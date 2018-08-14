Log in
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG (ELG)
Elmos Semiconductor AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/14/2018 | 04:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.08.2018 / 10:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sven-Olaf
Last name(s): Schellenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor AG

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.300 EUR 23020.400 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.300 EUR 23020.400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


14.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44175  14.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
