Ellington Financial : Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2020 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 8, 2020. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 241-1233 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference passcode 3228088. International callers should dial (810) 740-4657 and reference the same passcode. The conference call also will be webcast live and can be accessed via the "For Our Shareholders" section of the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.ellingtonfinancial.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available on Friday, May 8, 2020, at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, May 22, 2020 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 and enter the conference passcode 3228088. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the same passcode. A replay of the conference call also will be archived on the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com.

In connection with the release of financial results, the Company will post an investor presentation to accompany the conference call on its website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com under "For Our Shareholders—Presentations" after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

About Ellington Financial Inc.

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

