Elma Electronic : Annual General Meeting approves all proposals by the Board of Directors

Wetzikon/Switzerland, April 16, 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of Elma Electronic AG approved all agenda items and proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting of April 16, 2020 was held at the headquarters of Elma Electronic AG in Wetzikon, Switzerland, without the physical attendance of shareholders. Based on Art. 6a of COVID-19 Ordinance 2 on measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Board of Directors decided to take this precautionary measure to protect their shareholders. At this year's Annual General Meeting, the independent proxy therefore represented 133'140 shares or 58.27% of the registered share capital of Elma.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report as well as the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the appropriation of the accumulated earnings for 2019. It decided to forego the payment of a dividend. The members of the Board of Directors and the Group Management were granted discharge.

The proposal for overall compensation of the Board of Directors for the period between the 2020 and 2021 Annual General Meetings was approved, as was the overall compensation of the Group Management for the financial year 2021.

All previous four members of the Board of Directors, Martin Wipfli, Walter Häusermann, Rudolf W. Weber and Peter Hotz, were re-elected, each for a term of office of one year extending until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting, as was the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Martin Wipfli. Fred Ruegg was elected as a new and fifth member of the Board. The shareholders elected the members of the Compensation Committee, Rudolf W. Weber and Peter Hotz. The law firm FRORIEP Legal AG was re-elected as independent proxy for a one year term extending until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was re-elected as the external auditor for the financial year 2020 until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting.

