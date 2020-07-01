DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Conversion into a European stock corporation (SE) completed



01.07.2020 / 02:17

Entry made in the commercial register

Dortmund, July 1, 2020: Elmos' conversion into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea - SE) has been completed. Following the entry in the commercial register on July 1, 2020, Elmos now operates under the name of Elmos Semiconductor SE, thereby strengthening its international positioning. The new legal form does not have any direct effect on the operational business; Elmos Semiconductor SE is legally and commercially identical to Elmos Semiconductor AG.

The tried-and-tested two-tier system consisting of Management Board and Supervisory Board remains unchanged. Shareholders retain the same number of no-par-value shares in Elmos Semiconductor SE as they held in Elmos Semiconductor AG before the conversion. The known German securities identification number (Wertpapierkennnummer) and ISIN are also retained.

The new commercial register number is HRB 31940. The company's bank details, VAT ID and tax identification number are unchanged.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Janina Rosenbaum, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +49-231?7549?287

Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Phone: +49-231-7549-199

E-mail: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.