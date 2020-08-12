Elma Electronic : Interim Result as of June 30, 2020

2020-08-12-Elma Interim Result as of June 30, 2020 (PDF)
CH-Wetzikon, August 12, 2020 - The Elma Group closed the first half of 2020 - which was impacted by the economic turmoil connected with the Covid 19 pandemic - with solid results.
-
Order income of CHF 79.2 million on a solid level, even if 4.9% below previous year
-
Net sales of CHF 68.3 million 6.9% lower than previous year
-
EBIT of CHF 0.7 million (previous year: CHF 2.2 million) and net profit of CHF 0.8 million (previous year: CHF 1.7 million)
-
Net debt decreased by CHF 1.4 million to CHF 22.6 million as of June 30, 2020
-
Equity ratio stable at 42.3% (December 31, 2019: 42.6%)
>> Read more
Disclaimer
Elma Electronic AG published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:12:11 UTC