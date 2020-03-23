DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Elmos Semiconductor AG: Extension of public share buyback offer



23-March-2020 / 17:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Extension of the offer period until March 26, 2020

Dortmund, March 23, 2020: The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG ("Elmos" or the "Company") has decided today that the acceptance period according to no. 2.3 of the public share buyback offer for up to 1,540,000 no-par value bearer shares (ISIN DE0005677108 / WKN 567710) of March 16, 2020, 17.28 hrs. Central European Time ("public share buyback offer") will be extended until Thursday, March 26, 2020, 24.00 hrs. Central European Time. All other terms and conditions of the public share buyback offer remain unchanged.

For further details of the public share buyback offer, please refer to the offer document available on the Company's website at www.elmos.com/english/about-us/investor/share under the category "Share Buyback" and published in the Federal Gazette.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor AG

Janina Rosenbaum, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 287

Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 199

Email: invest@elmos.com



About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and distributes semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making worldwide mobility safer, more comfortable, and more energy efficient.