March 31, 2020. Remaining maturity for a repo is based on the contractual maturity date in effect as of March 31, 2020. Some repos have floating interest rates, which may reset before maturity.

33

Endnotes

Slide 23 - Gross Profit and Loss

  1. Gross profit excludes expenses other than interest expense and other investment related expenses. Figures in "%" columns are as a percentage of average equity for the period.

Slide 24 - Total Return Since Inception

  1. Total return is based on $18.61 net diluted book value per share at inception in August 2007 and is calculated assuming the reinvestment of dividends at diluted book value per share and assumes all convertible units were converted into common shares at their issuance dates.

Slide 25 - Capital, Leverage & Portfolio Composition

  1. Excludes U.S. Treasury securities. In determining the debt-to-equity ratio for an individual strategy, equity usage for such strategy is based on an internal calculation that reflects the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties in connection with such strategy's positions (whether in the form of haircut, initial margin, prime brokerage requirements, or otherwise) plus additional capital allocated to support such strategy's positions, net of adjustments for readily financeable assets and securities that may be sold to increase liquidity on short notice. The Company refers to the excess of its total equity over the total risk capital of its strategies as its "risk capital buffer". If the debt-to-equity ratios for individual strategies were computed solely based on the actual amount of capital posted to counterparties, such ratios would typically be higher. The debt-to-equity ratio does not account for liabilities other than debt financings.
  2. Excludes interest only, principal only, equity tranches and other similar investments and REO.
  3. See endnote (5) on slide 4. Excludes tranches of our non-QM securitization trusts, that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for GAAP purposes.

Slide 26 - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

  1. Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2019.
  2. Based on total stockholders' equity less the aggregate liquidation preference of our preferred stock outstanding.

Slide 28 - Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings

  1. We calculate Core Earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as adjusted for: (i) realized and unrealized gain (loss) on securities and loans, REO, financial derivatives (excluding periodic settlements on interest rate swaps), other secured borrowings, at fair value, and foreign currency transactions; (ii) incentive fee to affiliate; (iii) Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment (as defined below); (iv) non-cash equity compensation expense; (v) miscellaneous non-recurring expenses; (vi) provision for income taxes and (vii) certain other income or loss items that are of a non-recurring nature. For certain investments in unconsolidated entities, we include the relevant components of net operating income in Core Earnings. The Catch -up Premium Amortization Adjustment is a quarterly adjustment to premium amortization triggered by changes in actual and projected prepayments on our agency RMBS (accompanied by a corresponding offsetting adjustment to realized and unrealized gains and losses). The adjustment is calculated as of the beginning of each quarter based on our then-current assumptions about cashflows and prepayments, and can vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Core Earnings is a supplemental non- GAAP financial measure. We believe that the presentation of Core Earnings provides a consistent measure of operating performance by excluding the impact of gains and losses and other adjustments listed above from operating results. We believe that Core Earnings provides information useful to investors because it is a metric that we use to assess our performance and to evaluate the effective net yield provided by the portfolio. In addition, we believe that presenting Core Earnings enables our investors to measure, evaluate, and compare our operating performance to that of our peers. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of our financial results and differs from net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered as supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The table above reconciles, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, Core Earnings to the line on the Consolidated Statement of Operations entitled Net Income (Loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.
  2. Includes realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency and unrealized gain (loss) on other secured borrowings, at fair value included in Other, net, on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.
  3. Adjustment represents, for certain investments in unconsolidated entities, the net realized and unrealized gains and losses of the underlying investments of such entities.

Slide 29 - About Ellington Management Group

  1. $9.7 billion in assets under management includes approximately $1.4 billion in Ellington -managed CLOs. For these purposes, the Ellington-managed CLO figure represents the aggregate outstanding balance of CLO notes and market value of CLO equity, excluding any notes and equity held by other Ellington-managed funds and accounts.
  2. Does not include partners formerly employed by Ellington who may have residual capital balances but who no longer have voting rights in the partnership.
  3. See endnote (9) on slide 4.
  4. Registration with the SEC does not imply that the firm or any of its principals or employees possess a particular level of skill or training in the investment advisory or any other business.

Slide 30 - Investment Highlights of EFC

  1. Subject to qualifying and maintaining our qualification as a REIT.

(2) See endnote (9) on slide 4.

34

Investors:

Investor Relations

Ellington Financial LLC

  1. 409-3575Info@ellingtonfinancial.com

Media:

Amanda Klein or Kevin FitzGerald Gasthalter & Co.

for Ellington Financial LLC

  1. 257-4170Ellington@gasthalter.com

Ellington Financial LLC

53 Forest Ave

Old Greenwich, CT 06870 www.ellingtonfinancial.com

Disclaimer

Ellington Financial Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 03:13:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.
11:14pELLINGTON FINANCIAL : 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
08:37pELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Common Share and An..
BU
05:58pELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/01ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2020 Earnings, Con..
BU
04/29ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/08ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/07ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share and Provid..
BU
04/06ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : to Release Estimated Month-End Book Value Per Common Share
BU
03/30ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/30ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 M
EBIT 2020 59,0 M
Net income 2020 13,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 14,8%
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
P/E ratio 2021 6,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,27x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,10x
Capitalization 432 M
Chart ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ellington Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,11  $
Last Close Price 9,87  $
Spread / Highest target 92,5%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Eric Penn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas F. Robards Chairman
J. R. Herlihy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronald I. Simon Independent Director
Edward Resendez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.-46.15%419
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-35.88%8 640
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-28.90%7 088
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-46.22%3 672
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-36.19%3 109
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-61.08%2 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group