Elma Electronic : Interim Result as of June 30, 2020

2020-08-12-Elma Interim Result as of June 30, 2020 (PDF)

CH-Wetzikon, August 12, 2020 - The Elma Group closed the first half of 2020 - which was impacted by the economic turmoil connected with the Covid 19 pandemic - with solid results.

Order income of CHF 79.2 million on a solid level, even if 4.9% below previous year

Net sales of CHF 68.3 million 6.9% lower than previous year

EBIT of CHF 0.7 million (previous year: CHF 2.2 million) and net profit of CHF 0.8 million (previous year: CHF 1.7 million)

Net debt decreased by CHF 1.4 million to CHF 22.6 million as of June 30, 2020

Equity ratio stable at 42.3% (December 31, 2019: 42.6%)

>> Read more