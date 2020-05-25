|
Elmos Semiconductor AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/25/2020 | 07:50am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.05.2020 / 13:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Arne
|Last name(s):
|Schneider
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
b) Nature of the transaction
|Allocation of 2,840 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
25.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor AG
|
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|
|44227 Dortmund
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|
|
|
