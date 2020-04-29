Elmira Savings Bank : Reports 1st Quarter Earnings

NEWS RELEASE

Elmira, New York, April 28, 2020 --- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings

Highlights

Net income was $1,018,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $927,000 for the same period in 2019.

Diluted earnings per share were $.29 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $.26 per share for the same period in 2019.

Return on average assets was .68% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and .64% for the same period in 2019.

Return on average equity was 6.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 6.41% for the same period in 2019.

"We are pleased with the improvement in net income during the first quarter. We are concerned about the current COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on our economy, but feel fortunate that our market areas have not yet experienced the widespread health crisis, like other areas of the state," said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, "As an express Small Business Administration lender, we have been able to secure Paycheck Protection Program loans for over 200 local small businesses, totaling $23 million of economic aid for our markets."

Net Income

Net income totaled $1,018,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $91,000 or 9.8% from the $927,000 recorded for the same period in 2019. This increase was the net result of an increase in net interest income of $181,000, an increase in noninterest income of $156,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $82,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $229,000 and an increase in tax expense of $99,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were both $.29 per share compared to $.27 and $.26 per share for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 3.16% compared to 3.13% for the first quarter of 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 4.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.27% for the same period in 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.