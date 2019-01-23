Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Elmira Savings Bank    ESBK

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK (ESBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/23 03:21:00 pm
17.32 USD   +0.31%
03:40pElmira Savings Bank Reports 2018 Earnings
GL
2018ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
2018Elmira Savings Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2018 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 03:40pm EST

ELMIRA, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Highlights

  • Net income was $935,000 and $4,239,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $1,449,000 and $4,851,000 for the same periods in 2017.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $.27 per share and $1.22 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $.37 per share and $1.22 per share for the same periods in 2017. 
  • Return on average assets was .65% and .75% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 1.03% and .86% for the same periods in 2017.
  • Return on average equity was 6.39% and 7.36% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 9.04% and 7.78% for the same periods in 2017.

“We are pleased with the solid growth in loans and deposits in 2018,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. He continued, “Growing the balance sheet while maintaining our net interest margin has been a key focus of the bank in 2018.  Our earnings per share has remained at $1.22 per share in 2018 despite lower earnings due to our capital restructuring in 2017.”
  
Net Income

Net income totaled $4,239,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $612,000 or 13% from the $4,851,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2017.  This decrease was the net result of an increase in income tax expense of $638,000 and a decrease in noninterest income of $919,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $22,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $528,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $395,000.

Net income totaled $935,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $514,000 or 36% from the $1,449,000 recorded for the same period in 2017.  This decrease was the net result of an increase in income tax expense of $1.4 million and a decrease in noninterest income of $74,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $477,000, an increase in net interest income of $83,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $430,000.

The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“the Act”) on December 22, 2017 reduced the federal corporate tax rate starting in 2018 from 34% to 21%.  As a result of the enactment of the Act, the Bank was required under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to adjust its net deferred tax liability in 2017 for the tax rate change.  This adjustment resulted in a $1.2 million reduction in income tax expense for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended both December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were $1.22 and $1.21 per share.  Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were both $.27 per share compared to $.37 per share for both for the same period in 2017.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.31% compared to 3.32% for the same period in 2017.  The yield on average earning assets was 4.20% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 4.12% for the same period in 2017.  The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.06% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to .94% for the same period in 2017.

The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.26% compared to 3.31% for the same period in 2017.  The average yield on earning assets was 4.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 4.10% for the same period in 2017.  The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 0.95% for the same period in 2017.

Assets

Total assets increased $35.5 million or 6.4% to $590.0 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $554.6 million at December 31, 2017.  Cash and cash equivalents increased by $11.6 million or 147% to $19.5 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $7.9 million at December 31, 2017.  Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 5.0% to $483.7 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017.  The available-for-sale investment portfolio increased $995,000 from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.94% at December 31, 2018 from 0.64% at December 31, 2017.  Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 of 0.10% decreased from 0.16% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.  The allowance for loan losses was 0.91% of total loans at December 31, 2018 and 0.97% of total loans at December 31, 2017.

Liabilities

Deposits total $491.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $34.8 million or 7.6%.  The $34.8 million increase consists of a $24.4 million increase in time deposits, a $7.6 million increase in noninterest bearing accounts, a $5.1 million increase in savings accounts, and a $2.9 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts, partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in money market accounts.  Borrowed funds decreased by $4.0 million or 11.4%.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $1.3 million to $57.9 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017.  The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.52 at December 31, 2018, compared to $16.26 at December 31, 2017.  Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.91 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and $0.22 and $0.88 for the same periods 2017, after adjusting for the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.  As a result of the repurchase of all outstanding preferred shares in December 2017, there were no dividends paid for preferred shares for the three or twelve months ended December 31, 2018 versus $170,000 and $845,000 paid in preferred dividends for the same periods in 2018.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $590.0 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
         
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31, December 31,  
     2018   2017  % Change
ASSETS        
         
Cash and due from banks  $19,429  $7,800  149.1%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments  94   97  -3.1%
Total cash and cash equivalents   19,523   7,897  147.2%
         
Securities available for sale, at fair value  25,051   24,056  4.1%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,638      
at December 31, 2018 and $8,186 at December 31, 2017 7,518   8,039  -6.5%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 9,462   10,221  -7.4%
         
Loans held for sale   1,392   1,999  -30.4%
         
Loans receivable    482,272   458,629  5.2%
Less: Allowance for loan losses   4,372   4,442  -1.6%
Net loans    477,900   454,187  5.2%
         
Premises and equipment, net   16,846   16,772  0.4%
Bank-owned life insurance   14,444   13,982  3.3%
Accrued interest receivable   1,566   1,497  4.6%
Goodwill    12,320   12,320  0.0%
Other assets    4,018   3,590  11.9%
Total assets   $590,040  $554,560  6.4%
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
         
Deposits   $491,517  $456,762  7.6%
Borrowings    31,000   35,000  -11.4%
Other liabilities    9,574   6,117  56.5%
Total liabilities    532,091   497,879  6.9%
         
Shareholders' equity:       
Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares    
authorized; 10,000 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and at December 31, 2017 9,700   9,700  0.0%
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,597,605 shares     
issued at December 31, 2018 and 3,410,622 shares issued at December 31, 2017 3,598   3,411  5.5%
Additional paid-in capital   53,784   50,258  7.0%
Retained earnings   3,176   5,493  -42.2%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares     
at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017  (12,202)  (12,202) 0.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (158)  (31) 409.7%
Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity  57,898   56,629  2.2%
Noncontrolling interest   51   52  -1.9%
Total shareholders' equity   57,949   56,681  2.2%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $590,040  $554,560  6.4%
         


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
(in thousands, except for per share data)  2018  2017  % Change  2018  2017 % Change
             
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest and fees on loans $5,091 $4,752  7.1% $19,569 $18,971 3.2%
Interest and dividends on securities            
Taxable  295  253  16.6%  1,037  965 7.5%
Non-taxable  116  129  -10.1%  472  610 -22.6%
Total interest and dividend income  5,502  5,134  7.2%  21,078  20,546 2.6%
             
Interest expense:            
Interest on deposits  1,056  744  41.9%  3,565  2,951 20.8%
Interest on borrowings  221  248  -10.9%  943  1,047 -9.9%
Total interest expense  1,277  992  28.7%  4,508  3,998 12.8%
Net interest income  4,225  4,142  2.0%  16,570  16,548 0.1%
Provision for loan losses  150  580  -74.1%  367  895 -59.0%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  4,075  3,562  14.4%  16,203  15,653 3.5%
             
Noninterest income:            
Service fees  371  352  5.4%  1,456  1,485 -2.0%
Gain on sale of loans held for sale  410  526  -22.1%  1,588  2,701 -41.2%
Other service fees  198  184  7.6%  813  739 10.0%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  95  94  1.1%  384  390 -1.5%
Other  50  42  19.0%  277  122 127.0%
Total noninterest income  1,124  1,198  -6.2%  4,518  5,437 -16.9%
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and benefits  2,168  2,242  -3.3%  8,088  8,183 -1.2%
Net occupancy  400  376  6.4%  1,596  1,499 6.5%
Equipment  360  343  5.0%  1,392  1,278 8.9%
Marketing and public relations  90  291  -69.1%  736  884 -16.7%
Professional fees  141  212  -33.5%  541  720 -24.9%
Other  879  1,051  -16.4%  3,136  3,320 -5.5%
Total noninterest expense  4,038  4,515  -10.6%  15,489  15,884 -2.5%
Income before income taxes  1,161  245  373.9%  5,232  5,206 0.5%
Income taxes  221  (1,209) -118.3%  988  350 182.3%
Net income  940  1,454  -35.4%  4,244  4,856 -12.6%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  5  5  -   5  5 - 
             
Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank  935  1,449  -35.5%  4,239  4,851 -12.6%
             
Dividend on preferred stock  -  170  -100.0%  -  845 -100.0%
Income available to common shareholders $935 $1,279  -26.9% $4,239 $4,006 5.8%
             
             
Basic earnings per share $0.27 $0.37  -27.0% $1.22 $1.22 0.0%
             
Diluted earnings per share $0.27 $0.37  -27.0% $1.21 $1.21 0.0%
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  3,486,535  3,467,468  0.5%  3,479,916  3,281,706 6.0%
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  3,499,475  3,481,925  0.5%  3,494,218  3,297,938 6.0%
             
Dividends per share $0.23 $0.22  4.5% $0.91 $0.88 3.4%
             
Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK 
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
              
(Dollars in Thousands)For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2018  December 31, 2017 
ASSETS:Average Balance Interest Average Rate  Average Balance Interest Average Rate 
Loans$472,389 $5,091 4.28% $452,863 $4,752 4.17%
Short-term investments 520  3 2.20   1,248  4 1.10 
Securities 41,536  408 3.91   43,565  378 3.46 
Total interest-earning assets 514,445  5,502 4.25   497,676  5,134 4.10 
              
Noninterest-earning assets 57,902       60,203     
              
TOTAL ASSETS$572,347      $557,879     
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing deposits$400,138 $1,056 1.05  $377,628 $744 0.78 
Borrowings 31,095  221 2.79   35,615  248 2.72 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 431,233  1,277 1.17   413,243  992 0.95 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 83,083       81,024     
Shareholders' equity 58,031       63,612     
              
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$572,347      $557,879     
Interest rate spread    3.08%     3.15%
Net interest income/margin  $4,225 3.26%   $4,142 3.31%
              


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK 
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
              
(Dollars in Thousands)For the Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31, 2018  December 31, 2017 
ASSETS:Average Balance Interest Average Rate  Average Balance Interest Average Rate 
Loans$458,691 $19,569 4.25% $450,896 $18,971 4.20%
Short-term investments 478  8 1.65   496  8 1.63 
Securities 40,693  1,501 3.68   46,347  1,567 3.38 
Total interest-earning assets 499,862  21,078 4.20   497,739  20,546 4.12 
              
Noninterest-earning assets 62,926       66,709     
              
TOTAL ASSETS$562,788      $564,448     
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing deposits$390,407 $3,565 0.91  $381,353 $2,951 0.77 
Borrowings 33,491  943 2.78   40,222  1,047 2.57 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 423,898  4,508 1.06   421,575  3,998 0.94 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 81,287       80,494     
Shareholders' equity 57,603       62,379     
              
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$562,788      $564,448     
Interest rate spread    3.14%     3.18%
Net interest income/margin  $16,570 3.31%   $16,548 3.32%
              


     Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 12/31/2018  9/30/2018  6/30/2018  3/31/2018  12/31/2017  
            
Operating Data           
            
 Net income$935 $1,010 $1,163 $1,131 $1,449  
 Net interest income 4,225  4,090  4,080  4,175  4,142  
 Provision for loan losses 150  150  25  42  580  
 Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains 1,124  1,154  1,130  1,110  1,198  
 Non-interest expense 4,038  3,891  3,732  3,828  4,515  
            
Performance Statistics           
            
 Net interest margin 3.26%  3.26%  3.32%  3.38%  3.31%  
 Annualized return on average assets 0.65%  0.71%  0.83%  0.83%  1.03%  
 Annualized return on average equity 6.39%  6.94%  8.11%  8.03%  9.04%  
 Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.17%  0.08%  0.09%  0.05%  0.46%  
 Net charge-offs 199  91  96  51  528  
 Efficiency ratio 75.5%  74.2%  71.6%  72.4%  84.6%  
            
Per Share Data           
            
 Basic earnings per share$0.27 $0.29 $0.33 $0.32 $0.37  
 Diluted earnings per share 0.27  0.29  0.33  0.32  0.37  
 Dividend declared per share 0.23  0.23  0.23  0.22  0.22  
 Book value 16.52  16.42  16.36  16.27  16.26  
 Common stock price:           
  High 20.47  21.00  20.60  19.95  19.90  
  Low 15.77  20.10  19.29  19.19  18.00  
  Close 17.45  20.40  20.43  19.52  19.48  
 Weighted average common shares:           
  Basic 3,487  3,481  3,477  3,474  3,467  
  Fully diluted 3,499  3,497  3,491  3,489  3,482  
 End-of-period common shares:           
  Issued 3,598  3,593  3,593  3,591  3,582  
  Treasury 94  94  94  94  94  
              
  Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.   
              
Financial Condition Data:           
General           
 Total assets$590,040 $570,785 $562,924 $553,259 $554,560  
 Loans, net 477,900  462,713  448,690  447,131  454,187  
 Intangibles 12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320  
 Total deposits 491,517  474,449  468,293  456,322  456,762  
  Noninterest-bearing 81,690  78,324  76,880  73,540  74,072  
  Savings 75,483  71,748  73,200  70,574  70,339  
  NOW 89,666  89,835  87,402  86,205  86,799  
  Money Market 20,087  18,910  21,934  22,928  25,363  
  Time deposits 224,591  215,632  208,877  203,075  200,189  
  Total interest-bearing deposits 409,827  396,125  391,413  382,782  382,690  
 Shareholders' equity 57,949  57,512  57,299  56,887  56,681  
            
Asset Quality           
            
 Non-performing assets$4,649 $4,520 $4,560 $3,181 $2,933  
 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.79%  0.79%  0.81%  0.57%  0.53%  
 Allowance for loan losses 4,372  4,421  4,362  4,433  4,442  
 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.91%  0.95%  0.96%  0.98%  0.97%  
 Allowance for loan losses to           
  non-performing loans 97.16%  100.00%  99.18%  142.59%  153.97%  
 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.94%  0.96%  0.98%  0.70%  0.64%  
            
Capitalization           
            
 Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.82%  10.08%  10.18%  10.28%  10.22%  
              

For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York  14901
(607) 735-8660
tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com

Elmira.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
03:40pElmira Savings Bank Reports 2018 Earnings
GL
2018ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
2018ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
2018Elmira Savings Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings
GL
2018Elmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend
GL
2018Elmira Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings
GL
2018ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK : Declares Stock and Cash Dividend
AQ
2018Elmira Savings Bank Declares Stock and Cash Dividend
GL
2018ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK : Reports First Quarter Earnings
AQ
2018ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Chart ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
Duration : Period :
Elmira Savings Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Carr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Hosey Chairman
Margaret A. Phillips Vice President-Operations
Jason T. Sanford Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Joseph L. Walker Vice President-Management Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK3.44%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.83%181 863
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%78 311
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP5.52%52 862
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD5.10%51 559
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC1.54%50 245
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.