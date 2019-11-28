Elma Electronic : Group expects order income and net sales to increase in 2019; higher cost will however lead to a lower net profit

2019-11-28-Business 2019 of Elma Group (PDF)

CH-Wetzikon, November 28, 2019 -Business of the Elma Group will be significantly improved in the second half of 2019 compared with the first half of the year. Elma expects to close the 2019 business year with order income and net sales above the previous year.

Net profit also improved significantly in the second half of the year compared with the first six months of 2019. The entity in Switzerland was able to secure the largest multiyear framework contract since the beginning of the Elma Group, amounting to more than CHF 14 million. Still, Elma expects net profit to be below previous year due to a delayed startup of the new Industrial Campus in Atlanta, USA, and related relocation, depreciation and financing cost as well as due to higher project expenses for customized products in the Europe region (net profit 2018: CHF 5.6 million). However, these investments will substantially strengthen the Elma Group in the med-term and increase profitability in years to come.

The complete annual financial statements and the Annual Report 2019 of the Elma Group will be published on February 25, 2020.

