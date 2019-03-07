Ellington Financial : Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of February 28, 2019

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) ("Ellington Financial" or the
"Company") today announced that its estimated book value per share as of
February 28, 2019 was $18.87. This amount gives effect to the previously
announced dividend in the amount of $0.41 per share, payable on March
15, 2019 to holders of record on March 1, 2019, with an ex-dividend date
of February 28, 2019. Estimated book value per share is subject to
change upon completion of the Company's month-end valuation procedures
relating to its investment positions, and any such change could be
material. There can be no assurance that the Company's estimated book
value per share as of February 28, 2019 is indicative of what the
Company's results are likely to be for the three month period ending
March 31, 2019 or in future periods, and the Company undertakes no
obligation to update or revise its estimated book value per share prior
to issuance of financial statements for such periods.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve
numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the
Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and,
consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as
predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not
historical in nature and can be identified by words such as
"anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "may," "expect," "project,"
"believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their
negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. The
Company's results can fluctuate from month to month depending on a
variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control
and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes
in interest rates, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment
rates, and other changes in market conditions and economic trends.
Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item
1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2018, which can
be accessed through the link to our SEC filings under "For Our
Shareholders" on the Company’s website (www.ellingtonfinancial.com)
or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to
time in reports the Company files with the SEC, including reports on
Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update
or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise.
This release and the information contained herein do not constitute an
offer of any securities or solicitation of an offer to purchase
securities.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets,
including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities,
residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans and
asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan
obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity
investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic
investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by
Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management
Group, L.L.C.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005925/en/