ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG (ELG)

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG (ELG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/07 08:25:14 am
19.55 EUR   +0.77%
2018ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Technically solid
2017ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : quaterly earnings release
2015Chipmakers look to autos for demand, deals and disruption
RE
News 
Elmos Semiconductor AG: Release of a capital market information

Elmos Semiconductor AG: Release of a capital market information

01/07/2019 | 08:05am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
07.01.2019 / 13:59
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Purchase of own shares - 2nd interim reporting

In the period from December 21, 2018 through, and including, January 4, 2019, Elmos Semiconductor AG has purchased a number of 35,177 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of December 14, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of Weighted average price
shares (EUR)
12/21/2018 7,000 18.4647
12/27/2018 7,400 18.4808
12/28/2018 2,710 18.9881
01/02/2019 4,187 19.8419
01/03/2019 7,533 18.9679
01/04/2019 6,347 19.3579

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since December 17, 2018 through, and including, January 4, 2019 amounts to 62,729 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Elmos Semiconductor AG.

Detailed information of each transaction pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the website of Elmos Semiconductor AG in the section 'investor relations'.


07.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763793  07.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 276 M
EBIT 2018 48,6 M
Net income 2018 32,8 M
Finance 2018 28,3 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 11,73
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,31x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 390 M
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Duration : Period :
ELMOS Semiconductor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,4 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Mindl Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arne Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG0.21%444
INTEL CORPORATION0.62%215 512
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%175 198
BROADCOM INC-8.28%94 988
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.69%89 234
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.02%83 076
