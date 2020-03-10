Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Elmos Semiconductor AG    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG

(ELG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elmos Semiconductor AG: 3D Time of Flight Imager for object and gesture recognition in vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:05am EDT


DGAP-Media / 10.03.2020 / 12:58

E527.31: High performance with low pixel count

With the E527.31 Elmos presents a new CMOS-based 3D ToF imager developed for applications in the vehicle interior and exterior. The 3D imager is certified according to the automotive standard AEC-Q 100 and is characterized by its optimized power consumption: In addition to the normal operating mode, it also has a sleep mode in which power consumption is reduced to an absolute minimum.

The E527.31 3D imager is designed for human-machine interfaces (HMI) applications. Object detection in the near field of the vehicle as well as gesture detection in the exterior or interior are possible.

Typical applications in the interior of vehicles are the gesture-controlled infotainment system or the monitoring of the number of people in the car. Outside, automatic tailgates and doors controlled by gestures are possible areas of application. If the imager is integrated into the B-pillar, collisions with moving and static obstacles such as bicyclists, curbs or marking posts can also be prevented. The precise detection of steps or objects and the generation of a realistic 3D image of the environment also allow the use in self-propelled robots.

The E527.31 has 32x32 active pixels and is built into a standard QFN44L7 package. It is supplied with an optical bandpass filter for 850 nm. Customer specific adjustments of the optical filter in the range of 850 nm to 940 nm are possible. The device controls the light source to be used (LED, VCSEL, laser) to optimize the light pulses and thus the object illumination for the application. An integrated temperature sensor enables precise compensation to prevent distance shift due to temperature changes. The distance information is read from the digital data supplied by the sensor by using an external controller with implemented software algorithms. The 3D ToF Imager provides perfect operation in all lighting conditions and in difficult weather conditions.

For more information please send an e-mail to sales@elmos.com with the subject "E527.31" or contact us by phone: + 49 231 7549 100.

About Elmos Semiconductor AG
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor AG
Janina Rosenbaum, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 287
Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 199
Email: invest@elmos.com


End of Media Release

Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor AG
Key word(s): Research/Technology

10.03.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

993581  10.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=993581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
08:05aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : 3D Time of Flight Imager for object and gesture recogni..
EQ
03/09ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
03/09ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
03/04ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : and Samsung Electronics launch foundry cooperation on auto..
EQ
02/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : increases semiconductor sales by 7.7% in 2019 - achieving ..
EQ
02/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : increases semiconductor sales by 7.7% in 2019 - achieving ..
EQ
01/27ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Cooperation with Fraunhofer Institute IMS will end in a..
EQ
01/27ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Cooperation between Elmos Semiconductor AG and Fraunhof..
EQ
01/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterl..
EQ
01/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 280 M
EBIT 2020 38,5 M
Net income 2020 26,4 M
Finance 2020 62,3 M
Yield 2020 2,81%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,98x
Capitalization 373 M
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,13  €
Last Close Price 19,00  €
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Mindl Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guido Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Arne Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG-33.33%426
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.56%264 119
INTEL CORPORATION-15.04%217 485
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.31%150 209
BROADCOM INC.-21.61%98 954
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-18.12%98 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group