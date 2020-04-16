Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Elma Electronic AG    ELMN   CH0005319162

ELMA ELECTRONIC AG

(ELMN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elma Electronic : Annual General Meeting approves all proposals by the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 01:06pm EDT
2020-04-16-Elma AGM approves all proposals by BOD (PDF)

Wetzikon/Switzerland, April 16, 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of Elma Electronic AG approved all agenda items and proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting of April 16, 2020 was held at the headquarters of Elma Electronic AG in Wetzikon, Switzerland, without the physical attendance of shareholders. Based on Art. 6a of COVID-19 Ordinance 2 on measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Board of Directors decided to take this precautionary measure to protect their shareholders. At this year's Annual General Meeting, the independent proxy therefore represented 133'140 shares or 58.27% of the registered share capital of Elma.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report as well as the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the appropriation of the accumulated earnings for 2019. It decided to forego the payment of a dividend. The members of the Board of Directors and the Group Management were granted discharge.

The proposal for overall compensation of the Board of Directors for the period between the 2020 and 2021 Annual General Meetings was approved, as was the overall compensation of the Group Management for the financial year 2021.

All previous four members of the Board of Directors, Martin Wipfli, Walter Häusermann, Rudolf W. Weber and Peter Hotz, were re-elected, each for a term of office of one year extending until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting, as was the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Martin Wipfli. Fred Ruegg was elected as a new and fifth member of the Board. The shareholders elected the members of the Compensation Committee, Rudolf W. Weber and Peter Hotz. The law firm FRORIEP Legal AG was re-elected as independent proxy for a one year term extending until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was re-elected as the external auditor for the financial year 2020 until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting.

Contacts:

Elma Electronic AG
Hofstrasse 93
8620 Wetzikon

Martin Wipfli Thomas Herrmann
Chairman CEO Elma Group
Tel. +41 44 933 42 91 Tel. +41 44 933 43 04
thomas.herrmann@elma.ch

About Elma

Elma Electronic is a global manufacturer of electronic packaging products for the embedded systems market - from components, backplanes, power supply solutions, storage boards and chassis platforms to fully integrated systems. To ensure our integrated solutions are optimized to our customers' needs, Elma partners with leading board manufacturers in the industry. Elma also provides enclosure solutions and rotary switches for demanding applications for electronic companies. The company has a broad base of proven standard products which can be tailored to individual applications: Elma offers services from the initial concept to volume production. Elma's reliable solutions, flexibility, and design expertise are key reasons why the leading companies in the world choose Elma time and again.

Please visit our website: www.elma.com

Disclaimer
This communication contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements'. In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Elma's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Elma's past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Elma Group companies' websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Elma disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Elma Electronic AG published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 17:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELMA ELECTRONIC AG
01:06pELMA ELECTRONIC : Annual General Meeting approves all proposals by the Board of ..
PU
2019ELMA ELECTRONIC : Group expects order income and net sales to increase in 2019; ..
PU
2019ELMA ELECTRONIC : Group appoints new CEO
PU
2019ELMA ELECTRONIC : Interim Results as of June 30, 2019
PU
2019ELMA ELECTRONIC : CompactPCI Serial Development Platform from Elma Enables High-..
PU
2019ELMA ELECTRONIC : Shareholders of Elma approve all proposals by the Board of Dir..
PU
2019ELMA ELECTRONIC : with further improved results 2018
PU
2018ELMA ELECTRONIC : Group expecting siginificant increase in net profit for busine..
PU
2018ELMA ELECTRONIC : Interim Result as of June 30, 2018
PU
2017ELMA ELECTRONIC : Group expecting significant increase of net profit for busines..
PU
More news
Chart ELMA ELECTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Elma Electronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Fred Ruegg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Wipfli Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edwin Wild Chief Financial Officer
Walter Häusermann Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Wilhelm Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMA ELECTRONIC AG1.83%106
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.29%29 912
HP INC.-27.01%21 446
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-15.58%13 108
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-39.97%12 265
GOERTEK INC.1.59%8 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group