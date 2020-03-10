Elmos Semiconductor AG: 3D Time of Flight Imager for object and gesture recognition in vehicles



DGAP-Media / 10.03.2020 / 12:58

E527.31: High performance with low pixel count



With the E527.31 Elmos presents a new CMOS-based 3D ToF imager developed for applications in the vehicle interior and exterior. The 3D imager is certified according to the automotive standard AEC-Q 100 and is characterized by its optimized power consumption: In addition to the normal operating mode, it also has a sleep mode in which power consumption is reduced to an absolute minimum.



The E527.31 3D imager is designed for human-machine interfaces (HMI) applications. Object detection in the near field of the vehicle as well as gesture detection in the exterior or interior are possible.



Typical applications in the interior of vehicles are the gesture-controlled infotainment system or the monitoring of the number of people in the car. Outside, automatic tailgates and doors controlled by gestures are possible areas of application. If the imager is integrated into the B-pillar, collisions with moving and static obstacles such as bicyclists, curbs or marking posts can also be prevented. The precise detection of steps or objects and the generation of a realistic 3D image of the environment also allow the use in self-propelled robots.



The E527.31 has 32x32 active pixels and is built into a standard QFN44L7 package. It is supplied with an optical bandpass filter for 850 nm. Customer specific adjustments of the optical filter in the range of 850 nm to 940 nm are possible. The device controls the light source to be used (LED, VCSEL, laser) to optimize the light pulses and thus the object illumination for the application. An integrated temperature sensor enables precise compensation to prevent distance shift due to temperature changes. The distance information is read from the digital data supplied by the sensor by using an external controller with implemented software algorithms. The 3D ToF Imager provides perfect operation in all lighting conditions and in difficult weather conditions.



For more information please send an e-mail to sales@elmos.com with the subject "E527.31" or contact us by phone: + 49 231 7549 100.



About Elmos Semiconductor AG

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.



Contact

Elmos Semiconductor AG

Janina Rosenbaum, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 287

Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 199

Email: invest@elmos.com



End of Media Release



Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor AG

Key word(s): Research/Technology



10.03.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

