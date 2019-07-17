Elmira Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings
ELMIRA, N.Y., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)
Highlights
Net income was $1,163,000 and $2,294,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $1,108,000 and $2,187,000 for the same periods in 2017.
Diluted earnings per share were $.33 per share and $.66 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $.27 per share and $.56 per share for the same periods in 2017.
Return on average assets was .83% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to .79% and .78% for the same periods in 2017.
Return on average equity was 8.11% and 8.07% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 7.01% and 7.35% for the same periods in 2017.
“The increase in net income combined with the effect of our capital restructuring last year has improved diluted earnings per share by 18% for the first half of 2018 compared to the same period one year ago,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO.
Net Income
Net income totaled $2,294,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $107,000 or 5% from the $2,187,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2017. This increase was the net result of a decrease in noninterest expense of $49,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $128,000, and a decrease in tax expense of $407,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $373,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $104,000.
Net income totaled $1,163,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $55,000 or 5% from the $1,108,000 recorded for the same period in 2017. This increase was the net result of a decrease in noninterest expense of $49,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $130,000, and a decrease in tax expense of $204,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $222,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $106,000.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were both $.66 per share compared to $.56 per share for both for the same period in 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were both $.33 per share compared to $.27 per share for both for the same period in 2017. Per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.35% compared to 3.34% for the same period in 2017. The yield on average earning assets was 4.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 4.13% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was .99% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to .94% for the same period in 2017.
The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.32% compared to 3.36% for the same period in 2017. The average yield on earning assets was 4.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 4.15% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to .94% for the same period in 2017.
Assets
Total assets increased $8.4 million or 1.5% to $562.9 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $554.6 million at December 31, 2017. Loans, including loans held for sale, decreased 1.4% to $454.3 million at June 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $1.7 million from December 31, 2017 to June 30, 2018.
Nonperforming Loans
Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio has increased to 0.98% at June 30, 2018 from .64% at December 31, 2017. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of 0.07% was the same as the six months ended June 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2018 and 0.97% of total loans at December 31, 2017.
Liabilities
Deposits total $468.3 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $11.5 million or 2.5%. The $11.5 million increase consists of an $8.7 million increase in time deposits, a $2.9 million increase in savings accounts, a $2.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts, and a $603,000 increase in interest bearing transaction accounts, offset by a $3.4 million decrease in money market accounts. Borrowed funds totaled at $33.0 million as of June 30, 2018, a decrease of $2.0 million from December 31, 2017.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $618,000 to $57.3 million at June 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.36 at June 30, 2018, compared to $16.26 at December 31, 2017. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.45 for the three and six months ended for both June 30, 2018 and 2017. As a result of the repurchase of all outstanding preferred shares in December 2017, there were no dividends paid for preferred shares for the three or six months ended June 30, 2018 versus $225,000 and $450,000 paid in preferred dividends for the same periods in 2017.
Elmira Savings Bank, with $562.9 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
22,633
$
19,429
16.5
%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
92
94
-2.1
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
22,725
19,523
16.4
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
22,615
25,051
-9.7
%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,344
at June 30, 2019, and $7,638 at December 31, 2018
7,254
7,518
-3.5
%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
9,699
9,462
2.5
%
Loans held for sale
1,451
1,392
4.2
%
Loans receivable
500,593
482,272
3.8
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
4,444
4,372
1.6
%
Net loans
496,149
477,900
3.8
%
Premises and equipment, net
18,723
16,846
11.1
%
Bank-owned life insurance
14,720
14,444
1.9
%
Accrued interest receivable
1,613
1,566
3.0
%
Goodwill
12,320
12,320
0.0
%
Other assets
3,129
4,018
-22.1
%
Total assets
$
610,398
$
590,040
3.5
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$
516,327
$
491,517
5.0
%
Borrowings
29,000
31,000
-6.5
%
Other liabilities
6,714
9,574
-29.9
%
Total liabilities
552,041
532,091
3.7
%
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; 10,000 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018
9,700
9,700
0.0
%
Common stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,605,336 shares
issued at June 30, 2019 and 3,597,605 shares issued at December 31, 2018
3,605
3,598
0.2
%
Additional paid-in capital
53,892
53,784
0.2
%
Retained earnings
3,206
3,176
0.9
%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares
at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(12,202
)
(12,202
)
0.0
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
106
(158
)
-167.1
%
Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity
58,307
57,898
0.7
%
Noncontrolling interest
50
51
-2.0
%
Total shareholders' equity
58,357
57,949
0.7
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
610,398
$
590,040
3.5
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except for per share data)
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
5,464
$
4,786
14.2
%
$
10,647
$
9,582
11.1
%
Interest and dividends on securities
Taxable
252
244
3.3
%
525
496
5.8
%
Non-taxable
109
118
-7.6
%
224
238
-5.9
%
Total interest and dividend income
5,825
5,148
13.2
%
11,396
10,316
10.5
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
1,519
827
83.7
%
2,780
1,577
76.3
%
Interest on borrowings
209
241
-13.3
%
419
484
-13.4
%
Total interest expense
1,728
1,068
61.8
%
3,199
2,061
55.2
%
Net interest income
4,097
4,080
0.4
%
8,197
8,255
-0.7
%
Provision for loan losses
162
25
548.0
%
294
67
338.8
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,935
4,055
-3.0
%
7,903
8,188
-3.5
%
Noninterest income:
Service fees
345
353
-2.3
%
701
741
-5.4
%
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
425
408
4.2
%
714
786
-9.2
%
Other service fees
212
208
1.9
%
414
401
3.2
%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
94
103
-8.7
%
186
193
-3.6
%
Other
50
58
-13.8
%
96
119
-19.3
%
Total noninterest income
1,126
1,130
-0.4
%
2,111
2,240
-5.8
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
2,105
1,998
5.4
%
4,125
3,945
4.6
%
Net occupancy
375
369
1.6
%
820
798
2.8
%
Equipment
401
345
16.2
%
764
682
12.0
%
Marketing and public relations
253
230
10.0
%
499
451
10.6
%
Professional fees
133
93
43.0
%
271
270
0.4
%
Other
939
697
34.7
%
1,581
1,414
11.8
%
Total noninterest expense
4,206
3,732
12.7
%
8,060
7,560
6.6
%
Income before income taxes
855
1,453
-41.2
%
1,954
2,868
-31.9
%
Income taxes
137
290
-52.8
%
309
574
-46.2
%
Net income
718
1,163
-38.3
%
1,645
2,294
-28.3
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank
718
1,163
-38.3
%
1,645
2,294
-28.3
%
Dividend on preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income available to common shareholders
$
718
$
1,163
-38.3
%
$
1,645
$
2,294
-28.3
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.21
$
0.33
-36.4
%
$
0.47
$
0.66
-28.8
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.21
$
0.33
-36.4
%
$
0.47
$
0.66
-28.8
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,493,298
3,477,210
0.5
%
3,492,571
3,476,037
0.5
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,499,335
3,491,182
0.2
%
3,500,198
3,490,227
0.3
%
Dividends per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
0.0
%
$
0.46
$
0.45
2.2
%
Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
ASSETS:
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Loans
$
492,985
$
5,464
4.42
%
$
450,018
$
4,786
4.25
%
Short-term investments
513
3
2.11
479
2
1.39
Securities
39,985
358
3.59
40,283
360
3.59
Total interest-earning assets
533,483
5,825
4.36
490,780
5,148
4.19
Noninterest-earning assets
72,842
68,385
TOTAL ASSETS
$
606,325
$
559,165
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
431,816
$
1,519
1.41
$
386,677
$
827
0.86
Borrowings
29,000
209
2.85
34,407
241
2.77
Total interest-bearing liabilities
460,816
1,728
1.50
421,084
1,068
1.01
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
86,960
80,595
Shareholders' equity
58,549
57,486
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
606,325
$
559,165
Interest rate spread
2.86
%
3.18
%
Net interest income/margin
$
4,097
3.06
%
$
4,080
3.32
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
ASSETS:
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Loans
$
487,500
$
10,647
4.37
%
$
451,681
$
9,582
4.25
%
Short-term investments
496
5
2.00
456
3
1.36
Securities
40,851
744
3.66
40,898
731
3.59
Total interest-earning assets
528,847
11,396
4.31
493,035
10,316
4.19
Noninterest-earning assets
67,108
63,164
TOTAL ASSETS
$
595,955
$
556,199
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
423,792
$
2,780
1.32
$
384,263
$
1,577
0.83
Borrowings
29,376
419
2.83
34,958
484
2.75
Total interest-bearing liabilities
453,168
3,199
1.42
419,221
2,061
0.99
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
84,198
79,675
Shareholders' equity
58,589
57,303
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
595,955
$
556,199
Interest rate spread
2.89
%
3.20
%
Net interest income/margin
$
8,197
3.10
%
$
8,255
3.35
%
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Operating Data
Net income
$
718
$
927
$
935
$
1,010
$
1,163
Net interest income
4,097
4,100
4,225
4,090
4,080
Provision for loan losses
162
132
150
150
25
Net security gains
-
-
-
-
-
Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains
1,126
985
1,124
1,154
1,130
Non-interest expense
4,206
3,854
4,038
3,891
3,732
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
3.06
%
3.13
%
3.26
%
3.26
%
3.32
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.47
%
0.64
%
0.65
%
0.71
%
0.83
%
Annualized return on average equity
4.92
%
6.41
%
6.39
%
6.94
%
8.11
%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
Net charge-offs
105
117
199
91
96
Efficiency ratio
80.5
%
75.8
%
75.5
%
74.2
%
71.6
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.21
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.29
$
0.33
Diluted earnings per share
0.21
0.26
0.27
0.29
0.33
Dividend declared per share
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
Book value
16.60
16.59
16.52
16.42
16.36
Common stock price:
High
17.40
19.09
20.47
21.00
20.60
Low
15.69
16.32
15.77
20.10
19.29
Close
16.05
16.75
17.45
20.40
20.43
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
3,493
3,492
3,487
3,481
3,477
Fully diluted
3,499
3,501
3,499
3,497
3,491
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
3,605
3,601
3,598
3,593
3,593
Treasury
94
94
94
94
94
Financial Condition Data:
General
Total assets
$
610,398
$
596,613
$
590,040
$
570,785
$
562,924
Loans, net
496,149
484,780
477,900
462,713
448,690
Intangibles
12,320
12,320
12,320
12,320
12,320
Total deposits
516,327
503,089
491,517
474,449
468,293
Noninterest-bearing
81,249
76,414
81,690
78,324
76,880
Savings
71,100
71,642
75,483
71,748
73,200
NOW
85,130
85,808
89,666
89,835
87,402
Money Market
19,925
19,405
20,087
18,910
21,934
Time deposits
258,923
249,820
224,591
215,632
208,877
Total interest-bearing deposits
435,078
426,675
409,827
396,125
391,413
Shareholders' equity
58,357
58,231
57,949
57,512
57,299
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets
$
4,996
$
5,081
$
4,649
$
4,520
$
4,560
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.82
%
0.85
%
0.79
%
0.79
%
0.81
%
Allowance for loan losses
4,444
4,387
4,372
4,421
4,362
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.89
%
0.90
%
0.91
%
0.95
%
0.96
%
Allowance for loan losses to
non-performing loans
93.55
%
89.71
%
97.16
%
100.00
%
99.18
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.96
%
1.01
%
0.94
%
0.96
%
0.98
%
Capitalization
Shareholders' equity to total assets
9.56
%
9.76
%
9.82
%
10.08
%
10.18
%
