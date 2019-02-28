Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ELMOS Semiconductor AG    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG

(ELG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Elmos Semiconductor AG: Chief Operating Officer reappointed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:40am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Elmos Semiconductor AG: Chief Operating Officer reappointed

28.02.2019 / 13:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board renews contract of Guido Meyer until 2024
 
Dortmund, February 28, 2019: The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG has reappointed Guido Meyer (52) as Chief Operating Officer until 2024. He is responsible for production and logistics.

The engineer has been with Elmos since 1995 and developed i.a. test machines for semiconductors. He subsequently headed the test area. From 2012 to 2016, he was responsible for the wafer production. In 2017, he took over the production department on the Management Board. He studied electrical engineering at the FH Dortmund.

A high-resolution photo of Guido Meyer can be downloaded from the following address:
https://www.elmos.com/fileadmin/elmos-website/about-us/company/mediathek/elmos-guido_meyer.jpg
 
About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor AG
Thalea Blunk, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231?7549?273
Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231?7549?199
Email: invest@elmos.com

28.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-510
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

782357  28.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=782357&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
07:40aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Chief Operating Officer reappointed
EQ
02/13ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Further growth expected in 2019 ? Dividend proposal inc..
EQ
01/21ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
01/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterl..
EQ
01/14ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/07ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2018ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2018ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2018ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 292 M
EBIT 2019 47,4 M
Net income 2019 32,4 M
Finance 2019 36,9 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 14,55
P/E ratio 2020 13,70
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 477 M
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Duration : Period :
ELMOS Semiconductor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,3 €
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Mindl Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arne Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG22.68%543
INTEL CORPORATION13.42%239 420
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%201 228
BROADCOM INC6.77%107 538
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.51%99 207
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.68%94 178
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.