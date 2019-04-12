Elliniki Technodomiki Anemos : Financial Calendar 2019

Financial Calendar 2019
According to the provisions of the articles 4.1.3.15.1 of the ATHEX Regulation, the company EL.TECH. ANEMOS S.A. announces to the investing community that the FY 2018 financial statements as well as the consolidated financial statements will be released to the Athens Exchange on Thursday, 18th April, 2019, and will be published on the company's website on the same day, before the commencement of the trading session.
It is noted that the merger through absorption of EL.TECH. ANEMOS S.A. by ELLAKTOR S.A. in in progress.
Kifissia, 12th April, 2019
