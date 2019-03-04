Log in
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT : Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2019

0
03/04/2019

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2019 of $0.34 per share, payable on April 25, 2019, to common shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "may," "expect," "project," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. For example, our results can fluctuate from month to month and quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond our control and/or difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in default rates and prepayment speeds, and other changes in market and economic conditions. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2018, which can be accessed through the link to our SEC filings under "For Our Shareholders" on our website (www.earnreit.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20,3 M
EBIT 2019 14,7 M
Net income 2019 14,5 M
Debt 2019 1 613 M
Yield 2019 11,2%
P/E ratio 2019 10,52
P/E ratio 2020 11,55
EV / Sales 2019 86,9x
EV / Sales 2020 94,6x
Capitalization 147 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Eric Penn President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Thomas F. Robards Chairman-Trustees Board
J. R. Herlihy Chief Operating Officer & Treasurer
Christopher M. Smernoff Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Michael William Vranos Trustee & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT14.96%147
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.44%14 183
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP0.11%9 466
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP16.54%6 772
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC7.72%4 267
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.26%3 459
