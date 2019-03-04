Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT : Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2019

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today
announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend for the
first quarter of 2019 of $0.34 per share, payable on April 25, 2019, to
common shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not
historical in nature and can be identified by words such as
"anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "may," "expect," "project,"
"believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their
negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. For
example, our results can fluctuate from month to month and quarter to
quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond our
control and/or difficult to predict, including, without limitation,
changes in interest rates, changes in default rates and prepayment
speeds, and other changes in market and economic conditions. Our actual
results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and
projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these
forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Furthermore,
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties,
including, among other things, those described under Item 1A to the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2018, which can
be accessed through the link to our SEC filings under "For Our
Shareholders" on our website (www.earnreit.com)
or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to
time in reports we file with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q,
10-K and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment
trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing
residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary
focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal
and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a
U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage
REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage
Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.
