Elmira Savings Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ELMIRA, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)



Highlights



Net income was $1,010,000 and $3,304,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $1,215,000 and $3,402,000 for the same periods in 2017.



Diluted earnings per share were $.29 per share and $.95 per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $.28 per share and $.84 per share for the same periods in 2017.



Return on average assets was .71% and .79% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to .84% and .80% for the same periods in 2017.



Return on average equity was 6.94% and 7.69% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 7.32% and 7.34% for the same periods in 2017.

“We are pleased with the positive impact the repurchase of our preferred shares has had on earnings per share, return on equity and on our dividend payout ratio,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, “Despite slightly lower earnings, our EPS and ROE has improved for the nine months ending September 30, 2018 compared to the same period one year ago.”

Net Income

Net income totaled $3,304,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $98,000 or 3% from the $3,402,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2017. This decrease was the net result of a decrease in noninterest income of $845,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $82,000, and a decrease in net interest income of $61,000, offset by a decrease in tax expense of $792,000 and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $98,000.

Net income totaled $1,010,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $205,000 or 17% from the $1,215,000 recorded for the same period in 2017. This decrease was the net result of a decrease in noninterest income of $472,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $131,000, and an increase in the provision for loan losses of $30,000, offset by an increase in interest income of $43,000 and a decrease in tax expense of $385,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were both $.95 per share compared to $.85 and $.84 per share for the same period in 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018 were both $.29 per share compared to $.29 and $.28 per share for the same period in 2017. Per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.32% compared to 3.31% for the same period in 2017. The yield on average earning assets was 4.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 4.12% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to .94% for the same period in 2017.

The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.26% compared to 3.27% for the same period in 2017. The average yield on earning assets was 4.19% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 4.09% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to .96% for the same period in 2017.

Assets

Total assets increased $16.2 million or 2.9% to $570.8 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $554.6 million at December 31, 2017. Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 1.9% to $469.5 million at September 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $2.4 million from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio has increased to 0.96% at September 30, 2018 from .64% at December 31, 2017. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 0.07% versus 0.03% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.95% of total loans at September 30, 2018 and 0.97% of total loans at December 31, 2017.

Liabilities

Deposits total $474.4 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of $17.7 million or 3.9%. The $17.7 million increase consists of an $15.4 million increase in time deposits, a $1.4 million increase in savings accounts, a $4.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts, and a $3.0 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts, offset by a $6.4 million decrease in money market accounts. Borrowed funds totaled at $33.0 million as of September 30, 2018, a decrease of $2.0 million from December 31, 2017.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $831,000 to $57.5 million at September 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.42 at September 30, 2018, compared to $16.26 at December 31, 2017. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.68 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and $0.22 and $0.66 for the same periods 2017, after adjusting for the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018. As a result of the repurchase of all outstanding preferred shares in December 2017, there were no dividends paid for preferred shares for the three or nine months ended September 30, 2018 versus $225,000 and $675,000 paid in preferred dividends for the same periods in 2017.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $570.8 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

For further information contact:

Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO

Elmira Savings Bank

333 East Water Street

Elmira, New York 14901

(607) 735-8660

tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 18,103 $ 7,800 132.1 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 94 97 -3.1 % Total cash and cash equivalents 18,197 7,897 130.4 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 21,631 24,056 -10.1 % Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,762 at September 30, 2018, and $8,186 at December 31, 2017 7,646 8,039 -4.9 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 9,675 10,221 -5.3 % Loans held for sale 2,340 1,999 17.1 % Loans receivable 467,134 458,629 1.9 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 4,421 4,442 -0.5 % Net loans 462,713 454,187 1.9 % Premises and equipment, net 16,881 16,772 0.6 % Bank-owned life insurance 14,349 13,982 2.6 % Accrued interest receivable 1,509 1,497 0.8 % Goodwill 12,320 12,320 0.0 % Other assets 3,524 3,590 -1.8 % Total assets $ 570,785 $ 554,560 2.9 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 474,449 $ 456,762 3.9 % Borrowings 33,000 35,000 -5.7 % Other liabilities 5,824 6,117 -4.8 % Total liabilities 513,273 497,879 3.1 % Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued at September 30, 2018 and at December 31, 2017 9,700 9,700 0.0 % Common stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,593,223 shares issued at September 30, 2018 and 3,410,622 shares issued at December 31, 2017 3,593 3,411 5.3 % Additional paid-in capital 53,657 50,258 6.8 % Retained earnings 3,047 5,493 -44.5 % Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (12,202 ) (12,202 ) 0.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (334 ) (31 ) 977.4 % Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 57,461 56,629 1.5 % Noncontrolling interest 51 52 -1.9 % Total shareholders' equity 57,512 56,681 1.5 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 570,785 $ 554,560 2.9 %

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 4,896 $ 4,695 4.3 % $ 14,478 $ 14,219 1.8 % Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 246 240 2.5 % 742 712 4.2 % Non-taxable 118 136 -13.2 % 356 481 -26.0 % Total interest and dividend income 5,260 5,071 3.7 % 15,576 15,412 1.1 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 932 757 23.1 % 2,509 2,207 13.7 % Interest on borrowings 238 267 -10.9 % 722 799 -9.6 % Total interest expense 1,170 1,024 14.3 % 3,231 3,006 7.5 % Net interest income 4,090 4,047 1.1 % 12,345 12,406 -0.5 % Provision for loan losses 150 120 25.0 % 217 315 -31.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,940 3,927 0.3 % 12,128 12,091 0.3 % Noninterest income: Service fees 344 393 -12.5 % 1,085 1,133 -4.2 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale 392 906 -56.7 % 1,178 2,175 -45.8 % Other service fees 214 193 10.9 % 615 555 10.8 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 96 105 -8.6 % 289 296 -2.4 % Other 108 29 272.4 % 227 80 183.8 % Total noninterest income 1,154 1,626 -29.0 % 3,394 4,239 -19.9 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,975 2,080 -5.0 % 5,920 5,941 -0.4 % Net occupancy 398 351 13.4 % 1,196 1,123 6.5 % Equipment 350 317 10.4 % 1,032 935 10.4 % Marketing and public relations 195 186 4.8 % 646 593 8.9 % Professional fees 130 156 -16.7 % 400 508 -21.3 % Other 843 670 25.8 % 2,257 2,269 -0.5 % Total noninterest expense 3,891 3,760 3.5 % 11,451 11,369 0.7 % Income before income taxes 1,203 1,793 -32.9 % 4,071 4,961 -17.9 % Income taxes 193 578 -66.6 % 767 1,559 -50.8 % Net income 1,010 1,215 -16.9 % 3,304 3,402 -2.9 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank 1,010 1,215 -16.9 % 3,304 3,402 -2.9 % Dividend on preferred stock - 225 -100.0 % - 675 -100.0 % Income available to common shareholders $ 1,010 $ 990 2.0 % $ 3,304 $ 2,727 21.2 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.29 0.0 % $ 0.95 $ 0.85 11.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.28 3.6 % $ 0.95 $ 0.84 13.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,480,924 3,462,924 0.5 % 3,477,690 3,219,108 8.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,496,810 3,477,499 0.6 % 3,492,445 3,235,931 7.9 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.22 4.5 % $ 0.68 $ 0.66 3.0 % Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 458,787 $ 4,896 4.24 % $ 446,853 $ 4,695 4.17 % Short-term investments 479 2 1.61 414 1 1.52 Securities 39,448 362 3.65 45,092 375 3.31 Total interest-earning assets 498,714 5,260 4.19 492,359 5,071 4.09 Noninterest-earning assets 67,479 79,619 TOTAL ASSETS $ 566,193 $ 571,978 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 392,762 $ 932 0.94 $ 381,146 $ 757 0.79 Borrowings 33,000 238 2.82 41,130 267 2.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 425,762 1,170 1.09 422,276 1,024 0.96 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 82,665 83,854 Shareholders' equity 57,766 65,848 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 566,193 $ 571,978 Interest rate spread 3.10 % 3.13 % Net interest income/margin $ 4,090 3.26 % $ 4,047 3.27 %

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 454,076 $ 14,478 4.24 % $ 450,234 $ 14,219 4.20 % Short-term investments 464 5 1.45 894 5 0.69 Securities 40,409 1,093 3.61 47,284 1,188 3.35 Total interest-earning assets 494,949 15,576 4.19 498,412 15,412 4.12 Noninterest-earning assets 64,618 68,250 TOTAL ASSETS $ 559,567 $ 566,662 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 387,127 $ 2,509 0.87 $ 382,608 $ 2,207 0.77 Borrowings 34,298 722 2.77 41,775 799 2.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities 421,425 3,231 1.02 424,383 3,006 0.94 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 80,683 80,315 Shareholders' equity 57,459 61,964 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 559,567 $ 566,662 Interest rate spread 3.17 % 3.18 % Net interest income/margin $ 12,345 3.32 % $ 12,406 3.31 %