Ellington Financial : 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Modeling
Some statements in this presentation may be derived from proprietary models developed by Ellington Management Group, L.L.C. ("Ellington"). Some examples provided may be based upon the hypothetical performance of such models. Models, however, are inherently imperfect and subject to a number of risks, including that the underlying data used by the models is incorrect, inaccurate, or incomplete, or that the models rely upon assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. The utility of model-based information is highly limited. The information is designed to illustrate Ellington's current view and expectations and is based on a number of assumptions and limitations, including those specified herein. Certain models make use of discretionary settings or parameters which can have a material effect on the output of the model. Ellington exercises discretion as to which settings or parameters to use in different situations, including using different settings or parameters to model different securities. Actual results and events may differ materially from those described by such models.
Example Analyses
The example analyses included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are intended to illustrate Ellington's analytic approach. They are not and should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or a projection of the Company's future results or performance. The example analyses are only as of the date specified and do not reflect changes since that time.
Projected Yields and Spreads
Projected yields and spreads discussed herein are based upon Ellington models and rely on a number of assumptions, including as to prepayment, default and interest rates and changes in home prices. Such models are inherently imperfect and there is no assurance that any particular investment will perform as predicted by the models, or that any such investment will be profitable. Projected yields are
presented for the purposes of (i) providing insight into the strategy's objectives, (ii) detailing anticipated risk and reward characteristics in order to facilitate comparisons with other investments, (iii)
illustrating Ellington's current views and expectations, and (iv) aiding future evaluations of performance. They are not a guarantee of future performance. They are based upon assumptions regarding current and future events and conditions, which may not prove to be accurate. There can be no assurance that the projected yields will be achieved. Investments involve risk of loss.
Financial Information
All financial information included in this presentation is as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise indicated. We undertake no duty or obligation to update this presentation to reflect subsequent events or
developments.
First Quarter Market Update
Quarter Ended:
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Q/Q
9/30/2019
Q/Q
6/30/2019
Q/Q
3/31/2019
Q/Q
12/31/2018
Q/Q
UST (%)(1)
3M UST
0.06
1.54
-1.48
1.81
-0.26
2.09
-0.28
2.38
-0.29
2.35
+0.03
2Y UST
0.25
1.57
-1.32
1.62
-0.05
1.75
-0.13
2.26
-0.51
2.49
-0.23
5Y UST
0.38
1.69
-1.31
1.54
+0.15
1.77
-0.22
2.23
-0.47
2.51
-0.28
10Y UST
0.67
1.92
-1.25
1.66
+0.25
2.01
-0.34
2.41
-0.40
2.68
-0.28
30Y UST
1.32
2.39
-1.07
2.11
+0.28
2.53
-0.42
2.81
-0.29
3.01
-0.20
3M10Y Spread
0.61
0.37
+0.23
-0.14
+0.52
-0.08
-0.06
0.02
-0.11
0.33
-0.31
2Y10Y Spread
0.42
0.35
+0.08
0.04
+0.31
0.25
-0.21
0.15
+0.11
0.20
-0.05
US Dollar Swaps (%)(1)
2Y SWAP
0.49
1.70
-1.21
1.63
+0.07
1.81
-0.17
2.38
-0.58
2.66
-0.27
5Y SWAP
0.52
1.73
-1.21
1.50
+0.23
1.77
-0.26
2.29
-0.52
2.57
-0.28
10Y SWAP
0.72
1.90
-1.18
1.56
+0.33
1.96
-0.40
2.41
-0.44
2.71
-0.30
LIBOR (%)(1)
1M
0.99
1.76
-0.77
2.02
-0.25
2.40
-0.38
2.49
-0.10
2.50
-0.01
3M
1.45
1.91
-0.46
2.09
-0.18
2.32
-0.23
2.60
-0.28
2.81
-0.21
1M3M Spread
0.46
0.15
+0.31
0.07
+0.08
-0.08
+0.15
0.11
-0.18
0.30
-0.19
Mortgage Rates (%)(2)
15Y
3.05
3.37
-0.32
3.43
-0.06
3.42
+0.01
3.78
-0.36
4.25
-0.47
30Y
3.50
3.74
-0.24
3.64
+0.10
3.73
-0.09
4.06
-0.33
4.55
-0.49
FNMA Pass-Thrus(1)
30Y 3.5
$105.80
$102.86
+2.94
$102.64
+0.22
$102.20
+0.44
$101.39
+$0.81
$99.83
+$1.56
30Y 4.0
$106.77
$104.02
+2.75
$103.80
+0.22
$103.33
+0.47
$102.86
+$0.47
$101.83
+$1.03
30Y 4.5
$107.64
$105.30
+2.34
$105.33
-0.03
$104.48
+0.84
$104.17
+$0.31
$103.45
+$0.72
Libor-based OAS (bps)(3)
FNMA 30Y 3.5 OAS
10.9
36.4
-25.50
53.0
-16.60
41.2
+11.80
27.3
13.9
29.4
-2.1
FNMA 30Y 4.0 OAS
27.4
46.7
-19.30
60.5
-13.80
51.3
+9.20
31.1
20.2
30.4
0.7
FNMA 30Y 4.5 OAS
58.4
63.6
-5.20
70.5
-6.90
71.0
-0.50
46.9
24.1
50.1
-3.2
Libor-based ZSpread (bps)(4)
FNMA 30Y 3.5 ZSpread
32.5
84.0
-51.50
101.8
-17.80
87.0
+14.80
76.4
10.6
74.1
2.3
FNMA 30Y 4.0 ZSpread
37.7
84.9
-47.20
97.6
-12.70
88.1
+9.50
75.2
12.9
87.8
-12.6
FNMA 30Y 4.5 ZSpread
64.3
91.8
-27.50
97.1
-5.30
99.0
-1.90
79.5
19.5
98.8
-19.3
First Quarter Highlights(1)
In March, the spread of COVID-19 resulted in extreme volatility and widespread market dislocations, including
Market Volatility
significant price declines and yield spread widening across virtually all fixed income asset classes
Related to the
Forced selling by many market participants further exacerbated the declines in asset prices
COVID-19
EFC's risk management principles enabled it to avoid forced assets sales and meet all margin calls, as well as avoid the
Pandemic
need for expensive or highly dilutive capital raises
EFC strategically reduced leverage and enhanced liquidity through orderly sales of Agency assets
Net loss: $(129.4) million or $(3.04) per common share
Overall Results
Economic return(2) for the quarter: (16)%
Core Earnings(3) of $19.8 million or $0.46 per share
Credit Strategy
Credit gross loss: $(106.7) million(4) or $(2.47) per share
Long credit portfolio: $1.46 billion(5)(6), essentially unchanged from previous quarter
Agency RMBS
Agency gross loss: $(16.2) million(4) or $(0.38) per share
Strategy
Long Agency portfolio: $1.02 billion, a 48% decrease from previous quarter
Equity & BVPS
Total equity: $809.5 million
Book value per common share: $15.06 after total dividends declared of $0.45 for the quarter
Dividends
Annualized dividend yield of 10% based on the 5/6/2020 closing price of $9.58, and dividend of $0.08 per common share
declared on 4/7/2020
Debt-to-equity ratio: 3.5x(7), and 3.1x adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales
Leverage Below
Recourse debt-to-equity ratio: 2.5x(8), and 2.1x adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales
Sector Average
Includes $86 million of unsecured notes rated A
Cash and cash equivalents of $136.7 million, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $279.2 million
Strong Alignment
Management and directors own approximately 8% of EFC(9)
of Interests
First Quarter Highlights (continued)
Common Stock
In January, issued 5.29 million shares of common stock, for net proceeds of $95.3 million(1)
Offerings
Share
Repurchase
Repurchased 288,172 shares during the quarter, or approximately 0.7%, at an average price of $10.53
Program
Portfolio Summary as of March 31, 2020(1)
Diversified sources of return to perform over market cycles
Average
Allocated
Fair Value
Price
WAVG
WAVG
Strategy
Equity
($ in $1,000s)
(%)(2)(6)
Life(4)(6)
Mkt Yield(5)(6)
CREDIT
CMBS and Commercial Mortgage Loans and REO(8)(9)
$
418,926
76.0
2.5
10.6%
Residential Mortgage Loans and REO(7)(8)
401,865
93.1
2.5
8.9%
Equity and Asset Allocation by
Strategy
2%
16%
Consumer Loans and ABS
252,385
- (3)
0.9
11.3%
CLO(10)
170,905
73.8
4.6
11.5%
Non-Agency RMBS
118,793
73.5
4.5
7.7%
Non-Dollar MBS, ABS, CLO and Other(10)(11)
47,726
75.0
5.7
9.6%
Investments in Loan Origination Entities
39,436
N/A
N/A
N/A
Corporate Debt and Equity and Corporate Loans
7,406
32.6
2.5
19.2%
Total - Credit
82%
$
1,457,442
80.8
2.8
10.1%
AGENCY
Fixed-Rate Specified Pools
$
834,002
107.6
3.8
1.7%
Reverse Mortgage Pools
130,601
107.0
6.1
2.1%
IOs
42,344
N/A
3.5
14.8%
Floating-Rate Specified Pools
9,054
104.6
1.5
0.5%
Total - Agency
16%
$
1,016,001
107.5
4.1
2.2%
41%
Equity
82%
Assets
59%
Undeployed
2%
Debt-to-EquityRatio by Strategy and Overall:
Credit:
2.3x(12)
Agency:
10.2x(12)
Overall:
3.5x(13)
3.1x, net of unsettled purchases/sales
Overall Recourse:
2.5x(14)
2.1x, net of unsettled purchases/sales
CREDIT AGENCY Undeployed
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three-Month Period Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
52,108
$
45,353
Interest expense
(22,090)
(21,205)
Total net interest income
30,018
24,148
Other Income (Loss)
Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net
12,260
(9,326)
Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net
(12,406)
938
Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net
350
1,122
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net
(133,738)
3,084
Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net
(9,984)
3,799
Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net
(357)
(744)
Other, net
1,679
1,001
Total other income (loss)
(142,196)
(126)
EXPENSES
Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $507 and $509,
respectively)
2,443
2,663
Incentive fee to affiliate
-
116
Investment related expenses:
Servicing expense
2,531
2,055
Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value
-
1,865
Other
1,423
1,941
Professional fees
1,277
1,021
Compensation expense
788
962
Other expenses
1,752
1,160
Total expenses
10,214
11,783
Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings
from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities
(122,392)
12,239
Income tax expense (benefit)
(547)
1,180
Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities
(6,497)
3,262
Net Income (Loss)
(128,342)
14,321
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
(885)
1,733
Dividends on Preferred Stock
1,941
1,466
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
(129,398)
$
11,122
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:
Basic and diluted
$
(3.04)
$
0.31
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
42,598
35,866
Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding
43,284
36,594
Operating Results by Strategy
Three-Month
Three-Month
Period Ended
Period Ended
Per
December 31,
Per
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31, 2020
Share
2019
Share
Credit:
Interest income and other income(1)
$
41,841
$
0.97
$
35,505
$
0.97
Realized gain (loss), net
10,447
0.24
(9,618)
(0.26)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
(146,665)
(3.39)
1,223
0.03
Interest rate hedges, net(2)
(7,586)
(0.18)
1,679
0.05
Credit hedges and other activities, net(3)
19,215
0.44
(3,751)
(0.10)
Interest expense(4)
(13,479)
(0.31)
(12,533)
(0.34)
Other investment related expenses
(3,954)
(0.09)
(5,861)
(0.16)
Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities
(6,497)
(0.15)
3,262
0.09
Total Credit profit (loss)
(106,678)
(2.47)
9,906
0.28
Agency RMBS:
Interest income
12,067
0.28
10,573
0.29
Realized gain (loss), net
6,408
0.15
928
0.03
Unrealized gain (loss), net
12,282
0.28
988
0.03
Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(2)
(38,820)
(0.90)
7,214
0.20
Interest expense
(8,168)
(0.19)
(8,495)
(0.23)
Total Agency RMBS profit (loss)
(16,231)
(0.38)
11,208
0.32
Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss)
(122,909)
(2.85)
21,114
0.60
Other interest income (expense), net
279
0.01
309
0.01
Income tax (expense) benefit
547
0.01
(1,180)
(0.03)
Other expenses
(6,260)
(0.14)
(5,806)
(0.16)
Net income (loss) (before incentive fee)
(128,343)
(2.97)
14,437
0.42
Incentive fee
-
-
(116)
(0.0)
Net Income (loss)
$
(128,343)
$
(2.97)
$
14,321
$
0.42
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(886)
1,733
Less: Dividends on preferred stock
1,941
1,466
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders(5)
$
(129,398)
$
(3.04)
$
11,122
$
0.31
Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding(6)
43,284
36,594
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding(7)
42,598
35,866
Long Credit Portfolio
3/31/2020 (1 )
Equity
Cor por ate Debt
& Equity &
Investment in
Cor por ate Loans
Loan Or igination
1%
Entities
3%
CLO(2)
12%
Residential
Loans & REO(3)
28%
$1.46 Bn(1)
CMBS &
Loans &
Commer cial
REO(3)(4)
28%
Non-Agenc y
Consumer
RMBS
8%
Loans &
ABS(2)
Non-Dollar
17%
MBS, ABS,
CLO & Other (2)(5)
3%
12/31/2019 (1 )
Equity
Cor por ate Debt
& Equity &
Investment in
Cor por ate Loans
Loan Or igination
2%
Entities
3%
CLO(2)
12%
Residential
Loans & REO(3)
24%
$1.44 Bn(1)
Commer cial
CMBS &
Loans &
REO(3)(4)
31%
Consumer
Loans & ABS(2)
17%
Non-Dollar MBS,
Non-Agency
ABS, CLO &
RMBS
Other (2)(5)
8%
3%
Total size of long credit portfolio was essentially unchanged, primarily reflecting net new purchases during January and February that were roughly offset by asset paydowns, asset payoffs, and net reductions in valuations related to the market dislocations in March
Residential Loans & REO grew, primarily from our non-QM loan purchases in January and February
These charts exclude non-retained tranches of the Company's consolidated non-QM securitization trusts
Long Agency Portfolio
Agency Long Portfolio
As of 3/31/2020: $1.02BN(1)
ARMs
Fixed IOs
4%
RM Fixed
< 1%
13%
15-Year Fixed
8%
30-Year Fixed
20-Year Fixed
74%
< 1%
Category
Fair Value(1)
Wtd. Avg. Coupon(2)
30-Year Fixed
$
754.0
4.17
20-Year Fixed
0.8
4.67
15-Year Fixed
79.2
3.55
RM Fixed
130.6
4.23
Subtotal - Fixed
964.7
4.13
ARMs
9.1
Fixed IOs
42.3
Total
$
1,016.0
Agency Long Portfolio
As of 12/31/2019: $1.94BN(1)
RM Fixed
ARMs Fixed IOs
<1%
2%
7%
15-Year
Fixed
17%
30-Year
Fixed
20-Year
74%
Fixed
< 1%
Category
Fair Value(1)
Wtd. Avg. Coupon(2)
30-Year Fixed
$
1,434.6
4.20
20-Year Fixed
0.9
4.62
15-Year Fixed
323.4
3.05
RM Fixed
132.8
4.43
Subtotal - Fixed
1,891.8
4.02
ARMs
10.0
Fixed IOs
35.3
Total
$
1,937.0
We strategically reduced the size of our Agency portfolio by 48% quarter over quarter in a measured, opportunistic, and orderly fashion, in order to lower our leverage and enhance our liquidity position, in light of the market volatility and systemic liquidity stresses caused
by the COVID-19 pandemic
Summary of Borrowings
($ in thousands)
As of 3/31/2020
Three-Month Period Ended 3/31/2020
Weighted
Outstanding
Average
Average
Average
Collateral Type
Borrowings
Borrowing Rate
Borrowings
Cost of Funds
Credit(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
$1,473,064
3.08%
$1,428,921
3.44%
Agency RMBS
$1,287,030
1.64%
$1,747,434
1.88%
Subtotal
$2,760,094
2.41%
$3,176,355
2.58%
U.S. T reasury Securities
$1,654
-0.15%
$1,481
1.00%
Subtotal
$2,761,748
2.41%
$3,177,836
2.58%
Senior Notes, at par
$86,000
5.80%
$86,000
5.80%
Total
$2,847,748
2.51%
$3,263,836
3.62%
(1)
Recourse and Non-Recourse Leverage Summary(2)
As of 3/31/2020
Recourse Borrowings
$1,987,764
Recourse Debt-to-Equity Ratio(3)
2.5:1
Non-Recourse Borrowings
$859,984
Net of unsettled purchases/sales
2.1:1
Total Borrowings
$2,847,748
Total Debt-to-Equity Ratio
3.5:1
T otal Equity
$809,481
Net of unsettled purchases/sales
3.1:1
Diversified Credit Portfolio
12%
Residential Mortgages
- Non-QM Loans
- Residential Transition Loans
40%
- NPL / RPL
- Non-Agency /Non-Conforming
- Reverse Mortgages
31%
- REO
31%
17%16%
Other
Commercial Mortgages
NPLs
Bridge Loans
CMBS B-Pieces & Credit Bonds
REO
Consumer Loans
Installment Loans
Auto Loans
ABS
Our flexible approach allocates capital to the sectors where we see the best relative value as market conditions change(1)
We believe that our analytical expertise, research and systems provide an edge that will generate attractive risk- adjusted returns over market cycles
Note: Percentages shown reflect share of total fair market value of credit portfolio(2)(3)12
Stable Economic Return
Standard Deviation of Quarterly Economic Returns of Hybrid REITs
Q1-2011 - Q4-2019(1)(2)
14.0%
12.0%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
EFC
Hybrid
Hybrid
Hybrid
Hybrid
Hybrid
Hybrid
Hybrid
Hybrid
Hybrid
Hybrid
Hybrid
REIT #02
REIT #03
REIT #04
REIT #05
REIT #06
REIT #07
REIT #08
REIT #9
REIT #10
REIT #11
REIT #12
Standard Deviation of
Quarterly Economic
Returns of Hybrid REITs
Q1-2011 - Q4-2019
EFC
2.2%
Hybrid REIT #02
3.0%
Hybrid REIT #03
3.1%
Hybrid REIT #04
4.4%
Hybrid REIT #05
4.5%
Hybrid REIT #06
4.7%
Hybrid REIT #07
4.8%
Hybrid REIT #08
5.0%
Hybrid REIT #09
5.9%
Hybrid REIT #10
6.1%
Hybrid REIT #11
6.9%
Hybrid REIT #12
13.1%
The standard deviation of EFC's quarterly economic return is lower than the Hybrid REIT peer group
Thanks to EFC's dynamic hedging strategies, diversification and active portfolio management, EFC's quarterly economic returns have been significantly more consistent than the peer group
Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis(1)
Estimated Change in Fair Value
($ in thousands)
50 Basis Point Decline in Interest Rates
50 Basis Point Increase in Interest Rates
Fair Value
% of Total Equity
Fair Value
% of Total Equity
Agency RMBS - ARM Pools
$
598
0.07%
$
(401)
-0.05%
Agency RMBS - Fixed Pools and IOs
9,427
1.17%
(10,097)
-1.25%
TBAs
(2,853)
-0.35%
2,647
0.33%
Non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, Other ABS, and Mortgage Loans
5,801
0.72%
(5,227)
-0.65%
Interest Rate Swaps
(4,996)
-0.62%
4,734
0.59%
U.S. Treasury Securities
102
0.01%
(81)
-0.01%
Eurodollar and Treasury Futures
(3,906)
-0.48%
3,840
0.47%
Mortgage-Related Derivatives
-
-
1
-
Corporate Securities and Derivatives on Corporate Securities
(98)
-0.01%
91
0.01%
Repurchase Agreements, Reverse Repurchase Agreements, and
(1,581)
-0.20%
2,173
0.27%
Senior Notes Outstanding
Total
$
2,494
0.31%
$
(2,320)
-0.29%
Less: Estimated Change in Fair Value attributable to Preferred Stock
($2,390)
$2,330
Estimated Change in Fair Value attributable to Common Stock
$
104
$
10
As % of Common Equity
0.01%
0.00%
EFC's dynamic interest rate hedging, along with the short duration of many of its loan portfolios, reduces its exposure to fluctuations in interest rates
Diversified fixed income portfolio, after taking into account hedges, borrowings, and the interest rate sensitivity of preferred stock outstanding, results in an effective duration to the common stock of less than one year
Commitment to ESG
Ellington is committed to corporate responsibility. We recognize the importance of environmental, social and governance ("ESG")
factors, and believe that the implementation of ESG policies will benefit our employees, support long-term shareholder performance, and make a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole.
Environmental
Our office is conveniently located near mass transportation.
We provide financial support and incentives to our employees who use public transit.
To reduce energy usage, we use Energy Star® certified desktops, monitors and printers; and utilize motion sensor lighting and cooling to reduce energy usage in non-peak hours.
To reduce waste and promote a cleaner environment, we use green cleaning supplies and kitchen products; recycle electronics, ink cartridges, and packaging; provide recycling containers to employees; and use water coolers to reduce waste.
Social
We are a provider of capital to the U.S. housing market, facilitating home ownership and stability within communities. Our portfolio includes non-QM loans, many of which are made to creditworthy borrowers who cannot provide traditional documentation for income, such as borrowers who are self-employed.
Ellington and senior members of management sponsor numerous charitable causes. We also support employee charitable contributions with matching gift programs.
Our employees have access to robust health and wellness programs. Ellington also supports various events that support health and wellness.
We provide opportunities for personal growth with training and education support, including reimbursement for continuing education. We also provide mentorship programs, and internship opportunities.
We are committed to enhancing gender, racial, and ethnic diversity throughout our organization.
We are in compliance with applicable employment codes and guidelines, including ADA, Equal Opportunity Employment, Non-Discrimination, Anti- Harassment and Non-Retaliation codes.
Governance
Our Manager has a Responsible Investment policy which requires portfolio managers for applicable strategies to certify periodically that they have considered relevant ESG factors.
We operate under a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.
EFC has a separate independent Chairman, and the majority of Board members are independent.
We hold annual elections of Directors.
We are committed to significant disclosure and transparency, including an established monthly book value disclosure and dividend policy.
We foster regular employee engagement, and have an established Whistleblower policy.
Robust process for shareholder engagement.
Strong alignment through 8% co- investment(1)
Supplemental Slides
Derivatives Summary as of March 31, 2020(1)
Long
Short
Net
($ in thousands)
Notional
Notional
Notional
Fair Value
Mortgage-Related Derivatives:
CDS on MBS and MBS Indices
$
997
$
(64,527)
$
(63,530)
$
14,467
Total Net Mortgage-Related Derivatives
14,467
Corporate-Related Derivatives:
CDS on Corporate Bonds and Corporate Bond Indices
73,027
(140,344)
(67,317)
2,950
T otal Return Swaps on Corporate Bond Indices and Corporate Debt(2)
4,714
-
4,714
(802)
Put Options on CDS on Corporate Bond Indices(3)
19,503
-
19,503
2,658
Warrants
1,546
-
1,546
126
Total Net Corporate-Related Derivatives
4,932
Interest Rate-Related Derivatives:
T BAs
28,400
(457,872)
(429,472)
(5,840)
Interest Rate Swaps
434,364
(696,360)
(261,996)
(23,694)
U.S. T reasury Futures(4)
1,900
(172,100)
(170,200)
(5,969)
Eurodollar Futures(5)
-
(7,000)
(7,000)
(43)
Total Interest Rate-Related Derivatives
(35,546)
Other Derivatives:
Foreign Currency Forwards(6)
-
(29,602)
(29,602)
127
Total Net Other Derivatives
127
Net Total
$
(16,020)
Credit Hedging Portfolio(1)(2)
(In $Millions)
Corporate CDS Indices / Tranches / Options
/ Single Names
Single Name ABS CDS and ABX Indices
European Sovereign Debt
CMBX
Units
HY CDX OTR Bond Equivalent Value (3)(4)
Bond Equivalent Value (4)
Market Value
Bond Equivalent Value (4)
-
(10.0)
(20.0)
(30.0)
(40.0)
(50.0)
(60.0)
(70.0)
(80.0)
(90.0)
(100.0)
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
EFC's dynamic credit hedging strategy seeks to reduce book value volatility
Agency Interest Rate Hedging Portfolio(1)
We deploy a dynamic and adaptive hedging strategy to preserve book value
As of 3/31/2020
Short $243.5MM 10-yr equivalents(1)
TBAs,
<2 Yr Interest
19.9%
Rate Swaps,
Eurodollar
3.3%
Futures, 0.1%
>5 Yr Interest
Rate Swaps,
As of 12/31/2019
Short $441.9MM 10-yr equivalents(1)
>2 YrTreasuries,
0.2%
0-5 Yr Interest
Rate Swaps,
16.5%
TBAs
44.2%
>5 Yr Interest
Rate Swaps
27.0%
2-5 Yr Treasuries
and Treasury
Futures, 22.8%
44.0%
Eurodollar
Futures,
0.1%
2-5 Yr Treasuries
and Treasury
>5 Yr Treasuries
>5 Yr Treasuries
and Treasury
Futures, 10.0%
Futures
and Treasury
4.1%
Futures, 7.7%
Shorting "generic" pools (or TBAs) allows EFC to significantly reduce interest rate risk and basis risk in its Agency portfolio
We also hedge interest rate risk with swaps, U.S. Treasury securities, and other instruments
For those Agency pools hedged with comparable TBAs, the biggest risk is a drop in "pay-ups"
Average pay-ups on our specified pools were 1.47% as of 3/31/2020, slightly up from 1.36% as of 12/31/2019, because we sold a disproportionate share of low-pay-up specified pools during the quarter
We hedge along the entire yield curve to protect against volatility, defend book value and more thoroughly control interest rate risk
The size of the short TBA position declined primarily because we covered TBA short positions in connection with sales of Agency RMBS
Our net long mortgage exposure was lower quarter over quarter
Deducting the amount of the TBA short from our long Agency pool portfolio, our net exposure to pools was ~$475 million, resulting in a 3.8:1 net Agency pool assets-to-equity(1) ratio as of 3/31/2020, which was slightly down from 4.0:1 as of 12/31/2019
Use of TBA short positions as hedges helps drive outperformance in volatile quarters
When interest rates spike, TBA short positions not only extend with specified pool assets, but they tend to extend more than specified pool assets, which dynamically and automatically hedges a correspondingly larger portion of our specified pool
portfolio
CPR Breakout of Agency Fixed Long Portfolio
Agency Fixed Long Portfolio
Collateral Characteristics and Historical 3-Mo CPR:
Average for Quarter Ended 3/31/2020(1)
Other 29%
Loan
Balance
33%
Jumbo
<1%
Geography
5%
MHA
3%
Non-Owner
Low FICO
9%
21%
Characteristic(2)
Fair Value(1)(3)
3-Month CPR %
Loan Balance
$
555.3
14.1
MHA(4)
46.6
10.8
Low FICO
364.7
33.7
Non-Owner
146.3
11.7
Geography
87.0
12.1
Jumbo
4.9
3.4
Other
495.0
20.4
Total
$
1,699.8
20.1
Agency Fixed Long Portfolio
Collateral Characteristics and Historical 3-Mo CPR:
Average for Quarter Ended 12/31/2019(1)
Other
Jumbo
17%
Loan
<1%
Balance
40%
Geography
5%
Non-Owner
13%
MHA
Low FICO
3%
22%
Characteristic(2)
Fair Value(1)(3)
3-Month CPR %
Loan Balance
$
586.3
16.0
MHA(4)
43.4
10.5
Low FICO
316.2
31.2
Non-Owner
191.0
16.8
Geography
76.1
7.4
Jumbo
4.9
4.3
Other
249.4
21.2
Total
$
1,467.2
19.9
Repo Borrowings(1)
($ in thousands)
Repo Borrowings as of March 31, 2020
% of Total
Remaining Days to Maturity
Credit
Agency
U.S. Treasury
Total
Borrowings
30 Days or Less
$37,567
$353,826
$1,654
$393,047
19.3%
31-90 Days
321,625
932,842
-
1,254,467
61.7%
91-180 Days
316,574
362
-
316,936
15.6%
181-360 Days
22,725
-
-
22,725
1.1%
> 360 Days
47,050
-
-
47,050
2.3%
Total Borrowings
$745,541
$1,287,030
$1,654
$2,034,225
100.0%
Weighted Average Remaining
Days to Maturity
147
42
1
80
Borrowings by Days to Maturity
1%2%
16% 19%
62%
30 Days or Less
31-90 Days
91-180 Days 181-360 Days
> 360 Days
Repo borrowings with 28 counterparties, with the largest representing approximately 23% of the total
Weighted average remaining days to maturity of 80 days
Maturities are staggered to mitigate liquidity risk
As a result of widening yield spreads on Agency RMBS and significant market volatility during March 2020, we received margin calls under our financing arrangements that were higher than typical historical levels. We satisfied all of these margin calls.
Gross Profit and Loss(1)
Resilient profit generation over market cycles
Three-Month Period
Years Ended
Ended March 31
($ In thousands)
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Long: Credit
$ (118,307) -15.1%
$
73,919
11.6%
$ 61,201
10.0%
$ 61,136
9.6%
$
36,203
5.3%
$ 46,892
6.1%
$ 77,636
11.4%
Credit Hedge and Other
19,215
2.5%
(11,237)
-1.8%
8,020
1.3%
(11,997)
-1.9%
(40,548)
-5.9%
10,671
1.4%
(1,197)
-0.2%
Interest Rate Hedge: Credit
(7,586)
-1.0%
(1,345)
-0.2%
115
0.0%
(851)
-0.1%
(371)
-0.1%
(4,899)
-0.6%
(9,479)
-1.4%
Long: Agency
22,589
2.9%
48,175
7.5%
(5,979)
-1.0%
10,246
1.6%
17,166
2.5%
23,629
3.1%
61,126
9.0%
Interest Rate Hedge and Other: Agency
(38,820)
-5.0%
(25,309)
-4.0%
3,144
0.5%
(5,218)
-0.8%
(8,226)
-1.2%
(17,166)
-2.2%
(47,634)
-7.0%
Gross Profit (Loss)
$ (122,909)
-15.7%
$
84,203
13.2%
$ 66,501
10.9%
$ 53,316
8.4%
$
4,224
0.6%
$ 59,127
7.7%
$ 80,452
11.8%
Credit
Years Ended
($ In thousands)
Crisis
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Long: Credit
$
109,536
18.5%
$ 129,830
30.0%
$
1,505
0.4%
$ 70,840
21.9%
$101,748
36.3%
$ (64,565) -26.2%
Credit Hedge and Other
(19,286)
-3.3%
(14,642)
-3.4%
19,895
5.2%
(7,958)
-2.5%
10,133
3.6%
78,373
31.8%
Interest Rate Hedge: Credit
8,674
1.5%
(3,851)
-0.9%
(8,171) -2.1%
(12,150)
-3.8%
(1,407)
-0.5%
(3,446)
-1.4%
Long: Agency
Taper Tantrum
(14,044)
-2.4%
37,701
8.7%
63,558
16.5%
21,552
6.7%
22,171
7.9%
4,763
1.9%
Interest Rate Hedge and Other: Agency
19,110
3.2%
(20,040)
-4.6%
(54,173)
-14.0%
(14,524)
-4.5%
(8,351)
-3.0%
(6,414)
-2.6%
Gross Profit (Loss)
$
103,990
17.6%
$ 128,998
29.8%
$ 22,614
5.9%
$ 57,760
17.8%
$124,294
44.4%
$
8,711
3.5%
Note: Percentages of average equity during period
Total Return Since Inception
EFC has successfully preserved book value over market cycles, while producing strong results for investors
EFC life-to-date diluted net asset value-based total return from inception in August 2007 through Q1 2020 is approximately 168%, or 8.1% annualized(1)
Investments in unconsolidated entities, at fair value
65,397
71,850
Real estate owned
25,054
30,584
Financial derivatives - assets, at fair value
31,752
16,788
Reverse repurchase agreements
13,239
73,639
Due from brokers
166,516
79,829
Investment related receivables
408,332
123,120
Other assets
5,453
7,563
Total assets
$
3,777,642
$
4,338,217
LIABILITIES
Securities sold short, at fair value
13,291
73,409
Repurchase agreements
2,034,225
2,445,300
Financial derivatives - liabilities, at fair value
47,772
27,621
Due to brokers
17,138
2,197
Investment related payables
19,170
66,133
Other secured borrowings
177,855
150,334
Other secured borrowings, at fair value
549,668
594,396
Senior notes, net
85,363
85,298
Base management fee payable to affiliate
2,443
2,663
Incentive fee payable to affiliate
-
116
Dividend payable
7,952
6,978
Interest payable
5,283
7,320
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,001
7,753
Total liabilities
$
2,968,161
$
3,469,518
EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6.750% Series A
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable; 4,600,000 shares issued and outstanding,
respectively ($115,000 liquidation preference)
$
111,034
$
111,034
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,779,924 and
38,647,943 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
44
39
Additional paid-in capital
916,006
821,747
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(252,701)
(103,555)
T otal Stockholders' Equity
$
774,383
$
829,265
Non-controlling interests
35,098
39,434
T otal Equity
$
809,481
$
868,699
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
3,777,642
$
4,338,217
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Common stock(2)
$
15.06
$
18.48
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three-Month Period Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
52,108
$
45,353
Interest expense
(22,090)
(21,205)
Total net interest income
30,018
24,148
Other Income (Loss)
Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net
12,260
(9,326)
Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net
(12,406)
938
Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net
350
1,122
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net
(133,738)
3,084
Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net
(9,984)
3,799
Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net
(357)
(744)
Other, net
1,679
1,001
Total other income (loss)
(142,196)
(126)
EXPENSES
Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $507 and $509,
respectively)
2,443
2,663
Incentive fee to affiliate
-
116
Investment related expenses:
Servicing expense
2,531
2,055
Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value
-
1,865
Other
1,423
1,941
Professional fees
1,277
1,021
Compensation expense
788
962
Other expenses
1,752
1,160
Total expenses
10,214
11,783
Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings
from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities
(122,392)
12,239
Income tax expense (benefit)
(547)
1,180
Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities
(6,497)
3,262
Net Income (Loss)
(128,342)
14,321
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
(885)
1,733
Dividends on Preferred Stock
1,941
1,466
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
(129,398)
$
11,122
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:
Basic and diluted
$
(3.04)
$
0.31
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
42,598
35,866
Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding
43,284
36,594
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings(1)
Three-Month Period Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Net income (loss)
$
(128,342)
$14,321
Income tax expense (benefit)
(547)
1,180
Net income (loss) before income tax expense
(128,889)
15,501
Adjustments:
Realized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net
(12,260)
9,326
Realized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net
12,406
(938)
Realized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net
(350)
(1,122)
Unrealized (gains) losses on securities and loans, net
133,738
(3,084)
Unrealized (gains) losses on financial derivatives, net
9,984
(3,799)
Unrealized (gains) losses on real estate owned, net
357
744
Other realized and unrealized (gains) losses, net (2)
330
159
Net realized gains (losses) on periodic settlements of interest rate swaps
143
843
Net unrealized gains (losses) on accrued periodic settlements of interest rate swaps
(111)
(705)
Incentive fee to affiliate
-
116
Non-cash equity compensation expense
164
129
Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment
1,112
1,749
Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value
-
1,865
(Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities (3)
6,633
(2,070)
T otal Core Earnings
$23,257
$18,714
Dividends on preferred stock
1,941
1,466
Core Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
1,524
1,439
Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders
$19,792
$15,809
Core Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders, per share
$
0.46
$
0.44
About Ellington Management Group
Ellington Profile
$9.7
14
21
8%
As of 3/31/2020
Founded:
1994
Billion in
Employee-partners
Years of average
Management's
Employees:
>150
industry
assets under
own the firm(2)
ownership of EFC,
experience of
Investment Professionals:
70
management as of
representing
senior portfolio
3/31/2020(1)
strong alignment
(3)
Global offices:
3
managers
Ellington and its Affiliated Management Companies
Our external manager Ellington Financial Management LLC is part of the Ellington family of SEC-registered investment advisors(4). Ellington Management Group and its affiliates manage Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN), multi-investorhedge funds, separately managed accounts, and opportunistic private funds
Time-testedinfrastructure and proprietary resources in trading, research, risk management, and operational support
Founding partners each have advanced academic training in mathematics and engineering, including among them several Ph.D.'s and Master's degrees
Industry-Leading Research & Trading Expertise
Sophisticated proprietary models for prepayment and credit analysis
Approximately 23% of employees dedicated to research and technology
Structured credit trading experience and analytical skills developed since the firm's founding 25 years ago
Ellington's portfolio managers are among the most experienced in the MBS sector and the firm's analytics have been developed over its 25-year history
Investment Highlights of EFC
Diversified investment portfolio across residential mortgage, commercial mortgage, consumer loan, and corporate loan sectors
Diverse range of strategies designed to generate a high-quality earnings stream
Ability to shift capital allocation across asset classes as credit and liquidity trends evolve(1)
Flexibility to capitalize on investment opportunities that emerge during times of volatility
Proprietary portfolio of high-yielding,short-duration loans
Dynamic interest-rate and credit hedging designed to reduce volatility of book value and earnings
Supplement earnings with book value accretion via share repurchases when stock price is deeply discounted
Diversified sources of financing, including long term non mark-to-market financing facilities and securitizations
Strong alignment with 8% co-investment(2)
