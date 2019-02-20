Log in
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK

(ESBK)
Elmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend

02/20/2019 | 02:30pm EST

ELMIRA, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declared a $0.23 per share cash dividend on their existing common shares outstanding. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record March 7, 2019.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $578.8 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s publicly available regulatory reports.

For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York 14901
(607) 735-8660
E-Mail tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com

Elmira.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Carr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Hosey Chairman
Margaret A. Phillips Vice President-Operations
Jason T. Sanford Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Joseph L. Walker Vice President-Management Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK3.50%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.50%189 749
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 661
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP11.82%55 960
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD5.18%51 057
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK10.20%47 148
