Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2018 Earnings

Net income was $935,000 and $4,239,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $1,449,000 and $4,851,000 for the same periods in 2017.
Diluted earnings per share were $.27 per share and $1.22 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $.37 per share and $1.22 per share for the same periods in 2017.
Return on average assets was .65% and .75% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 1.03% and .86% for the same periods in 2017.
Return on average equity was 6.39% and 7.36% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 9.04% and 7.78% for the same periods in 2017.
“We are pleased with the solid growth in loans and deposits in 2018,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. He continued, “Growing the balance sheet while maintaining our net interest margin has been a key focus of the bank in 2018. Our earnings per share has remained at $1.22 per share in 2018 despite lower earnings due to our capital restructuring in 2017.”
Net Income
Net income totaled $4,239,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $612,000 or 13% from the $4,851,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2017. This decrease was the net result of an increase in income tax expense of $638,000 and a decrease in noninterest income of $919,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $22,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $528,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $395,000.
Net income totaled $935,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $514,000 or 36% from the $1,449,000 recorded for the same period in 2017. This decrease was the net result of an increase in income tax expense of $1.4 million and a decrease in noninterest income of $74,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $477,000, an increase in net interest income of $83,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $430,000.
The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“the Act”) on December 22, 2017 reduced the federal corporate tax rate starting in 2018 from 34% to 21%. As a result of the enactment of the Act, the Bank was required under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to adjust its net deferred tax liability in 2017 for the tax rate change. This adjustment resulted in a $1.2 million reduction in income tax expense for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended both December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were $1.22 and $1.21 per share. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were both $.27 per share compared to $.37 per share for both for the same period in 2017.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.31% compared to 3.32% for the same period in 2017. The yield on average earning assets was 4.20% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 4.12% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.06% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to .94% for the same period in 2017.
The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.26% compared to 3.31% for the same period in 2017. The average yield on earning assets was 4.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 4.10% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 0.95% for the same period in 2017.
Assets
Total assets increased $35.5 million or 6.4% to $590.0 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $554.6 million at December 31, 2017. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $11.6 million or 147% to $19.5 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $7.9 million at December 31, 2017. Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 5.0% to $483.7 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The available-for-sale investment portfolio increased $995,000 from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018.
Nonperforming Loans
Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.94% at December 31, 2018 from 0.64% at December 31, 2017. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 of 0.10% decreased from 0.16% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.91% of total loans at December 31, 2018 and 0.97% of total loans at December 31, 2017.
Liabilities
Deposits total $491.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $34.8 million or 7.6%. The $34.8 million increase consists of a $24.4 million increase in time deposits, a $7.6 million increase in noninterest bearing accounts, a $5.1 million increase in savings accounts, and a $2.9 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts, partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in money market accounts. Borrowed funds decreased by $4.0 million or 11.4%.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $1.3 million to $57.9 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.52 at December 31, 2018, compared to $16.26 at December 31, 2017. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.91 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and $0.22 and $0.88 for the same periods 2017, after adjusting for the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018. As a result of the repurchase of all outstanding preferred shares in December 2017, there were no dividends paid for preferred shares for the three or twelve months ended December 31, 2018 versus $170,000 and $845,000 paid in preferred dividends for the same periods in 2018.
Elmira Savings Bank, with $590.0 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
19,429
$
7,800
149.1
%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
94
97
-3.1
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
19,523
7,897
147.2
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
25,051
24,056
4.1
%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,638
at December 31, 2018 and $8,186 at December 31, 2017
7,518
8,039
-6.5
%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
9,462
10,221
-7.4
%
Loans held for sale
1,392
1,999
-30.4
%
Loans receivable
482,272
458,629
5.2
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
4,372
4,442
-1.6
%
Net loans
477,900
454,187
5.2
%
Premises and equipment, net
16,846
16,772
0.4
%
Bank-owned life insurance
14,444
13,982
3.3
%
Accrued interest receivable
1,566
1,497
4.6
%
Goodwill
12,320
12,320
0.0
%
Other assets
4,018
3,590
11.9
%
Total assets
$
590,040
$
554,560
6.4
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$
491,517
$
456,762
7.6
%
Borrowings
31,000
35,000
-11.4
%
Other liabilities
9,574
6,117
56.5
%
Total liabilities
532,091
497,879
6.9
%
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; 10,000 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and at December 31, 2017
9,700
9,700
0.0
%
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,597,605 shares
issued at December 31, 2018 and 3,410,622 shares issued at December 31, 2017
3,598
3,411
5.5
%
Additional paid-in capital
53,784
50,258
7.0
%
Retained earnings
3,176
5,493
-42.2
%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares
at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
(12,202
)
(12,202
)
0.0
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(158
)
(31
)
409.7
%
Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity
57,898
56,629
2.2
%
Noncontrolling interest
51
52
-1.9
%
Total shareholders' equity
57,949
56,681
2.2
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
590,040
$
554,560
6.4
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except for per share data)
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
5,091
$
4,752
7.1
%
$
19,569
$
18,971
3.2
%
Interest and dividends on securities
Taxable
295
253
16.6
%
1,037
965
7.5
%
Non-taxable
116
129
-10.1
%
472
610
-22.6
%
Total interest and dividend income
5,502
5,134
7.2
%
21,078
20,546
2.6
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
1,056
744
41.9
%
3,565
2,951
20.8
%
Interest on borrowings
221
248
-10.9
%
943
1,047
-9.9
%
Total interest expense
1,277
992
28.7
%
4,508
3,998
12.8
%
Net interest income
4,225
4,142
2.0
%
16,570
16,548
0.1
%
Provision for loan losses
150
580
-74.1
%
367
895
-59.0
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,075
3,562
14.4
%
16,203
15,653
3.5
%
Noninterest income:
Service fees
371
352
5.4
%
1,456
1,485
-2.0
%
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
410
526
-22.1
%
1,588
2,701
-41.2
%
Other service fees
198
184
7.6
%
813
739
10.0
%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
95
94
1.1
%
384
390
-1.5
%
Other
50
42
19.0
%
277
122
127.0
%
Total noninterest income
1,124
1,198
-6.2
%
4,518
5,437
-16.9
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
2,168
2,242
-3.3
%
8,088
8,183
-1.2
%
Net occupancy
400
376
6.4
%
1,596
1,499
6.5
%
Equipment
360
343
5.0
%
1,392
1,278
8.9
%
Marketing and public relations
90
291
-69.1
%
736
884
-16.7
%
Professional fees
141
212
-33.5
%
541
720
-24.9
%
Other
879
1,051
-16.4
%
3,136
3,320
-5.5
%
Total noninterest expense
4,038
4,515
-10.6
%
15,489
15,884
-2.5
%
Income before income taxes
1,161
245
373.9
%
5,232
5,206
0.5
%
Income taxes
221
(1,209
)
-118.3
%
988
350
182.3
%
Net income
940
1,454
-35.4
%
4,244
4,856
-12.6
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
5
5
-
5
5
-
Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank
935
1,449
-35.5
%
4,239
4,851
-12.6
%
Dividend on preferred stock
-
170
-100.0
%
-
845
-100.0
%
Income available to common shareholders
$
935
$
1,279
-26.9
%
$
4,239
$
4,006
5.8
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.27
$
0.37
-27.0
%
$
1.22
$
1.22
0.0
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.27
$
0.37
-27.0
%
$
1.21
$
1.21
0.0
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,486,535
3,467,468
0.5
%
3,479,916
3,281,706
6.0
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,499,475
3,481,925
0.5
%
3,494,218
3,297,938
6.0
%
Dividends per share
$
0.23
$
0.22
4.5
%
$
0.91
$
0.88
3.4
%
Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS:
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Loans
$
472,389
$
5,091
4.28
%
$
452,863
$
4,752
4.17
%
Short-term investments
520
3
2.20
1,248
4
1.10
Securities
41,536
408
3.91
43,565
378
3.46
Total interest-earning assets
514,445
5,502
4.25
497,676
5,134
4.10
Noninterest-earning assets
57,902
60,203
TOTAL ASSETS
$
572,347
$
557,879
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
400,138
$
1,056
1.05
$
377,628
$
744
0.78
Borrowings
31,095
221
2.79
35,615
248
2.72
Total interest-bearing liabilities
431,233
1,277
1.17
413,243
992
0.95
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
83,083
81,024
Shareholders' equity
58,031
63,612
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
572,347
$
557,879
Interest rate spread
3.08
%
3.15
%
Net interest income/margin
$
4,225
3.26
%
$
4,142
3.31
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS:
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Loans
$
458,691
$
19,569
4.25
%
$
450,896
$
18,971
4.20
%
Short-term investments
478
8
1.65
496
8
1.63
Securities
40,693
1,501
3.68
46,347
1,567
3.38
Total interest-earning assets
499,862
21,078
4.20
497,739
20,546
4.12
Noninterest-earning assets
62,926
66,709
TOTAL ASSETS
$
562,788
$
564,448
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
390,407
$
3,565
0.91
$
381,353
$
2,951
0.77
Borrowings
33,491
943
2.78
40,222
1,047
2.57
Total interest-bearing liabilities
423,898
4,508
1.06
421,575
3,998
0.94
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
81,287
80,494
Shareholders' equity
57,603
62,379
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
562,788
$
564,448
Interest rate spread
3.14
%
3.18
%
Net interest income/margin
$
16,570
3.31
%
$
16,548
3.32
%
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
Operating Data
Net income
$
935
$
1,010
$
1,163
$
1,131
$
1,449
Net interest income
4,225
4,090
4,080
4,175
4,142
Provision for loan losses
150
150
25
42
580
Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains
1,124
1,154
1,130
1,110
1,198
Non-interest expense
4,038
3,891
3,732
3,828
4,515
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
3.26%
3.26%
3.32%
3.38%
3.31%
Annualized return on average assets
0.65%
0.71%
0.83%
0.83%
1.03%
Annualized return on average equity
6.39%
6.94%
8.11%
8.03%
9.04%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans
0.17%
0.08%
0.09%
0.05%
0.46%
Net charge-offs
199
91
96
51
528
Efficiency ratio
75.5%
74.2%
71.6%
72.4%
84.6%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.27
$
0.29
$
0.33
$
0.32
$
0.37
Diluted earnings per share
0.27
0.29
0.33
0.32
0.37
Dividend declared per share
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.22
0.22
Book value
16.52
16.42
16.36
16.27
16.26
Common stock price:
High
20.47
21.00
20.60
19.95
19.90
Low
15.77
20.10
19.29
19.19
18.00
Close
17.45
20.40
20.43
19.52
19.48
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
3,487
3,481
3,477
3,474
3,467
Fully diluted
3,499
3,497
3,491
3,489
3,482
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
3,598
3,593
3,593
3,591
3,582
Treasury
94
94
94
94
94
Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.
Financial Condition Data:
General
Total assets
$
590,040
$
570,785
$
562,924
$
553,259
$
554,560
Loans, net
477,900
462,713
448,690
447,131
454,187
Intangibles
12,320
12,320
12,320
12,320
12,320
Total deposits
491,517
474,449
468,293
456,322
456,762
Noninterest-bearing
81,690
78,324
76,880
73,540
74,072
Savings
75,483
71,748
73,200
70,574
70,339
NOW
89,666
89,835
87,402
86,205
86,799
Money Market
20,087
18,910
21,934
22,928
25,363
Time deposits
224,591
215,632
208,877
203,075
200,189
Total interest-bearing deposits
409,827
396,125
391,413
382,782
382,690
Shareholders' equity
57,949
57,512
57,299
56,887
56,681
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets
$
4,649
$
4,520
$
4,560
$
3,181
$
2,933
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.79%
0.79%
0.81%
0.57%
0.53%
Allowance for loan losses
4,372
4,421
4,362
4,433
4,442
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.91%
0.95%
0.96%
0.98%
0.97%
Allowance for loan losses to
non-performing loans
97.16%
100.00%
99.18%
142.59%
153.97%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.94%
0.96%
0.98%
0.70%
0.64%
Capitalization
Shareholders' equity to total assets
9.82%
10.08%
10.18%
10.28%
10.22%
For further information contact: Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO Elmira Savings Bank 333 East Water Street Elmira, New York 14901 (607) 735-8660 tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com