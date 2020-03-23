Log in
Elmos Semiconductor AG: Extension of public share buyback offer

03/23/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Elmos Semiconductor AG: Extension of public share buyback offer

23-March-2020 / 17:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Extension of the offer period until March 26, 2020

Dortmund, March 23, 2020: The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG ("Elmos" or the "Company") has decided today that the acceptance period according to no. 2.3 of the public share buyback offer for up to 1,540,000 no-par value bearer shares (ISIN DE0005677108 / WKN 567710) of March 16, 2020, 17.28 hrs. Central European Time ("public share buyback offer") will be extended until Thursday, March 26, 2020, 24.00 hrs. Central European Time. All other terms and conditions of the public share buyback offer remain unchanged.

For further details of the public share buyback offer, please refer to the offer document available on the Company's website at www.elmos.com/english/about-us/investor/share under the category "Share Buyback" and published in the Federal Gazette.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor AG
Janina Rosenbaum, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 287
Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 199
Email: invest@elmos.com

IMPORTANT NOTICE
This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication is not directed at or for transmission to, or use by, any person who is a national or resident of any state, country or other jurisdiction, or who is located in any jurisdiction where the transmission, publication, availability or use of this communication would be contrary to applicable law or would require any registration or license within such jurisdiction.

Neither this announcement nor its contents may be published, sent, distributed or disseminated in the United States of America by any means or instrument of interstate commerce or of foreign trade or of the facilities of any national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, but is not limited to, fax transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the Internet. Copies of this Offer and other related documents may not be sent or transmitted to or within the United States of America.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of Elmos. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, changes in the economic and business environment, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products and changes in business strategy. Elmos does not plan to update the forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any obligation to do so.

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and distributes semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making worldwide mobility safer, more comfortable, and more energy efficient.

23-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1004323

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1004323  23-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
