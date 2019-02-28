DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Elmos Semiconductor AG: Chief Operating Officer reappointed



28.02.2019

Dortmund, February 28, 2019: The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG has reappointed Guido Meyer (52) as Chief Operating Officer until 2024. He is responsible for production and logistics.



The engineer has been with Elmos since 1995 and developed i.a. test machines for semiconductors. He subsequently headed the test area. From 2012 to 2016, he was responsible for the wafer production. In 2017, he took over the production department on the Management Board. He studied electrical engineering at the FH Dortmund.



A high-resolution photo of Guido Meyer can be downloaded from the following address:

https://www.elmos.com/fileadmin/elmos-website/about-us/company/mediathek/elmos-guido_meyer.jpg



About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.



Contact

Elmos Semiconductor AG

Thalea Blunk, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231?7549?273

Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231?7549?199

