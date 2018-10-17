Elmira Savings Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Net income was $1,010,000 and $3,304,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $1,215,000 and $3,402,000 for the same periods in 2017.
Diluted earnings per share were $.29 per share and $.95 per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $.28 per share and $.84 per share for the same periods in 2017.
Return on average assets was .71% and .79% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to .84% and .80% for the same periods in 2017.
Return on average equity was 6.94% and 7.69% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 7.32% and 7.34% for the same periods in 2017.
“We are pleased with the positive impact the repurchase of our preferred shares has had on earnings per share, return on equity and on our dividend payout ratio,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, “Despite slightly lower earnings, our EPS and ROE has improved for the nine months ending September 30, 2018 compared to the same period one year ago.”
Net Income
Net income totaled $3,304,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $98,000 or 3% from the $3,402,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2017. This decrease was the net result of a decrease in noninterest income of $845,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $82,000, and a decrease in net interest income of $61,000, offset by a decrease in tax expense of $792,000 and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $98,000.
Net income totaled $1,010,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $205,000 or 17% from the $1,215,000 recorded for the same period in 2017. This decrease was the net result of a decrease in noninterest income of $472,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $131,000, and an increase in the provision for loan losses of $30,000, offset by an increase in interest income of $43,000 and a decrease in tax expense of $385,000.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were both $.95 per share compared to $.85 and $.84 per share for the same period in 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018 were both $.29 per share compared to $.29 and $.28 per share for the same period in 2017. Per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.32% compared to 3.31% for the same period in 2017. The yield on average earning assets was 4.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 4.12% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to .94% for the same period in 2017.
The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 3.26% compared to 3.27% for the same period in 2017. The average yield on earning assets was 4.19% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to 4.09% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to .96% for the same period in 2017.
Assets
Total assets increased $16.2 million or 2.9% to $570.8 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $554.6 million at December 31, 2017. Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 1.9% to $469.5 million at September 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $2.4 million from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018.
Nonperforming Loans
Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio has increased to 0.96% at September 30, 2018 from .64% at December 31, 2017. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 0.07% versus 0.03% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.95% of total loans at September 30, 2018 and 0.97% of total loans at December 31, 2017.
Liabilities
Deposits total $474.4 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of $17.7 million or 3.9%. The $17.7 million increase consists of an $15.4 million increase in time deposits, a $1.4 million increase in savings accounts, a $4.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts, and a $3.0 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts, offset by a $6.4 million decrease in money market accounts. Borrowed funds totaled at $33.0 million as of September 30, 2018, a decrease of $2.0 million from December 31, 2017.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $831,000 to $57.5 million at September 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.42 at September 30, 2018, compared to $16.26 at December 31, 2017. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.68 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and $0.22 and $0.66 for the same periods 2017, after adjusting for the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018. As a result of the repurchase of all outstanding preferred shares in December 2017, there were no dividends paid for preferred shares for the three or nine months ended September 30, 2018 versus $225,000 and $675,000 paid in preferred dividends for the same periods in 2017.
Elmira Savings Bank, with $570.8 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
18,103
$
7,800
132.1
%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
94
97
-3.1
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
18,197
7,897
130.4
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
21,631
24,056
-10.1
%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,762
at September 30, 2018, and $8,186 at December 31, 2017
7,646
8,039
-4.9
%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
9,675
10,221
-5.3
%
Loans held for sale
2,340
1,999
17.1
%
Loans receivable
467,134
458,629
1.9
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
4,421
4,442
-0.5
%
Net loans
462,713
454,187
1.9
%
Premises and equipment, net
16,881
16,772
0.6
%
Bank-owned life insurance
14,349
13,982
2.6
%
Accrued interest receivable
1,509
1,497
0.8
%
Goodwill
12,320
12,320
0.0
%
Other assets
3,524
3,590
-1.8
%
Total assets
$
570,785
$
554,560
2.9
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$
474,449
$
456,762
3.9
%
Borrowings
33,000
35,000
-5.7
%
Other liabilities
5,824
6,117
-4.8
%
Total liabilities
513,273
497,879
3.1
%
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; 10,000 shares issued at September 30, 2018 and at December 31, 2017
9,700
9,700
0.0
%
Common stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,593,223 shares
issued at September 30, 2018 and 3,410,622 shares issued at December 31, 2017
3,593
3,411
5.3
%
Additional paid-in capital
53,657
50,258
6.8
%
Retained earnings
3,047
5,493
-44.5
%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares
at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
(12,202
)
(12,202
)
0.0
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(334
)
(31
)
977.4
%
Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity
57,461
56,629
1.5
%
Noncontrolling interest
51
52
-1.9
%
Total shareholders' equity
57,512
56,681
1.5
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
570,785
$
554,560
2.9
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except for per share data)
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
4,896
$
4,695
4.3
%
$
14,478
$
14,219
1.8
%
Interest and dividends on securities
Taxable
246
240
2.5
%
742
712
4.2
%
Non-taxable
118
136
-13.2
%
356
481
-26.0
%
Total interest and dividend income
5,260
5,071
3.7
%
15,576
15,412
1.1
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
932
757
23.1
%
2,509
2,207
13.7
%
Interest on borrowings
238
267
-10.9
%
722
799
-9.6
%
Total interest expense
1,170
1,024
14.3
%
3,231
3,006
7.5
%
Net interest income
4,090
4,047
1.1
%
12,345
12,406
-0.5
%
Provision for loan losses
150
120
25.0
%
217
315
-31.1
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,940
3,927
0.3
%
12,128
12,091
0.3
%
Noninterest income:
Service fees
344
393
-12.5
%
1,085
1,133
-4.2
%
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
392
906
-56.7
%
1,178
2,175
-45.8
%
Other service fees
214
193
10.9
%
615
555
10.8
%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
96
105
-8.6
%
289
296
-2.4
%
Other
108
29
272.4
%
227
80
183.8
%
Total noninterest income
1,154
1,626
-29.0
%
3,394
4,239
-19.9
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
1,975
2,080
-5.0
%
5,920
5,941
-0.4
%
Net occupancy
398
351
13.4
%
1,196
1,123
6.5
%
Equipment
350
317
10.4
%
1,032
935
10.4
%
Marketing and public relations
195
186
4.8
%
646
593
8.9
%
Professional fees
130
156
-16.7
%
400
508
-21.3
%
Other
843
670
25.8
%
2,257
2,269
-0.5
%
Total noninterest expense
3,891
3,760
3.5
%
11,451
11,369
0.7
%
Income before income taxes
1,203
1,793
-32.9
%
4,071
4,961
-17.9
%
Income taxes
193
578
-66.6
%
767
1,559
-50.8
%
Net income
1,010
1,215
-16.9
%
3,304
3,402
-2.9
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank
1,010
1,215
-16.9
%
3,304
3,402
-2.9
%
Dividend on preferred stock
-
225
-100.0
%
-
675
-100.0
%
Income available to common shareholders
$
1,010
$
990
2.0
%
$
3,304
$
2,727
21.2
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.29
0.0
%
$
0.95
$
0.85
11.8
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.28
3.6
%
$
0.95
$
0.84
13.1
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,480,924
3,462,924
0.5
%
3,477,690
3,219,108
8.0
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,496,810
3,477,499
0.6
%
3,492,445
3,235,931
7.9
%
Dividends per share
$
0.23
$
0.22
4.5
%
$
0.68
$
0.66
3.0
%
Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
ASSETS:
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Loans
$
458,787
$
4,896
4.24
%
$
446,853
$
4,695
4.17
%
Short-term investments
479
2
1.61
414
1
1.52
Securities
39,448
362
3.65
45,092
375
3.31
Total interest-earning assets
498,714
5,260
4.19
492,359
5,071
4.09
Noninterest-earning assets
67,479
79,619
TOTAL ASSETS
$
566,193
$
571,978
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
392,762
$
932
0.94
$
381,146
$
757
0.79
Borrowings
33,000
238
2.82
41,130
267
2.54
Total interest-bearing liabilities
425,762
1,170
1.09
422,276
1,024
0.96
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
82,665
83,854
Shareholders' equity
57,766
65,848
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
566,193
$
571,978
Interest rate spread
3.10
%
3.13
%
Net interest income/margin
$
4,090
3.26
%
$
4,047
3.27
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
ASSETS:
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Loans
$
454,076
$
14,478
4.24
%
$
450,234
$
14,219
4.20
%
Short-term investments
464
5
1.45
894
5
0.69
Securities
40,409
1,093
3.61
47,284
1,188
3.35
Total interest-earning assets
494,949
15,576
4.19
498,412
15,412
4.12
Noninterest-earning assets
64,618
68,250
TOTAL ASSETS
$
559,567
$
566,662
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
387,127
$
2,509
0.87
$
382,608
$
2,207
0.77
Borrowings
34,298
722
2.77
41,775
799
2.52
Total interest-bearing liabilities
421,425
3,231
1.02
424,383
3,006
0.94
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
80,683
80,315
Shareholders' equity
57,459
61,964
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
559,567
$
566,662
Interest rate spread
3.17
%
3.18
%
Net interest income/margin
$
12,345
3.32
%
$
12,406
3.31
%
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
Operating Data
Net income
$
1,010
$
1,163
$
1,131
$
1,449
$
1,215
Net interest income
4,090
4,080
4,175
4,142
4,047
Provision for loan losses
150
25
42
580
120
Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains
1,154
1,130
1,110
1,198
1,626
Non-interest expense
3,891
3,732
3,828
4,515
3,760
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
3.26
%
3.32
%
3.38
%
3.31
%
3.27
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.71
%
0.83
%
0.83
%
1.03
%
0.84
%
Annualized return on average equity
6.94
%
8.11
%
8.03
%
9.04
%
7.32
%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.05
%
0.46
%
0.03
%
Net charge-offs
91
96
51
528
28
Efficiency ratio
74.2
%
71.6
%
72.4
%
84.6
%
66.3
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.33
$
0.32
$
0.37
$
0.29
Diluted earnings per share
0.29
0.33
0.32
0.37
0.28
Dividend declared per share
0.23
0.23
0.22
0.22
0.22
Book value
16.42
16.36
16.27
16.26
16.04
Common stock price:
High
21.00
20.60
19.95
19.90
20.10
Low
20.10
19.29
19.19
18.00
18.86
Close
20.40
20.43
19.52
19.48
19.14
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
3,481
3,477
3,474
3,467
3,463
Fully diluted
3,497
3,491
3,489
3,482
3,478
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
3,593
3,593
3,591
3,582
3,579
Treasury
94
94
94
94
94
Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.