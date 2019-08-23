Log in
Elmira Savings Bank Announces Two New Directors

08/23/2019 | 11:16am EDT

ELMIRA, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to their Board of Directors.

Jodi J. Edger is President of Edger Enterprises Incorporated located in Elmira, New York. The company is a full-service General Contractor operating from their 7,400 square foot headquarter building, which is located in Elmira Heights, New York. Mr. Edger joined the company in 1994.

Thomas J. Gough is currently the President of Gough Holding Corporation (GHC). The corporation is a regionally recognized property manager that provides residential housing options throughout the Southern Tier of New York State.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $619.6 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a New York State chartered Bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s publicly available regulatory reports.

For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York 14901
(607) 735-8660
E-Mail tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Carr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Hosey Chairman
Margaret A. Phillips Vice President-Operations
Jason T. Sanford Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Joseph L. Walker Vice President-Management Information Systems
