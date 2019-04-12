Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Elliniki Technodomiki Anemos SA    ANEMOS   GRS513003004

ELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEMOS SA

(ANEMOS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 04/12 10:25:00 am
2.13 EUR   --.--%
03:13pELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEMOS : Financial Calendar 2019
PU
2018ELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEMOS : Transactions Notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliniki Technodomiki Anemos : Financial Calendar 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

Financial Calendar 2019

According to the provisions of the articles 4.1.3.15.1 of the ATHEX Regulation, the company EL.TECH. ANEMOS S.A. announces to the investing community that the FY 2018 financial statements as well as the consolidated financial statements will be released to the Athens Exchange on Thursday, 18th April, 2019, and will be published on the company's website on the same day, before the commencement of the trading session.

It is noted that the merger through absorption of EL.TECH. ANEMOS S.A. by ELLAKTOR S.A. in in progress.

Kifissia, 12th April, 2019

Disclaimer

Eltech Anemos SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 19:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEM
03:13pELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEMOS : Financial Calendar 2019
PU
2018ELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEMOS : Transactions Notification
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Chart ELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEMOS SA
Duration : Period :
Elliniki Technodomiki Anemos SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,30 €
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodoros Margaritis Sietis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frangoulis Apostolos Executive Director & Technical Director
Edouardos Sarantopoulos Deputy Chairman
Panagiotis Mentzelopoulos Executive Director & Investment Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEMOS SA41.53%199
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC33.33%11 251
EDP RENOVÁVEIS13.05%8 654
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP18.95%5 618
NORTHLAND POWER INC.10.09%3 201
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD23.76%2 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About