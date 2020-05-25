Elmos Semiconductor AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
05/25/2020 | 07:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2020 / 13:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor AG

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 2,840 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

SDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

59985  25.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
