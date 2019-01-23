Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2018 Earnings 0 01/23/2019 | 03:40pm EST Send by mail :

ELMIRA, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Highlights Net income was $935,000 and $4,239,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $1,449,000 and $4,851,000 for the same periods in 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $.27 per share and $1.22 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $.37 per share and $1.22 per share for the same periods in 2017. Return on average assets was .65% and .75% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 1.03% and .86% for the same periods in 2017. Return on average equity was 6.39% and 7.36% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 9.04% and 7.78% for the same periods in 2017. "We are pleased with the solid growth in loans and deposits in 2018," said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. He continued, "Growing the balance sheet while maintaining our net interest margin has been a key focus of the bank in 2018. Our earnings per share has remained at $1.22 per share in 2018 despite lower earnings due to our capital restructuring in 2017."



Net Income Net income totaled $4,239,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $612,000 or 13% from the $4,851,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2017. This decrease was the net result of an increase in income tax expense of $638,000 and a decrease in noninterest income of $919,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $22,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $528,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $395,000. Net income totaled $935,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $514,000 or 36% from the $1,449,000 recorded for the same period in 2017. This decrease was the net result of an increase in income tax expense of $1.4 million and a decrease in noninterest income of $74,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $477,000, an increase in net interest income of $83,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $430,000. The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“the Act”) on December 22, 2017 reduced the federal corporate tax rate starting in 2018 from 34% to 21%. As a result of the enactment of the Act, the Bank was required under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to adjust its net deferred tax liability in 2017 for the tax rate change. This adjustment resulted in a $1.2 million reduction in income tax expense for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended both December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were $1.22 and $1.21 per share. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were both $.27 per share compared to $.37 per share for both for the same period in 2017. Net Interest Margin The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.31% compared to 3.32% for the same period in 2017. The yield on average earning assets was 4.20% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 4.12% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.06% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to .94% for the same period in 2017. The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.26% compared to 3.31% for the same period in 2017. The average yield on earning assets was 4.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 4.10% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 0.95% for the same period in 2017. Assets Total assets increased $35.5 million or 6.4% to $590.0 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $554.6 million at December 31, 2017. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $11.6 million or 147% to $19.5 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $7.9 million at December 31, 2017. Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 5.0% to $483.7 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The available-for-sale investment portfolio increased $995,000 from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018. Nonperforming Loans Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.94% at December 31, 2018 from 0.64% at December 31, 2017. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 of 0.10% decreased from 0.16% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.91% of total loans at December 31, 2018 and 0.97% of total loans at December 31, 2017. Liabilities Deposits total $491.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $34.8 million or 7.6%. The $34.8 million increase consists of a $24.4 million increase in time deposits, a $7.6 million increase in noninterest bearing accounts, a $5.1 million increase in savings accounts, and a $2.9 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts, partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in money market accounts. Borrowed funds decreased by $4.0 million or 11.4%. Shareholders’ Equity Shareholders’ equity increased $1.3 million to $57.9 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.52 at December 31, 2018, compared to $16.26 at December 31, 2017. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.91 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and $0.22 and $0.88 for the same periods 2017, after adjusting for the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018. As a result of the repurchase of all outstanding preferred shares in December 2017, there were no dividends paid for preferred shares for the three or twelve months ended December 31, 2018 versus $170,000 and $845,000 paid in preferred dividends for the same periods in 2018. Elmira Savings Bank, with $590.0 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY. Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports. ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 19,429 $ 7,800 149.1 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 94 97 -3.1 % Total cash and cash equivalents 19,523 7,897 147.2 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 25,051 24,056 4.1 % Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,638 at December 31, 2018 and $8,186 at December 31, 2017 7,518 8,039 -6.5 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 9,462 10,221 -7.4 % Loans held for sale 1,392 1,999 -30.4 % Loans receivable 482,272 458,629 5.2 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 4,372 4,442 -1.6 % Net loans 477,900 454,187 5.2 % Premises and equipment, net 16,846 16,772 0.4 % Bank-owned life insurance 14,444 13,982 3.3 % Accrued interest receivable 1,566 1,497 4.6 % Goodwill 12,320 12,320 0.0 % Other assets 4,018 3,590 11.9 % Total assets $ 590,040 $ 554,560 6.4 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 491,517 $ 456,762 7.6 % Borrowings 31,000 35,000 -11.4 % Other liabilities 9,574 6,117 56.5 % Total liabilities 532,091 497,879 6.9 % Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and at December 31, 2017 9,700 9,700 0.0 % Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,597,605 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and 3,410,622 shares issued at December 31, 2017 3,598 3,411 5.5 % Additional paid-in capital 53,784 50,258 7.0 % Retained earnings 3,176 5,493 -42.2 % Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (12,202 ) (12,202 ) 0.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (158 ) (31 ) 409.7 % Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 57,898 56,629 2.2 % Noncontrolling interest 51 52 -1.9 % Total shareholders' equity 57,949 56,681 2.2 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 590,040 $ 554,560 6.4 %

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 5,091 $ 4,752 7.1 % $ 19,569 $ 18,971 3.2 % Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 295 253 16.6 % 1,037 965 7.5 % Non-taxable 116 129 -10.1 % 472 610 -22.6 % Total interest and dividend income 5,502 5,134 7.2 % 21,078 20,546 2.6 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,056 744 41.9 % 3,565 2,951 20.8 % Interest on borrowings 221 248 -10.9 % 943 1,047 -9.9 % Total interest expense 1,277 992 28.7 % 4,508 3,998 12.8 % Net interest income 4,225 4,142 2.0 % 16,570 16,548 0.1 % Provision for loan losses 150 580 -74.1 % 367 895 -59.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,075 3,562 14.4 % 16,203 15,653 3.5 % Noninterest income: Service fees 371 352 5.4 % 1,456 1,485 -2.0 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale 410 526 -22.1 % 1,588 2,701 -41.2 % Other service fees 198 184 7.6 % 813 739 10.0 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 95 94 1.1 % 384 390 -1.5 % Other 50 42 19.0 % 277 122 127.0 % Total noninterest income 1,124 1,198 -6.2 % 4,518 5,437 -16.9 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,168 2,242 -3.3 % 8,088 8,183 -1.2 % Net occupancy 400 376 6.4 % 1,596 1,499 6.5 % Equipment 360 343 5.0 % 1,392 1,278 8.9 % Marketing and public relations 90 291 -69.1 % 736 884 -16.7 % Professional fees 141 212 -33.5 % 541 720 -24.9 % Other 879 1,051 -16.4 % 3,136 3,320 -5.5 % Total noninterest expense 4,038 4,515 -10.6 % 15,489 15,884 -2.5 % Income before income taxes 1,161 245 373.9 % 5,232 5,206 0.5 % Income taxes 221 (1,209 ) -118.3 % 988 350 182.3 % Net income 940 1,454 -35.4 % 4,244 4,856 -12.6 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 5 - 5 5 - Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank 935 1,449 -35.5 % 4,239 4,851 -12.6 % Dividend on preferred stock - 170 -100.0 % - 845 -100.0 % Income available to common shareholders $ 935 $ 1,279 -26.9 % $ 4,239 $ 4,006 5.8 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.37 -27.0 % $ 1.22 $ 1.22 0.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.37 -27.0 % $ 1.21 $ 1.21 0.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,486,535 3,467,468 0.5 % 3,479,916 3,281,706 6.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,499,475 3,481,925 0.5 % 3,494,218 3,297,938 6.0 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.22 4.5 % $ 0.91 $ 0.88 3.4 % Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.



ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 472,389 $ 5,091 4.28 % $ 452,863 $ 4,752 4.17 % Short-term investments 520 3 2.20 1,248 4 1.10 Securities 41,536 408 3.91 43,565 378 3.46 Total interest-earning assets 514,445 5,502 4.25 497,676 5,134 4.10 Noninterest-earning assets 57,902 60,203 TOTAL ASSETS $ 572,347 $ 557,879 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 400,138 $ 1,056 1.05 $ 377,628 $ 744 0.78 Borrowings 31,095 221 2.79 35,615 248 2.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 431,233 1,277 1.17 413,243 992 0.95 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 83,083 81,024 Shareholders' equity 58,031 63,612 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 572,347 $ 557,879 Interest rate spread 3.08 % 3.15 % Net interest income/margin $ 4,225 3.26 % $ 4,142 3.31 %

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 458,691 $ 19,569 4.25 % $ 450,896 $ 18,971 4.20 % Short-term investments 478 8 1.65 496 8 1.63 Securities 40,693 1,501 3.68 46,347 1,567 3.38 Total interest-earning assets 499,862 21,078 4.20 497,739 20,546 4.12 Noninterest-earning assets 62,926 66,709 TOTAL ASSETS $ 562,788 $ 564,448 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 390,407 $ 3,565 0.91 $ 381,353 $ 2,951 0.77 Borrowings 33,491 943 2.78 40,222 1,047 2.57 Total interest-bearing liabilities 423,898 4,508 1.06 421,575 3,998 0.94 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 81,287 80,494 Shareholders' equity 57,603 62,379 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 562,788 $ 564,448 Interest rate spread 3.14 % 3.18 % Net interest income/margin $ 16,570 3.31 % $ 16,548 3.32 %

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Operating Data Net income $ 935 $ 1,010 $ 1,163 $ 1,131 $ 1,449 Net interest income 4,225 4,090 4,080 4,175 4,142 Provision for loan losses 150 150 25 42 580 Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains 1,124 1,154 1,130 1,110 1,198 Non-interest expense 4,038 3,891 3,732 3,828 4,515 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.26% 3.26% 3.32% 3.38% 3.31% Annualized return on average assets 0.65% 0.71% 0.83% 0.83% 1.03% Annualized return on average equity 6.39% 6.94% 8.11% 8.03% 9.04% Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.17% 0.08% 0.09% 0.05% 0.46% Net charge-offs 199 91 96 51 528 Efficiency ratio 75.5% 74.2% 71.6% 72.4% 84.6% Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per share 0.27 0.29 0.33 0.32 0.37 Dividend declared per share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.22 Book value 16.52 16.42 16.36 16.27 16.26 Common stock price: High 20.47 21.00 20.60 19.95 19.90 Low 15.77 20.10 19.29 19.19 18.00 Close 17.45 20.40 20.43 19.52 19.48 Weighted average common shares: Basic 3,487 3,481 3,477 3,474 3,467 Fully diluted 3,499 3,497 3,491 3,489 3,482 End-of-period common shares: Issued 3,598 3,593 3,593 3,591 3,582 Treasury 94 94 94 94 94 Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018. Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 590,040 $ 570,785 $ 562,924 $ 553,259 $ 554,560 Loans, net 477,900 462,713 448,690 447,131 454,187 Intangibles 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 Total deposits 491,517 474,449 468,293 456,322 456,762 Noninterest-bearing 81,690 78,324 76,880 73,540 74,072 Savings 75,483 71,748 73,200 70,574 70,339 NOW 89,666 89,835 87,402 86,205 86,799 Money Market 20,087 18,910 21,934 22,928 25,363 Time deposits 224,591 215,632 208,877 203,075 200,189 Total interest-bearing deposits 409,827 396,125 391,413 382,782 382,690 Shareholders' equity 57,949 57,512 57,299 56,887 56,681 Asset Quality Non-performing assets $ 4,649 $ 4,520 $ 4,560 $ 3,181 $ 2,933 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.79% 0.79% 0.81% 0.57% 0.53% Allowance for loan losses 4,372 4,421 4,362 4,433 4,442 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.91% 0.95% 0.96% 0.98% 0.97% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 97.16% 100.00% 99.18% 142.59% 153.97% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.94% 0.96% 0.98% 0.70% 0.64% Capitalization Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.82% 10.08% 10.18% 10.28% 10.22% For further information contact:

Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO

Elmira Savings Bank

333 East Water Street

Elmira, New York 14901

(607) 735-8660

tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com

