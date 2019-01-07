DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Elmos Semiconductor AG: Release of a capital market information



07.01.2019 / 13:59

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Purchase of own shares - 2nd interim reporting

In the period from December 21, 2018 through, and including, January 4, 2019, Elmos Semiconductor AG has purchased a number of 35,177 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of December 14, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of Weighted average price shares (EUR) 12/21/2018 7,000 18.4647 12/27/2018 7,400 18.4808 12/28/2018 2,710 18.9881 01/02/2019 4,187 19.8419 01/03/2019 7,533 18.9679 01/04/2019 6,347 19.3579

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since December 17, 2018 through, and including, January 4, 2019 amounts to 62,729 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Elmos Semiconductor AG.

Detailed information of each transaction pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the website of Elmos Semiconductor AG in the section 'investor relations'.