DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Elmos Semiconductor AG: Release of a capital market information



21.01.2019 / 11:35

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Purchase of own shares - 4th interim reporting

In the period from January 14, 2019 through, and including, January 18, 2019, Elmos Semiconductor AG has purchased a number of 3,973 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of December 14, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of Weighted average price shares (EUR) 01/14/2019 3,584 20.4368 01/15/2019 389 20.7614

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since December 17, 2018 through, and including, January 18, 2019 amounts to 86,316 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Elmos Semiconductor AG.

Detailed information of each transaction pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the website of Elmos Semiconductor AG in the section 'investor relations'.