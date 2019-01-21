Log in
ELMOS Semiconductor AG    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG (ELG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 06:04:36 am
22.8 EUR   -0.65%
2018ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Technically solid
2017ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : quaterly earnings release
2015Chipmakers look to autos for demand, deals and disruption
RE
Elmos Semiconductor AG: Release of a capital market information

01/21/2019 | 05:40am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Elmos Semiconductor AG: Release of a capital market information

21.01.2019 / 11:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Purchase of own shares - 4th interim reporting

In the period from January 14, 2019 through, and including, January 18, 2019, Elmos Semiconductor AG has purchased a number of 3,973 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of December 14, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of Weighted average price
shares (EUR)
01/14/2019 3,584 20.4368
01/15/2019 389 20.7614

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since December 17, 2018 through, and including, January 18, 2019 amounts to 86,316 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Elmos Semiconductor AG.

Detailed information of each transaction pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the website of Elmos Semiconductor AG in the section 'investor relations'.


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767881  21.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 276 M
EBIT 2018 50,1 M
Net income 2018 34,1 M
Finance 2018 31,8 M
Yield 2018 2,25%
P/E ratio 2018 13,48
P/E ratio 2019 13,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 461 M
EPS Revisions
