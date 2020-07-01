Log in
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Conversion into a European stock corporation (SE) completed

07/01/2020 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Conversion into a European stock corporation (SE) completed

01.07.2020 / 02:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Entry made in the commercial register

Dortmund, July 1, 2020: Elmos' conversion into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea - SE) has been completed. Following the entry in the commercial register on July 1, 2020, Elmos now operates under the name of Elmos Semiconductor SE, thereby strengthening its international positioning. The new legal form does not have any direct effect on the operational business; Elmos Semiconductor SE is legally and commercially identical to Elmos Semiconductor AG.

The tried-and-tested two-tier system consisting of Management Board and Supervisory Board remains unchanged. Shareholders retain the same number of no-par-value shares in Elmos Semiconductor SE as they held in Elmos Semiconductor AG before the conversion. The known German securities identification number (Wertpapierkennnummer) and ISIN are also retained.

The new commercial register number is HRB 31940. The company's bank details, VAT ID and tax identification number are unchanged.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Janina Rosenbaum, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +49-231?7549?287
Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Phone: +49-231-7549-199
E-mail: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.


01.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1083403

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1083403  01.07.2020 

EQS News ID: 1083403

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 237 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2020 2,90 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
Net cash 2020 69,4 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 144x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 424 M 477 M 476 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 257
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,20 €
Last Close Price 21,60 €
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Mindl Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guido Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Arne Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG-24.21%477
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-5.44%275 752
INTEL CORPORATION-2.64%253 320
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.46%233 696
BROADCOM INC.-0.13%126 934
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.03%116 530
